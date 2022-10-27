Read full article on original website
Related
invezz.com
Amazon share price forecast after Q3 results
The company's management updated financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third-quarter results on Thursday, and the company’s management updated financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Third-quarter results missed estimates, while the e-commerce giant’s forecast for the holiday sales growth showed many of...
invezz.com
Should you buy NXP Semiconductors stock after its Q3 report?
NXP Semiconductors reports a strong Q3 but disappoints on future guidance. Jim Lebenthal discussed the earnings report on CNBC Closing Bell: Overtime. NXP Semiconductors stock is currently down more than 35% for the year. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter late on Monday....
invezz.com
GSK share price gains momentum ahead of earnings: is it a buy?
GlaxoSmithKline shares have staged a strong recovery recently. Focus shifts to the upcoming Q3 results and update. Analysts expect that its total turnover rose to 7.3 billion pounds. GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) share price has made a strong rebound recently as investors buy the company’s dip. The shares jumped to a...
invezz.com
Is Sainsbury’s stock a good buy ahead of earnings?
Sainsbury's share price has staged a strong recovery in the past few days. It has surged by more than 16% from its lowest level this month. Focus shifts on the upcoming quarterly results. Sainsbury’s (LON: SBRY) share price has made a strong recovery in the past few weeks. The shares...
invezz.com
ON Semi down despite a strong Q3 earnings report
ON Semiconductor reports market-beating results for its fiscal Q3. Investors expected more from it in terms of its future guidance. ON Semi stock is trading down about 8.0% on Monday morning. ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal third quarter on Monday. Shares are still down...
invezz.com
Physical silver drawdowns surge on global bullion exchanges
Physical withdrawals from bullion exchanges have reached historic highs. The silver price has continued to decline despite the shortage of the underlying asset. Renowned analyst expects silver to be "the trade of the decade." This is the tale of two markets rolled up messily into one. For starters, the international...
invezz.com
Shares of Wynn Resorts jumped 12% on Monday: what happened?
Billionaire Tilman Fertitta now has a 6.1% stake in Wynn Resorts. Jim Cramer reacts to the news on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street". Shares of Wynn Resorts are down over 30% versus their YTD high. Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) are up more than 10% this morning after...
invezz.com
IDS share price staged a comeback: Is Royal Mail a good buy?
IDS (LON: IDS) share price popped by more than 6% on Monday as investors focused on the latest Royal Mail strike news. The stock rose to a high of 206.50p, which was the highest point since mid-October. It remains down by about 60% this year. Royal Mail strike update. International...
invezz.com
Argo Blockchain says it faces negative cash flow, shares fall 45%
Argo Blockchain announced on Monday a previously-announced financing deal looks to have failed. The company said in early October it had a LOI with a strategic investor to raise cash via a subscription deal. Argo shares fell sharply on Monday, tanking more than 45% amid news that the miner faces...
invezz.com
Gilead stock is not out of room to run just yet: Truist
Truist says Gilead stock is a "buy" with upside to $91 a share. Analyst Robyn Karnauskas is bullish on its oncology pipeline. Shares of the biotech firm already ended 20% up this week. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) ended this week up nearly 20% after reporting its quarterly results that...
invezz.com
Rolls-Royce share price forecast for November
Rolls-Royce share price has made a strong recovery recently. It has been boosted by the strong performance of the aviation sector. The company will publish its financial results on Thursday. Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) share price has staged a strong recovery in the past few weeks as investors focus on the...
Stocks turn lower as hot jobs data signals aggressive Fed
Stocks gave up early gains and turned lower on Wall Street after an unexpectedly strong report on the job market raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to keep the pressure on inflation with aggressive interest rate increases
invezz.com
ETH, AVAX or SOL, which ecosystem token has the highest growth potential?
In the last 7 days, ETH grew by 32%, AVAX by 20%, and SOL by 20%. ETH's market cap increased by 2% in the last 24 hours, AVAX's market cap by 3%, and SOL's by 5%. Avalanche (AVAX) also experienced an increase in trading volume by 8% in the last 24 hours.
invezz.com
VIDEO: Can real estate & Web3 ever work? – Roofstock’s Sanjay Raghavan
Blockchain and web3 present as interesting ways to streamline it, but does it actually work?. We talk to Roofstock following their first sale of a house in NFT form earlier this month. Let’s talk real estate. What about the intersection of blockchain and real estate? Is it all a...
invezz.com
IMX price forecast after GameStop NFT marketplace goes live
In the last 24 hours, the trading volume of IMX jumped by 10%. However, within the last week, IMX experienced a price change of 24%. The GameStop NFT marketplace launch might take this growth even further. GameStop launched their non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, which is now officially live and running...
invezz.com
Hong Kong’s crypto plans could be a ‘test center’ opportunity for China, PCG’s Li says
Hong Kong remains a top financial hub for capital, Pacific Century Group’s Richard Li told Bloomberg. Hong Kong ranks 4th among leading global financial centers, behind New York, London and Singapore. Li says Hong Kong's crypto plans has the potential to see it become a ‘test center’ for China’s...
invezz.com
XBI vs IBB: what’s a better way to play the biotech space?
Bryn Talkington explains why she's bullish on biotech stocks right now. She prefers "XBI" over "IBB" for a more refined exposure to biotech. The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is currently up over 30% versus mid-June. Biotech will continue to outperform the benchmark since the U.S. economy is currently in late-cycle...
invezz.com
How is Utility Token Metacade (MCADE) Different From Binance Coin (BNB) and The Sandbox (SAND)
Novel gaming community platform Metacade exhibits robust use cases for its new native token. Explore the ups and downs of BNB as it struggles to find utility in a saturated market. The Sandbox token keeps pushing hype, but are its foundations solid enough to weather the storm?. Whenever new crypto...
invezz.com
AUD/USD forecast ahead of the RBA rate decision
The AUD/USD price pulled back slightly on Monday. Focus shifts to the upcoming RBA interest rate decision. Economists expect another 0.25% rate hike. The AUD/USD price pulled back slightly ahead of the upcoming interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). It slipped to a low of 0.6385, which was about 2% below the highest point last week,
invezz.com
India’s central bank starts digital rupee pilot
Reserve Bank of India begins the e-rupee pilot for the wholesale segment on Tuesday, 1 November 2022. The pilot will involve nine major banks, including the country's largest lender State Bank of India. RBI is also set to begin a pilot of the digital rupee for the retail segment. The...
Comments / 0