State employees are losing faith in their elected leaders. Republicans gutted collective bargaining several years ago and now the only thing we can bargain for is wage increase. Even that was predetermined, now you can negotiate a 3% wage increase or the rate of inflation – whichever is less. Staffing, hiring, pay increases and just plain fairness are gone from state employment. While other states are taking care of their employees the state of Iowa is throwing crumbs. If you want a safe environment in which to live, you want good consistent service, you need to fund it properly!

LEE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO