My Reflections on 'Reflect'—Disney's First Short Film Featuring a 'Plus-Size' Dancer and Her Body Insecurities

Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away
Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
Hayley Williams Dresses as Chucky for Paramore’s L.A. Halloween Show, Brings Fans on Stage for ‘Misery Business’
Though Paramore had to postpone its Los Angeles show at the Wiltern due to COVID-19, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise: The concert was rescheduled to Halloween, prompting fans and band members alike to sport their spooky best. Frontwoman Hayley Williams opted to dress as horror icon Chucky, pairing denim overalls with a striped sweater and red Converse, and even going the extra mile with prosthetic scar makeup. Though at first it was almost impossible to discern what the other six touring band members were meant to be, Williams soon went around to introduce them and explain...
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Tory Lanez All Smiles After Being Blessed With His New Jewelry, An Ankle Monitor Bracelet
Tory Lanez's house arrest has officially begun. The post Tory Lanez All Smiles After Being Blessed With His New Jewelry, An Ankle Monitor Bracelet appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
