Oregon is in the national spotlight as the November election approaches, which is unusual for the state which traditionally leans Democrat. It's been nearly forty years since there's been a Republican governor in office, however, the political website 538 says Republicans have a decent chance to pick up the state's top job in the upcoming election. The group attributes that to an unusual three-way race between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan, and Unaffiliated Candidate Betsy Johnson.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO