It's not news that Louisiana has a teacher shortage. It is big news that there are so many teachers waiting to be certified. In a short few weeks, the state list of those waiting for Department of Education paperwork to be processed grew from about 6,500 to 7,000. Though it's not a good thing, teacher certification for math and science jobs has consistently been a challenge. But during a Senate Education Committee hearing, state Superintendent Cade Brumley said the backlog has happened because there's a surge of certification applications and too few education employees to review them.

