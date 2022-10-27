ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield Californian

Once falling apart, Christo Umbrellas mural on Eye Street restored and remade

The original mural had been in serious disrepair for well over a decade, with faded, peeling paint and the integrity of the wall behind it also crumbling. But now the outdoor mural at Eye and 19th streets in downtown Bakersfield has been completely remade, with surface repair and a whole new image that still pays respect to the old one.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Matters: Cake or fake? Internet cake sensation turns passion into profit with jaw-dropping creations

Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

SNAP! — Bakersfield Pinot, Paella & Pints Festival

The inaugural Bakersfield Pinot, Paella & Pints Festival on Sept. 24 at KB Horse Ranch benefited the Wounded Heroes Fund. Supporters enjoyed wine, beer and from seven chefs, tastings of paella, a Spanish rice dish traditionally made in a large pan over an open fire. Live music and a silent auction were added into the afternoon.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

17 News at Sunrise Spooktacular 2022

(KGET) — 17 News at Sunrise held its annual Sunrise Spooktacular outside the studio at the corner M and 22nd streets in downtown Bakersfield. Kids kick-started Halloween by putting on their funniest, creepiest and most creative costumes on display and enjoyed fun games, music, and prizes throughout the morning.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

The night before Halloween brings spooky good conditions

Twas the night before Halloween and all through Kern County, the weather remains calm and comfortable. Temperatures in Bakersfield on Sunday reached 74° and will stay in the 70s on Halloween. Trick or treaters can expect spooky good weather on Monday with temperatures reaching 76°. While the evening...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

ADAKC upcoming events in November

Sponsored content by Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County. Studio 17’s Kait Hill talks to Janelle Capra, Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Association of Kern County, about the upcoming A Heart Never Forgets Gala. Hill also talks to Bakersfield College Tennis Coach, Noel Dalto about the...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Safe Halloween brings thousands to Kern County Museum

Update: As of Oct. 31, online ticket purchase for the event have sold out, but tickets at the door are still available. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s the spookiest day of the year: Halloween. But amid parent fears of fentanyl moms and dads say they want to play it safe. That’s why Safe Halloween at […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cool conditions, chance of rain after Halloween in Kern County

A cooling trend is on the way, hitting Kern County just after Halloween. Sunday and Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s for the valley and high-60s for Tehachapi. Halloween night will be chilly, with lows around 50 across the county. Cooler air will hit California on Tuesday, bringing moisture with it; […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Southern hospitality at Cracker Barrel

Am I surprised that it seems like half of Kern County has been patiently waiting in line at Cracker Barrel since it opened in August?. Heck no. Every few weeks I get emails from readers asking if particular restaurants are going to be opening here. Popular on the list are Claim Jumper and TGI Friday's. Cracker Barrel has been right in the mix, particularly since they started opening stores in California.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Semi-truck loses trailer on SB lanes at Grapevine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of southbound I-5 are opened after a semi-truck lost it’s trailer at the base of the Grapevine, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m., when they arrived they found the fifth wheel axle...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield man seeks prison release roughly 40 years after conviction

Eighty-year-old Doris Shotwell knows she’s too old to be fasting without food or water for consecutive days. But the Bakersfield mother sees little choice when her son has been locked up for roughly 40 years for a murder where he didn't pull the trigger. Praying to God about her children and fasting are her steadfast ways to hope for 60-year-old Cedric Struggs’ release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

