Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paranormal researcher talks about encounters with energy ‘orbs’ at Kern County Museum
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Museum is a repository of history, a vault of artifacts that describe the growth and development of this place where we live. It’s a place where you can see and touch things that speak to history. But it’s also a place where there are some things that are […]
Bakersfield Californian
Once falling apart, Christo Umbrellas mural on Eye Street restored and remade
The original mural had been in serious disrepair for well over a decade, with faded, peeling paint and the integrity of the wall behind it also crumbling. But now the outdoor mural at Eye and 19th streets in downtown Bakersfield has been completely remade, with surface repair and a whole new image that still pays respect to the old one.
The Big Bounce America tour to stop by Bakersfield
The Big Bounce America touring bounce house event will stop by Bakersfield from November 4th through November 6th at the Kern County Soccer Park.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Matters: Cake or fake? Internet cake sensation turns passion into profit with jaw-dropping creations
Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.
Bakersfield Californian
SNAP! — Bakersfield Pinot, Paella & Pints Festival
The inaugural Bakersfield Pinot, Paella & Pints Festival on Sept. 24 at KB Horse Ranch benefited the Wounded Heroes Fund. Supporters enjoyed wine, beer and from seven chefs, tastings of paella, a Spanish rice dish traditionally made in a large pan over an open fire. Live music and a silent auction were added into the afternoon.
KGET 17
17 News at Sunrise Spooktacular 2022
(KGET) — 17 News at Sunrise held its annual Sunrise Spooktacular outside the studio at the corner M and 22nd streets in downtown Bakersfield. Kids kick-started Halloween by putting on their funniest, creepiest and most creative costumes on display and enjoyed fun games, music, and prizes throughout the morning.
Bakersfield Channel
The night before Halloween brings spooky good conditions
Twas the night before Halloween and all through Kern County, the weather remains calm and comfortable. Temperatures in Bakersfield on Sunday reached 74° and will stay in the 70s on Halloween. Trick or treaters can expect spooky good weather on Monday with temperatures reaching 76°. While the evening...
KGET 17
ADAKC upcoming events in November
Sponsored content by Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County. Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Janelle Capra, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, about the upcoming A Heart Never Forgets Gala. Hill also talks to Bakersfield College Tennis Coach, Noel Dalto about the...
Safe Halloween brings thousands to Kern County Museum
Update: As of Oct. 31, online ticket purchase for the event have sold out, but tickets at the door are still available. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the spookiest day of the year: Halloween. But amid parent fears of fentanyl moms and dads say they want to play it safe. That’s why Safe Halloween at […]
Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County
A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Southern hospitality at Cracker Barrel
Am I surprised that it seems like half of Kern County has been patiently waiting in line at Cracker Barrel since it opened in August?. Heck no. Every few weeks I get emails from readers asking if particular restaurants are going to be opening here. Popular on the list are Claim Jumper and TGI Friday's. Cracker Barrel has been right in the mix, particularly since they started opening stores in California.
Operation Boo gearing up for another safe Halloween on Monday
For the last 30 years, Operation Boo has worked to ensure parole compliance among registered sex offenders on Halloween night.
Bakersfield Channel
TGIF Kern County we have another warm day ahead just in time for our Halloween Holiday weekend
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone get ready for a perfect Halloween Weekend with temps on the warmer side. We are still under this area of High Pressure keeping things on the warm side for the next few days. Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 78 degrees, with...
Bakersfield Now
Chad Drown, ex-Condors athletic trainer officially charged with 2 felonies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The former head athletic trainer of the Bakersfield Condors, Chad Drown has been officially charged with two felonies that he alleged to meet a minor to commit a sexual act, according to court records. Drown was one of nine suspects arrested in a child sex...
KGET 17
Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle...
Bakersfield Now
Man hit, killed by train in southwest Bakersfield on Oct. 19 identified
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man hit and killed by a train on October 19, as 48-year-old Jenaro Gabriel Blanco of Bakersfield. According to Bakersfield police, officers were called on October 19, 2022 at around 3:30 a.m. to the train tracks...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man seeks prison release roughly 40 years after conviction
Eighty-year-old Doris Shotwell knows she’s too old to be fasting without food or water for consecutive days. But the Bakersfield mother sees little choice when her son has been locked up for roughly 40 years for a murder where he didn't pull the trigger. Praying to God about her children and fasting are her steadfast ways to hope for 60-year-old Cedric Struggs’ release.
Fox40
California woman admits to killing boyfriend, but she may not be found guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of...
Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
Comments / 0