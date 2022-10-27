Read full article on original website
Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF pollDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Middleburg dominates rival Orange Park Raiders, 35-14Anthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Voter resource: Garrison, Jones vie for Florida House of Representatives District 11 seatZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Kayak Company & Dive Center
A Crystal River Kayak Company was established in 2006 by Capt. Mary Morgan, a passionate outdoors enthusiast. A native of Michigan, she lived in the Pacific Northwest before moving to Florida and finding her true home in Crystal River. Our location on US Hwy 19 makes us and our dock...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Friday, Oct. 28
(Re Tuesday, Oct. 25’s front-page story, “Inverness candidate suing for Miami job back”): Kudos to the Citrus County Chronicle for the article on Inverness City Council candidate John Labriola’s disturbing background, but why did it take so long? All of this data was easily available over 18 months ago when Labriola began his hateful campaign of misinformation in Citrus County, gaining momentum and followers and even national attention as he spread his rhetoric in government meetings and public gatherings. Yet our community newspaper, our county commission, not even an ego-driven blogger had the courage to bring Labriola’s past record of prejudice and discrimination out in the open until months later, after so much damage had been done in our community. We need to remember that the only thing that has to happen to make bad people successful is for good people to do nothing.
Citrus County Chronicle
Get off your duffs, finish widening C.R. 491
With the Shoppes of Black Diamond coming to Beverly Hills, the County Commissioners need to get off their duff and get the two-lane section of County Road 491 four-lane completed before one shovel full of dirt is turned for the new stores. There is already too much traffic for that...
Citrus County Chronicle
Two arrested in Citrus County for gang-related murder in Hernando County
Two of five people Hernando County authorities allege killed someone trying to leave their gang were arrested in Citrus County. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca and 46-year-old Hector Robles Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, respectfully, under a Hernando County warrant charging the Ocala pair with third-degree murder, according to arrest logs.
Citrus County Chronicle
Vehicles strike motorcycle, CCSO patrol car in separate crashes Oct. 27
In two separate crashes Thursday, Oct. 27, an SUV drove into an oncoming motorcycle, and an SUV sideswiped a passing Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the first collision occurred at around 9:10 a.m. when a northbound Subaru Outback on U.S. 41 veered into a southbound lane of the highway while approaching a hill crest near the intersection with East Okeechobee Court in Floral City.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Parents must own up to rowdy bus riders
Blame also falls on students’ shoulders. There’s no denying that Roxanne Groomes, a substitute bus driver for the Citrus County School District, made a poor choice in judgement, leading to a 10-day suspension spread out across three months. A school district report confirmed Groomes told a rowdy bus...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l New beginnings for Crystal River Mall property
Developer shares plans for property. Good to see positive plans. When the Crystal River Mall was struggling for survival, one of the fears was that if the mall failed the property could become another large empty retail space haunting the highway north of the city, a reminder of great plans that floundered.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River man to serve three life sentences for striking detectives, motorcyclist with vehicle
A judge ordered a Crystal River man to serve three lifetimes behind bars for striking two detectives and then a motorcyclist almost three years ago while driving away from a traffic stop in his hometown. Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard announced Johnny Travis Wilson’s three consecutive terms of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness to consider extending entertainment district to more days and permanent
Inverness officials will consider expanding the hours of the city’s entertainment district that would allow downtown visitors more leeway to carry their alcohol outside and from one business to another. Currently, the city engages its entertainment district to coincide with downtown events. During those events, the city issues local...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council to consider Christmas Parade; cancelation of lien; review of Country Jam
The Inverness City Council will decide whether to write off a near $54,000 lien on property the owner now wants to sell. The hefty lien’s origins date back to Oct. 7, 2019 when a city code enforcement inspector cited property owner, Gregory Pinto for violating overgrowth standards at his Poplar Avenue property.
Citrus County Chronicle
County to seek grants boosting broadband coverage
County commissioners on Tuesday will discuss expanding broadband coverage in Citrus County. The Florida State Department of Economic Opportunity, Office of Broadband is awarding grants to boost broadband if counties identify the need.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rebuttal l I will speak up for people's rights
Thank you for consideration of my candidacy in seeking the Citrus County Chronicle’s endorsement. I was disappointed that you endorsed my opponent, because I feel I am the better candidate based on my credentials and on what I have stood for over the years, which has proven that my judgement and courage in the face of public opinion have been proven to be right.
