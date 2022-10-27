Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
NASA Captures the Sun Smiling, But it Could Spell Trouble for Earth
NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has captured the Sun “smiling”, thanks to the star’s extremely active period. NASA’s Sun Twitter account posted the joyous image which was captured on October 26 (Wednesday). “Say cheese! Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun ‘smiling.’ Seen in...
TechCrunch
Elon Musk is revamping Twitter’s verification system — and it might involve a monthly fee
According to a report from The Verge, the company is looking to introduce a new and more expensive version of Twitter Blue — the platform’s paid plan — that will cost $19.99 per month and give its users a verified badge. Currently, Twitter Blue costs $4.99 per month in the U.S and is available in other geographies like New Zealand, Australia and Canada.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk floats $8 Twitter subscription that includes verification, long-form video and audio posting and fewer ads
Musk’s tweet also says that the social network’s current verification system is akin to a “lords & peasants” system. His tweet about the new paid plan indicated offering verification to subscribers. Musk also noted some of the features that will roll out with this new plan...
Astronaut on the ISS captures image of dazzling blue spheres floating above Earth
An astronaut on the International Space Station captured mysterious blue spheres in the sky last year. NASA’s Earth Observatory shared the photo last year, as well, shortly after it was taken. The photo was taken as the ISS passed over Southeast Asia. The orbs, which appear extraterrestrial in nature, aren’t nearly as mysterious as you might think, though.
Meet Jyoti Amge: Shortest Woman in the world
The growth of the world’s smallest woman — Jyoti Amge — has amazed scientists and medical professionals in India. Jyoti Amge may only be 2 feet tall, but she’s accomplished a lot in her 28 years. She was officially declared the world’s smallest living woman by the Guinness World Records in 2011 and has since gone on to have a successful career as an actress.
A guide to Spotify Wrapped 2022
What months count towards your listening history in Spotify Wrapped? Will there be a Spotify Wrapped 2022? When does Spotify Wrapped come out?
TechCrunch
Waymo launches autonomous rides to Phoenix airport
This is the first time a U.S. robotaxi operator has launched paid trips to and from an airport, which will be an essential use case for autonomous vehicle companies looking to scale. Airport rides make up a significant portion of per-rider revenue for ride-hail companies. Lyft’s second-quarter earnings report shows the airport use case making up 10.2% of its total ride-share, for example.
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
TechCrunch
Catch these rising startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto
You’ll find them exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami, and what better way to check them out than to buy a pass, get out from behind your screen and come talk to them in person?. Check out the eight listed below. You can learn more...
Airbnb tries noise sensors to deter parties
In the ongoing push to stop parties at rental properties, some Airbnb hosts are implementing new devices to track noise levels.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft tomorrow aboard Falcon Heavy rocket
Last week was a hell of a week in startup news, and Henry wrote a particularly good summary of everything that went down, including Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase, Meta’s troubles, and a minute of silence for self-driving cars. — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Flying...
Scientists Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal, And There's Footage
Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity – but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" – electronically conductive – at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab.
Lamborghina Robinson’s Jaymar Chair Is All Thanks to the Algorithms
What makes a purchase “worth it”? The answer is different for everybody, so we’re asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we know—from small-business owners to designers, artists, and actors—to tell us the story behind one of their most prized possessions. Who?. Lamborghina Robinson’s...
Best Hand Planers of 2022
Hand planes are considered obsolete by some. I disagree. Every woodshop should have these four hand planes, the best of 2022. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
NASA calls on the global public to help it document weird phenomena in the sky
"Spritacular needs your help!"
Biggest Real Estate Bubbles in the World
Most people remember when the housing bubble burst in the U.S., leading to the financial crisis of 2007-2008. Bubbles occur when prices rise beyond a sustainable level, and they are a recurring phenomenon in real estate markets. But real estate prices pretty much always go up, and the existence of a bubble can’t really be proven until it bursts. One can only attempt to recognize the risk.
Good News Network
Woman Discovers Exact Replica of Grandfather’s WWII Plane and Recreates 1942 Photo Before Getting a Special Ride
An Australian woman got the ride of a lifetime after discovering a replica of her grandfather’s World War II plane—and traveling 9,000 miles to recreate her favorite photo. Courtney Dohnt was never able to meet her Australian grandfather who fought alongside the Brits and Allied Forces, flying in...
New eVTOL ‘Axe’ Aircraft Flies 100 MPH and Parks at Home for $173K
In 1962, "The Jetsons" promised a future with flying cars that still hasn't materialized. But the vehicles that zipped George and Judy off to work would be put to shame by what could soon be coming to...
dirtwheelsmag.com
PRODUCT EVALUATION: GAERNE SG-12 BOOTS
When feel is key and protection is crucial By the staff of Dirt Wheels. If you’ve been around motorsports at all in the past 30 years, chances are you’ve seen a pair of Gaerne boots. A true titan of off-road footwear and protection, Gaerne has developed their boots with help from some of the best racers in the world. Longevity, ride feel and protection have been the standout features, and the reason so many professionals choose Gaerne.
