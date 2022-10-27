Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Google pauses enforcement of Play Store billing requirement in India following antitrust order
The Android maker on Tuesday updated a support page to disclose the move and said that the requirement to use Google Play’s billing system still applies for in-app purchases outside of India. Last week, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered Google not to restrict app developers from using...
Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak
The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
TechCrunch
Elon Musk is revamping Twitter’s verification system — and it might involve a monthly fee
According to a report from The Verge, the company is looking to introduce a new and more expensive version of Twitter Blue — the platform’s paid plan — that will cost $19.99 per month and give its users a verified badge. Currently, Twitter Blue costs $4.99 per month in the U.S and is available in other geographies like New Zealand, Australia and Canada.
TechCrunch
FTC schools edtech giant Chegg over ‘careless’ cybersecurity practices
In a legal complaint filed on Monday, the FTC accuses Chegg — which provides digital and physical textbook rentals and online tutoring — of numerous cybersecurity lapses that resulted in four separate data breaches between 2017 and 2020. In 2018, for example, hackers made off with 40 million...
TechCrunch
Google puts an end to Google Hangouts once and for all
Starting today, November 1, the Google Hangouts web app is no longer available. This was the last Hangouts offering available to users. The Android and iOS apps died in July of this year. Hangouts had an arguably slow death, with Google allowing users to migrate over to Chat in 2021....
"White Wording" Is The Latest Viral Résumé "Hack", But This Google Recruiter Says It Can Seriously Backfire
"You will get yourself rejected before you have even had the opportunity to get in front of a manager."
TechCrunch
Elon Musk floats $8 Twitter subscription that includes verification, long-form video and audio posting and fewer ads
Musk’s tweet also says that the social network’s current verification system is akin to a “lords & peasants” system. His tweet about the new paid plan indicated offering verification to subscribers. Musk also noted some of the features that will roll out with this new plan...
Groups call on top Twitter advertisers to press Musk to enforce rules
A group of more than 40 civil society organizations on Tuesday sent a letter urging the top 20 Twitter advertisers to threaten to suspend their ads globally if the platform’s new owner Elon Musk won’t commit to enforcing safety standards and community guidelines. “We, the undersigned organizations, call...
TechCrunch
16 months after its IPO, UK online retailer Made.com prepares for administration
Founded in 2010, Made.com emerged as something of a darling in the U.K. startup sphere for the way it worked with select partners to optimize the entire furniture design and manufacturing process, while keeping its overheads down through a mostly online platform (though it has dabbled with physical outlets through the years). The company went on to raise around $137 million from some of Europe’s leading investors.
TechCrunch
Indonesia weighs blockchain-powered carbon trading scheme
Using blockchain in carbon trading solves what’s called the double-counting problem where two entities or an entity and a country lay claim to the same climate action, Bo Bai, executive chairman and co-founder of MVGX, tells TechCrunch. Founded in 2018, MVGX is licensed by Singapore’s finance authority to provide securities and custodial services. Offering SaaS to commercialize carbon credits, the startup’s focus is on “emerging markets seeking to offer access to their emission reduction projects internationally.”
TechCrunch
How to launch a startup into a regulated market, according to Bradley Tusk
Throughout the talk, the two guests expressed their firm stance on the power of utilizing regulations to build trust and utility. Tusk admits he’s known as the regulation guy — and for a good reason, too. Before starting his VC firm, Tusk was instrumental in Uber and Bird’s early days, helping the two companies bring their services to new markets in slash-and-burn style.
TechCrunch
Amazon to delist top seller Appario on India marketplace amid regulatory heat
Amazon and Patni Group-owned Zodiac said in a statement that they have agreed to renew their joint venture, called Frontizo Business Services, but have decided that Appario Retail will “cease to be a seller” on Amazon India within the next 12 months. “The partners will continue to explore...
TechCrunch
Money Fellows, an Egyptian fintech digitizing money circles, raises $31M funding
Other participating investors include Partech, Sawari Ventures, Invenfin, National Investment Company (NIC), 4DX Ventures and P1Ventures. Money Fellows has raised $37 million in total funding since its inception. Money Fellows’ premise is the digitization of money circles or what’s commonly known as the Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCAs), a...
TechCrunch
Evolito, with an axial-flux motor lighter than Tesla’s, starts ramping up its team
YASA’s axial-flux electric motors had previously garnered a reputation for efficiency, high power density, small size, and low weight. However, the team behind YASA did something quite clever. While Mercedes acquired that automotive rights, they passed on the rights to an aerospace version of the engine. That was taken up by a new entity, complete with YASA’s founders, called Evolito, to develop an electric motor it described as ultra-high-performance, low-weight and best for future EV aircraft.
Musk proposes charging $8 for verified Twitter account despite user backlash
Elon Musk has indicated that a verified account on Twitter in the future could cost $8 a month, despite facing a user backlash over proposals to charge for the feature. The new owner of Twitter described the current system for allocating blue check marks – which verify a user as a trustworthy source – as “bullshit” in a Twitter post to his more than 110 million followers on Tuesday.
TechCrunch
Cinven snaps up tax preparation software provider TaxAct for $720M
TaxAct offers a range of online tax tools and products, targeting individuals, small businesses and professional tax preparers. The company’s history can be dated back nearly 25 years, when it was founded out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, initially as 2nd Story Software. In the intervening years, it expanded to the cloud and was eventually acquired for $287.5 million by Blucora (then known as InfoSpace) in 2012 before officially changing its name to TaxAct the following year.
TechCrunch
Twitter ad sales head resigned amid turbulent Musk takeover
Personette, who was in charge of Twitter’s ad sales business, said that she resigned on Friday, and her work access was officially cut off by Tuesday. The day before her resignation, Musk fired four key executives immediately after his takeover: CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, General Counsel Sean Edgett and Head of Legal Policy, Trust and Safety Vijaya Gadde.
TechCrunch
Upstart lays off 7% staff amid weakening demand for loans
The cloud-based AI lending platform notified its affected employees about the layoff on Tuesday. Upstart had about 2,000 employees, according to the company, which confirmed the layoffs. “Given the challenging economy, we are making this difficult decision for the long-term health of the company. We do not expect any further...
TechCrunch
How our startup made it through 2 recessions without relying on layoffs
According to Crunchbase, nearly 45,000 tech employees have been laid off so far this year. In the past few months, notable companies such as Glossier, Go Puff, Klarna and Netflix have cut staff, and many more internet-based companies have paused to “reevaluate hiring.”. At HackerEarth, we have moved successfully...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft tomorrow aboard Falcon Heavy rocket
Last week was a hell of a week in startup news, and Henry wrote a particularly good summary of everything that went down, including Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase, Meta’s troubles, and a minute of silence for self-driving cars. — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Flying...
