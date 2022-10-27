ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Former Philadelphia Sheriff Deputy arrested for illegally selling guns used in Roxborough HS shooting

By Stephanie Ballesteros, Matt Petrillo
 3 days ago

Former Philly Sheriff's Deputy charged with selling illegal guns used in Roxborough fatal shooting 02:11

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A former Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy has been charged with illegally selling guns and drugs on the street. According to court documents, two of those guns were used in the deadly Roxborough shooting on Sept. 27 where a 14-year-old was killed and four teens were injured.

Court documents show former Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy Samir Ahmad was captured on camera during an undercover sting operation by the FBI earlier this month.

A still image from the operation shows Ahmad allegedly counting a thick wad of cash after he allegedly sold two semi-automatic pistols and ammunition to an undercover agent for about $3,000.

During the exchange, the informant explained to Ahmad that he was unlawfully in the United States and that he could "get deported" if he was caught in possession of a gun.

Ahmad responded: "You don't got to worry about none of that."

After the sale, federal authorities traced the two guns and found they were used in the deadly shooting in Roxborough that killed a 14-year-old outside of Roxborough High School and injured four others.

"The idea of a sworn public servant so blatantly undermining public safety is reprehensible," the FBI said in a statement.

Days after the gun sale with the undercover agent, Ahmad was terminated from the sheriff's office. That office sent Eyewitness News a statement that reads, "Former Deputy Sheriff Samir Ahmad was hired in February 2018 under a previous administration. On October 19, 2022, he was served with a 30-day notice of intent to dismiss for repeated violations."

Ahmad faces a maximum possible sentence of 15 years in prison.

Philadelphia, PA
