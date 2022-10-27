ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

HackerNoon

'It is Some Horrible Inhabitant of Space, Something Unknown to us on Earth'

"I thought you knew him well. It is a surprise to me to find that there is any prominent man who is not an especial friend of yours. At any rate you know him as well as anyone of the staff, so I'll give you the assignment." For eighty vertical miles Carpenter and Bond blasted their way—only to be trapped by the extraordinary monsters of the heaviside layer. "What's he up to now?" I asked. "He's going to try to punch a hole in the heaviside layer." "But that's impossible," I cried. "How can anyone...."
petapixel.com

NASA Captures the Sun Smiling, But it Could Spell Trouble for Earth

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) has captured the Sun “smiling”, thanks to the star’s extremely active period. NASA’s Sun Twitter account posted the joyous image which was captured on October 26 (Wednesday). “Say cheese! Today, NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun ‘smiling.’ Seen in...
TechCrunch

Elon Musk is revamping Twitter’s verification system — and it might involve a monthly fee

According to a report from The Verge, the company is looking to introduce a new and more expensive version of Twitter Blue — the platform’s paid plan — that will cost $19.99 per month and give its users a verified badge. Currently, Twitter Blue costs $4.99 per month in the U.S and is available in other geographies like New Zealand, Australia and Canada.
BGR.com

Astronaut on the ISS captures image of dazzling blue spheres floating above Earth

An astronaut on the International Space Station captured mysterious blue spheres in the sky last year. NASA’s Earth Observatory shared the photo last year, as well, shortly after it was taken. The photo was taken as the ISS passed over Southeast Asia. The orbs, which appear extraterrestrial in nature, aren’t nearly as mysterious as you might think, though.
Lord Ganesh

Meet Jyoti Amge: Shortest Woman in the world

The growth of the world’s smallest woman — Jyoti Amge — has amazed scientists and medical professionals in India. Jyoti Amge may only be 2 feet tall, but she’s accomplished a lot in her 28 years. She was officially declared the world’s smallest living woman by the Guinness World Records in 2011 and has since gone on to have a successful career as an actress.
Deseret News

A guide to Spotify Wrapped 2022

What months count towards your listening history in Spotify Wrapped? Will there be a Spotify Wrapped 2022? When does Spotify Wrapped come out?
TechCrunch

Waymo launches autonomous rides to Phoenix airport

This is the first time a U.S. robotaxi operator has launched paid trips to and from an airport, which will be an essential use case for autonomous vehicle companies looking to scale. Airport rides make up a significant portion of per-rider revenue for ride-hail companies. Lyft’s second-quarter earnings report shows the airport use case making up 10.2% of its total ride-share, for example.
TechCrunch

Catch these rising startups exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto

You’ll find them exhibiting at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami, and what better way to check them out than to buy a pass, get out from behind your screen and come talk to them in person?. Check out the eight listed below. You can learn more...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Transformed Pure Water Into a Metal, And There's Footage

Pure water is an almost perfect insulator. Yes, water found in nature conducts electricity – but that's because of the impurities therein, which dissolve into free ions that allow an electric current to flow. Pure water only becomes "metallic" – electronically conductive – at extremely high pressures, beyond our current abilities to produce in a lab.
Family Handyman

Best Hand Planers of 2022

Hand planes are considered obsolete by some. I disagree. Every woodshop should have these four hand planes, the best of 2022. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
TheStreet

Biggest Real Estate Bubbles in the World

Most people remember when the housing bubble burst in the U.S., leading to the financial crisis of 2007-2008. Bubbles occur when prices rise beyond a sustainable level, and they are a recurring phenomenon in real estate markets. But real estate prices pretty much always go up, and the existence of a bubble can’t really be proven until it bursts. One can only attempt to recognize the risk.
dirtwheelsmag.com

PRODUCT EVALUATION: GAERNE SG-12 BOOTS

When feel is key and protection is crucial By the staff of Dirt Wheels. If you’ve been around motorsports at all in the past 30 years, chances are you’ve seen a pair of Gaerne boots. A true titan of off-road footwear and protection, Gaerne has developed their boots with help from some of the best racers in the world. Longevity, ride feel and protection have been the standout features, and the reason so many professionals choose Gaerne.

