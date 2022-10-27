ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack has issued a report comparing certain processes for the State Central Registry to standards...
New emissions-reduction project in Louisiana

CF Industries, a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, has entered into the largest-of-its-kind commercial agreement with ExxonMobil to capture and permanently store up to 2 million t of CO2 emissions annually from its manufacturing complex in Louisiana. Start-up for the project is scheduled for early 2025 and supports Louisiana’s objective of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
Louisiana regulators face insurance storms on multiple fronts

Homeowners’ insurance has turned into a minefield for Louisiana officials, who are fielding a surge of complaints from policyholders over storm damage claims and rising premiums – all while trying to limit the number of insurers leaving the market or folding. All of these problems were discussed Thursday...
Broadband service provider unveils next phase of strategic growth goals

SULPHUR, La., Oct. 31, 2022 — Fastwyre Broadband (“Fastwyre” or the “Company”), a premier broadband and internet service provider with the mission of delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to cities and towns across America, today announced an expansion plan that will supply a robust fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country.
LOUISIANA, MO
What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments

Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
CADDO PARISH, LA
Record-Breaking Unclaimed Property Returns Announced by Louisiana Treasurer Schroder

Record-Breaking Unclaimed Property Returns Announced by Louisiana Treasurer Schroder. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder revealed record-high unclaimed property search and claim rates for the state, with over 128,000 searches done and 5,500 claims lodged within 24 hours. The national MissingMoney.org and LaCashClaim.org websites are seeing never-before-seen amounts of engagement for Louisiana.
Our Views: Louisiana teacher shortage isn't good for students, or anyone.

It's not news that Louisiana has a teacher shortage. It is big news that there are so many teachers waiting to be certified. In a short few weeks, the state list of those waiting for Department of Education paperwork to be processed grew from about 6,500 to 7,000. Though it's not a good thing, teacher certification for math and science jobs has consistently been a challenge. But during a Senate Education Committee hearing, state Superintendent Cade Brumley said the backlog has happened because there's a surge of certification applications and too few education employees to review them.
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
Why are health insurance premiums so expensive in La.?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana is ranked second in the nation for the most expensive health insurance premiums, according to a study by Forbes. La. insurance experts say there are a number of reasons for this:. The state ranks low in health, and higher premiums help pay for the increased...
