KATU.com
Could Oregon's congressional delegation be equally split betweens D's and R's?
PORTLAND, Ore. — For decades, Oregon's balance of power in Congress has been dominated by Democrats. But Republicans in Oregon appear to be feeling more confident than ever before that they could even the playing field. "It's been about 50 years since Oregon had a semblance of a split...
KATU.com
Some not automatically registered to vote in Oregon because of software error
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Secretary of State’s office says that on Friday the Elections Division discovered a software error, which, it says, had failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds to vote. It says this means more than 7,700 eligible voters in Oregon were not able to...
KATU.com
Oregon mayors detail plans for nearly $124 million in funds for homeless crisis
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Association of Mayors is asking lawmakers to OK an annual disbursement of approximately $124 million directly to cities to deal with the homeless crisis. In a meeting Monday, members of the association detailed how they see the plan working and why they feel the...
KATU.com
Senior elections analyst at 538 discusses competitive races in Oregon
Oregon is in the national spotlight as the November election approaches, which is unusual for the state which traditionally leans Democrat. It's been nearly forty years since there's been a Republican governor in office, however, the political website 538 says Republicans have a decent chance to pick up the state's top job in the upcoming election. The group attributes that to an unusual three-way race between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan, and Unaffiliated Candidate Betsy Johnson.
KATU.com
Governor Inslee visits Clark County to discuss homeless crisis
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee visited Clark County on Monday, touring several projects aimed at addressing the local homeless crisis. That included the Safe Stay transitional housing site, and the Fourth Plain Community Commons affordable housing project. KATU asked the governor what steps he's taking to improve shelter...
KATU.com
AARP: Oregon's Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance
It's that time of year! Time for Medicare open enrollment through December 7, 2022. Donna Delikat with Oregon's Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA), joined us to share some Medicare updates along with how SHIBA can help with any questions you may have. SHIBA has certified Medicare counselors standing by...
KATU.com
2022 fire season burns fewer acres than recent years, Washington fire officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the weather finally matching up to the calendar, fire restrictions have dropped for almost all districts in Oregon and Washington. The number of acres burned this year in the pacific northwest is significantly lower than in recent fire seasons. KATU News spoke with the Washington...
KATU.com
Washington drug take-back event collects 2,805 lbs. of unused medications, syringes
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A drug take-back event in Southwest Washington collected a total of 2,805 pounds of unused medications and syringes from residents of three different counties. The disposal event was held at seven locations across Clark, Skamania, and Klickitat counties. It was organized by a committee of local...
KATU.com
One week until November election: Here's where you can return your ballots
With one week until the November midterm election, nearly 14% of Oregon voters have returned their ballots. According to the Secretary of State’s unofficial return numbers for the November 8 election, more than 414,300 Oregon voters have returned their ballots a week ahead of the election. That’s out of the nearly 2,990,800 registered Oregon voters.
KATU.com
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
KATU.com
Oregon studded tire season starts Nov. 1; ODOT requires chains, traction tires some areas
Starting November 1, studded tires are legal in Oregon. The beginning of November also means drivers will see Oregon Department of Transportation signs requiring chains and traction tires. Snow was falling at Cascade Mountain Pass level on Tuesday morning. If the law isn't enough to motivate you to prepare for...
KATU.com
NY Inspector General's Office releases report on 2018 limousine crash that killed 20
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — The New York State Inspector General's Office released its report into the deadly 2018 Schoharie limousine crash that claimed the lives of 20 people. The report finds the state DMV and DOT fell short in their duties when it came to the limo in question being on the road in the first place.
KATU.com
'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes
WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
KATU.com
Partygoers hold stabbing suspect until Clark Co. deputies make arrest at Halloween party
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Partygoers held a man down at a Halloween party until Clark County deputies could make an arrest Saturday night after he allegedly stabbed someone else at the gathering. The stabbing victim, a 49-year-old Andrew Parks, was taken to a hospital. He was stabbed in the...
