(Re Tuesday, Oct. 25’s front-page story, “Inverness candidate suing for Miami job back”): Kudos to the Citrus County Chronicle for the article on Inverness City Council candidate John Labriola’s disturbing background, but why did it take so long? All of this data was easily available over 18 months ago when Labriola began his hateful campaign of misinformation in Citrus County, gaining momentum and followers and even national attention as he spread his rhetoric in government meetings and public gatherings. Yet our community newspaper, our county commission, not even an ego-driven blogger had the courage to bring Labriola’s past record of prejudice and discrimination out in the open until months later, after so much damage had been done in our community. We need to remember that the only thing that has to happen to make bad people successful is for good people to do nothing.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO