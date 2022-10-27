Read full article on original website
Related
weareiowa.com
Does Iowa release early voting results?
IOWA, USA — If you are looking for early voting results in Iowa prior to Election Day, you won't have any luck. While some states release early voting results in the days leading up to the election, that's not the case in Iowa. According to Iowa Code §53.23, early voting results are released on Election Day, but not any earlier.
bleedingheartland.com
Self-governance: It could be worse. It should be better
Herb Strentz was dean of the Drake School of Journalism from 1975 to 1988 and professor there until retirement in 2004. He was executive secretary of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council from its founding in 1976 to 2000. “It could be worse.”. At the start of 2022, friends may...
Nunn on why he raised hand to say no abortion exceptions when he supports some
DES MOINES, Iowa — The raised left hand of Zach Nunn has been the subject of numerous campaign mailers and political advertisements during his campaign to defeat U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines Democrat, in their race in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. Nunn, a Republican state senator for Bondurant, raised that hand twice […]
Pen City Current
Keokuk couple endorses Graber for State Rep.
Did you know this about our Republican Representative Martin Graber?. Introduced a bill to invest monies in the Veteran’s Trust fund yielding higher returns for Iowa Veterans in need. Works with the Iowa Insurance Division to update the Iowa Code for better insurance practices in our state. Supported “Back...
Daily Iowan
Fact Check | DeJear social media post says Reynolds thinks nurses required education, but she didn’t say that
PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. During the lone Iowa gubernatorial debate, Kim Reynolds made a statement that Deidre Dejear – Reynolds’ Democratic opponent – said shows Reynolds believes nurses don’t have a college degree.
mystar106.com
Iowa’s third district congressional race among 37 most competitive races in country
DES MOINES — Both political parties have been listing Iowa’s third congressional district race as among the three dozen that could decide which party wins a majority in the U.S. House. Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines narrowly won her previous races in 2018 and 2020 and...
bleedingheartland.com
Senior GOP lawmaker misled elderly Iowan on early voting options
State Representative John Wills bragged in a recent Facebook post that he had reassured an elderly housebound voter, who was worried about getting an absentee ballot. The third-ranking Iowa House Republican told the story to show the "mantra that Republicans are trying to prevent people who don't think like us from voting is false."
2022 Iowa Secretary of State race: what you need to know
DES MOINES, Iowa — Election Day is less than a month away, and Local 5 is tracking all the big races, including that for Iowa Secretary of State. Iowa's secretary of state serves as the head administrator for both elections and businesses. The position oversees each of the 99 county auditors and heads up the business filings office, which is located in downtown Des Moines.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa remains the only state without a compassionate release program
A new report from an advocacy group for criminal justice reform shows Iowa is far behind other states with compassionate release programs. Compassionate release programs allow for incarcerated people, generally near the end of their life, to apply for release from prison due to factors like debilitating illnesses or injuries or age-related chronic conditions. According to the report from FAMM, a criminal justice reform advocacy group, Iowa is the only state without one.
KCRG.com
‘Who’s going to be more honest’: Iowans share what’s driving them to the polls
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, more than 167,000 people have already turned in an absentee ballot. Millions more will cast their votes across the country on November 8. KCRG-TV9 caught with a few people Sunday afternoon in downtown Mount Vernon to...
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Robert Ray Republican endorses Rob Sand
I met Rob Sand when he first ran for state auditor for Iowa. I was impressed with his thoughtfulness in deciding to run for auditor. He had a plan to make the office of State Auditor truly a caretaker of the people’s money. I have watched Rob carry out...
kchanews.com
Democratic Governor Candidate DeJear Stumps in North Iowa
Democratic candidate for Governor Diedre DeJear made a couple of stops in north Iowa earlier this week. DeJear appeared in Charles City during a meet-and-greet hosted by Floyd County Democrats. DeJear says she talked with potential voters on affordable access to healthcare, mental health, and childcare. She also heard about...
Iowa governor’s lawyer pushes for 6-week abortion ban
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge should allow a law passed in 2018 that bans most abortions to take effect, three years after the measure was ruled unconstitutional, lawyers for Gov. Kim Reynolds argued Friday. Chris Schandevel, a lawyer for the Republican governor, said Judge Celene Gogerty...
Polk County Judge will decide the future of the fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa — The fetal heartbeat bill passed by the 2018 Iowa legislature and signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds has been blocked by a permanent injunction for several years. The bill originally was blocked by a temporary injunction in 2018, and then the permanent injunction in 2019. But with changes to how […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
nwestiowa.com
Iowa's CO2 pipeline fight, one year in
REGIONAL—It’s been more than a year since the pipeline plots landed in N’West Iowa. A local legislator tried and failed to get his own party on board. Farmers got a big-city law firm ready for legal action. Environmentalists and libertarians joined the increasingly strange group of bedfellows. The motley movement against carbon dioxide pipelines is underway.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa agrees to treat $4 million owed to taxpayers as a ‘lower priority’
The QHC Humboldt North care facility in north-central Iowa. Iowa’s efforts to recover almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by the bankrupt QHC Facilities nursing home chain have suffered a major setback. (Photo via Google Earth) Iowa’s efforts to collect almost $4 million owed to taxpayers by a bankrupt...
KCCI.com
1.1 million birds in Iowa to be destroyed
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Agriculture reports that 1.1 million egg-laying chickens will be destroyed in Wright County due to the discovery of avian influenza. The ag department said this is the first known case of bird flu this year in Wright County, which produces the...
Pen City Current
Reader says Graber not right fit for District 100
State employees are losing faith in their elected leaders. Republicans gutted collective bargaining several years ago and now the only thing we can bargain for is wage increase. Even that was predetermined, now you can negotiate a 3% wage increase or the rate of inflation – whichever is less. Staffing, hiring, pay increases and just plain fairness are gone from state employment. While other states are taking care of their employees the state of Iowa is throwing crumbs. If you want a safe environment in which to live, you want good consistent service, you need to fund it properly!
bleedingheartland.com
The Republican Party of Iowa owes me an apology
Penny Vossler is the Democratic candidate in Iowa House district 48. What were you thinking? I received a mailer last week calling me "too liberal" (which is not quite the insult you think it is) and containing ridiculous lies – the same lies being told about many Democrat candidates across the nation – and vague statements with no details.
Comments / 1