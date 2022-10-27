Read full article on original website
Homeowners Outside Of Cheyenne Have First Tesla Roof In Wyoming
You wouldn't know that Chris Roberts' roof is a home solar farm just by looking at it, but the black tiles that cover the top of his house near Cheyenne produce about 120% of the energy his home uses, not including the power to charge his Tesla Model Y car.
Monitoring Workers A Growing Trend, But Wyoming Researcher Finds It Often Backfires
Employers have doubled their purchases of electronic monitoring software since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while employees doubled down on a phenomenon that's become known as "quiet quitting.". That might not be just a coincidence. Always Watching. A Wyoming researcher...
Amendment A: Cities, Counties Could Get More Investment Freedom From Wyoming Voters
When Wyoming voters go to the polls next week, they'll decide if their local municipalities can spend tax money to invest in stocks and equities. Voters statewide will be asked whether to support or deny Amendment A, a referendum that...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Dorrene Brown five miles south of Alpine, Wyoming. Dorrene writes: "This is the sunrise today in the view of my deck." #ViewFromTheDeck. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com.
Halloween Good For Wyoming Candymakers, But Not As Sweet As Christmas
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups is the No. 1 choice for those with a sweet tooth, craved by candy lovers across the nation and Wyoming. Wyoming's second-most bought candy, meanwhile, is saltwater taffy, followed by Dubble Bubble Gum. Nationally, Nos. 2...
Gordon, Others Praise $85 Million Investment In Wyoming Special-Needs Health Care
Between mint-green brick barriers, the aching souls of the 1930s once languished on cots. A shell of the 30s-era building still stands on the campus of the Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, but it hasn't been in use for decades. Still, its existence serves as a reminder of how far special-needs health treatment has come in the state.
Game & Fish Says No Grizzlies Yet In Bighorns, But It May Just Be A Matter Of Time
Grizzly bears supposedly lumbering about in Wyoming's Bighorn mountains is one of the most "pervasive" rumors the Wyoming Game and Fish Department deals with, an agency biologist said. "There is also a rumor that we move (grizzly) bears...
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming
The sharp differences in Wyoming's and Colorado's wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado's famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black "sub-adult" females were reported to have...
Wyoming HD 17 Race: Incumbent Chad Banks (D) and Republican J.T. Larson Differ Most On Taxes
There are few noticeable differences between state Rep. Chad Banks, D-Rock Springs, and Republican challenger J.T. Larson, but much ambiguity remains about Larson's platforms. Larson, who is running for the House District 17 seat in the Nov. 8 General Election,...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, October 31, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Jim Garrett at the Angle N Ranch just north of Newcastle, Wyoming. Jim writes: "The old chicken house is an icon, and this particular dawn showed it off well!". To submit your Wyoming...
Cat Urbigkit: WildEarth Guardians Advocates For Expansive Federal Authority Over State Wildlife
In two separate actions last month, the environmental group WildEarth Guardians asserted claims that federal laws preempt state laws when it comes to state wildlife management. The arguments weren't focused on a special-status protected species, but over common species managed by...
Rod Miller: Wyoming Education And The Cult Of Moloch In Cowboy Country
We are fixin' to screw up our kids' heads bigtime. We are in the process of turning their educational experience into an opportunity for political organizations to spoon feed our students propaganda instead of wisdom. The entire education establishment,...
Dave Simpson: Never A Better Time To Live In Wyoming
I'm not afraid to admit this, and I'll bet you aren't either. Just once in the horrible surveillance videos we see of innocent people being beaten to within an inch of their lives, I long to see someone with the ability and the tools necessary to fight back.
WYDOT Says New License Plate Is Dark Blue, Not Black
Good news for people who don't like Wyoming's new black license plate. The Wyoming Department of Transportation on Monday told Cowboy State Daily that the color of the license plate isn't accurately represented on a sneak peak of the plate released by Sweetwater County.
