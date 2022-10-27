Read full article on original website
Louisiana receives additional $831 million in Hurricane Ida, May 2021 Rainbomb Recovery funding
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than a year after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, locals continue to repair damage sustained during the disastrous storm. Ever aware of Louisiana’s struggle to rebuild, the federal government is providing the state with an additional $831 million in Hurricane Ida and May 2021 Rainbomb Recovery. A Monday, […]
Lake Charles American Press
Louisiana audit finds several issues with state family services organization
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor compared the state’s processes for the Department of Children and Family Services’ central registry to 17 other states for a recent report requested by lawmakers. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack has issued a report comparing certain processes for the State Central Registry to standards...
worldpipelines.com
New emissions-reduction project in Louisiana
CF Industries, a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, has entered into the largest-of-its-kind commercial agreement with ExxonMobil to capture and permanently store up to 2 million t of CO2 emissions annually from its manufacturing complex in Louisiana. Start-up for the project is scheduled for early 2025 and supports Louisiana’s objective of net-zero CO2 emissions by 2050.
theadvocate.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
bizmagsb.com
Louisiana regulators face insurance storms on multiple fronts
Homeowners’ insurance has turned into a minefield for Louisiana officials, who are fielding a surge of complaints from policyholders over storm damage claims and rising premiums – all while trying to limit the number of insurers leaving the market or folding. All of these problems were discussed Thursday...
klax-tv.com
Broadband service provider unveils next phase of strategic growth goals
SULPHUR, La., Oct. 31, 2022 — Fastwyre Broadband (“Fastwyre” or the “Company”), a premier broadband and internet service provider with the mission of delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to cities and towns across America, today announced an expansion plan that will supply a robust fiber-optic broadband network to nine new markets across the country.
What Do They Mean? A Cheat Sheet for Louisiana’s 2022 Amendments
Election day is fast approaching. Hard to believe after months of campaign commercials, forums, and debates, election day is this Tuesday. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence tells KEEL News early voting in the parish has been steady, but there have not been any lines. He says about 8,000 votes have been cast so far during early voting and that number is expected to top 10,000 before early voting closes on Tuesday, November 1.
brproud.com
U.S. Coast guard dredging Mississippi River to help with historic low
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Mississippi River is recording low levels from Illinois to Louisiana. In Baton Rouge, the low level revealed a ferry that sank more than a century ago as well as the underbelly of the USS Kidd. Though water levels are usually low around this...
Record-Breaking Unclaimed Property Returns Announced by Louisiana Treasurer Schroder
Record-Breaking Unclaimed Property Returns Announced by Louisiana Treasurer Schroder. Louisiana – On October 28, 2022, Louisiana Treasurer John M. Schroder revealed record-high unclaimed property search and claim rates for the state, with over 128,000 searches done and 5,500 claims lodged within 24 hours. The national MissingMoney.org and LaCashClaim.org websites are seeing never-before-seen amounts of engagement for Louisiana.
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
Louisiana grocery chain plans to bring up to 200 jobs, new store to Mississippi small town
Within the next year and half to two years, a new grocery store will be setting up shop in Picayune, Rouses. The Louisiana based grocery chain recently purchased the River Ridge Shopping Center in Picayune, located at exit 6 off of Highway 43 north, where the north Winn-Dixie location used to be before both locations in Picayune closed years ago.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana anti-abortion group has no plans to compromise on strict abortion ban, director says
The head of Louisiana's largest and most influential anti-abortion group said Monday his organization intends to push the Legislature to not give up any ground from the state's strict ban on abortion and make the law even stricter by removing one of its few exceptions during the upcoming spring session.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Louisiana teacher shortage isn't good for students, or anyone.
It's not news that Louisiana has a teacher shortage. It is big news that there are so many teachers waiting to be certified. In a short few weeks, the state list of those waiting for Department of Education paperwork to be processed grew from about 6,500 to 7,000. Though it's not a good thing, teacher certification for math and science jobs has consistently been a challenge. But during a Senate Education Committee hearing, state Superintendent Cade Brumley said the backlog has happened because there's a surge of certification applications and too few education employees to review them.
11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana
Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
lsuagcenter.com
Building the future of Louisiana agriculture, one calf at a time
(10/28/22) GREENSBURG, La. — It’s not every day that you get a retiree from IBM, another from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and a third from General Motors returning to the family farm to continue a legacy that began years ago. But this is just part of the...
NOLA.com
Bob Marshall: The speckled trout limit in Louisiana is 25, but it's 3 in Texas. Here's why.
Decades ago Fram, the maker of auto oil filters, came up with one of the greatest marketing slogans ever: “Pay us now, or pay us later.”. Everyone could relate to that. Do the necessary maintenance now or face much higher costs later. That slogan keeps coming to mind when...
theadvocate.com
Global LNG leaders gather in Louisiana with state’s energy exports in high demand
Leaders from the global LNG industry gather for a conference in Lake Charles this week with U.S. gas exports in high demand, reflecting both the turbulent energy market internationally and southwest Louisiana’s major role in it. The three-day Americas LNG & Gas Summit & Exhibition, held in Lake Charles...
KSLA
Why are health insurance premiums so expensive in La.?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana is ranked second in the nation for the most expensive health insurance premiums, according to a study by Forbes. La. insurance experts say there are a number of reasons for this:. The state ranks low in health, and higher premiums help pay for the increased...
theadvocate.com
Some stolen pieces from sunken Mississippi River ferry to be returned, others still missing
Ryan Seideman, assistant attorney general for the state of Louisiana, says there's good news/bad news when it comes to the theft and vandalism of the remains of the 1915 sunken Brookhill ferry, exposed by the shriveling Mississippi River. Two of the four pieces known to have been taken from the...
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
