WBOC
Millions Going to Help Revitalize Historic Buildings in Maryland
MARYLAND– Over a dozen historical buildings in Maryland have been awarded millions of dollars from the Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) to go toward revitalization projects. The Hogan administration announced Tuesday that MHT, a division of the Maryland Department of Planning, awarded 16 projects more than $19 million in revitalization tax credits, leveraging more than $92 million in additional investment.
WBOC
Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities
PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
WBOC
Maryland Governor Hogan Tests Positive for COVID-19
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. This is his second time testing positive for the virus.
WBOC
MDE Releases Discharge Permit for Lakeside at Trappe Development
TRAPPE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Environment has approved a scaled-back permit limiting how much treated wastewater can be discharged back into the environment for a housing development in Trappe. The discharge permit would allow up to 400 homes to be built. It will also allow the spraying of...
WBOC
Delaware Authorities Caution Drivers to Watch Out for Deer During Mating Season
DOVER, Del. - Use extra caution on the roads during the deer mating season is the warning to Delaware drivers from the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Office of Highway Safety and Delaware State Police. Late October through November is the peak period for deer-related crashes, as...
WBOC
Local Reaction to $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
DELAWARE- After no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing, the jackpot for Powerball's Monday night drawing has reached $1 billion. The billion dollar jackpot is the second largest Powerball jackpot ever and the 5th largest U.S. jackpot in history. Although the chances of winning are about one in...
WBOC
Salisbury Pushes Survey to Improve Biking in the City
SALISBURY, Md.- The city of Salisbury is sharing a survey by the League of American Bicyclists asking people to vote Salisbury to be named a "Bicycle Friendly Community." Biker Tom Thompson says he likes the city's added bike lanes. “I’m a weekend biker, I’m a senior citizen, I feel safer...
WBOC
Houses of Worship Across Maryland to Receive $10M for Enhanced Security Measures
WASHINGTON – Members of Maryland's congressional delegation on Monday announced $10,691,398 to enhance security measures at local religious and nonprofit community organizations across the state. This federal funding is provided through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which the lawmakers said they fought to deliver...
WBOC
Grace Period Waiver Deadline for Md. E-ZPass Penalties Ends on Nov. 30
BALTIMORE (CBS/WBOC) - The E-ZPass grace period waiver for drivers passing through Maryland toll roads will end in less than 30 days. In February, the Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved a nine-month customer assistance plan which offers a civil penalty grace period for video tolls. Similar to the deferment of...
WBOC
Drivers to Expect Delays Ahead of Ocean Pines Roadwork
OCEAN PINES, Md.- Motorist going through Ocean Pines next week should expect delays ahead of planned road work. Ocean Pines officials say the paving will start Nov. 7, with the initial phase of work expected to last one week. Weather permitting, paving will start the week of Nov. 14 on...
WBOC
TidalHealth to Offer Free Flu and COVID-19 Shots for Veterans and Spouses Nov. 11
SALISBURY, Md. - In honor of Veterans Day and in appreciation for the service to our nation by the veterans of Delmarva, TidalHealth has announced it will offer free flu shots and free COVID-19 boosters to all veterans and their spouses. The free flu shots and COVID boosters will be...
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
WBOC
Somerset County Health Department Announces November COVID-19 Vaccination Schedule
WESTOVER, Md. – The Somerset County Health Department has announced its COVID-19 vaccination schedule for the month of November. All events will be at 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD. Somerset Health is offering primary series and new (bivalent) booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna to eligible persons. An...
WBOC
Police Arrest Man Accused of Firing Shots at Police During Delmar Barricade
DELMAR, Del. – Delaware State Police say they have filed charges against a 27-year-old Maryland man in connection with a domestic incident that led to him barricading himself inside a Delmar home on Monday morning. At around 9:15 a.m., the Delmar Police Department responded to the 600 block of...
WBOC
Salisbury Man Sentenced to Prison for November 2021 Shooting
SALISBURY, Md.- A Wicomico County Circuit Court judge has sentenced a Salisbury man to a total of 30 years in prison for a November 2021 shooting. The judge suspended all but 20 years of the sentence. Twenty-year-old Mohammed Tarer last week pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and possession of...
WBOC
Man in Custody After Barricade Situation in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. - Authorities say a 26-year-old man is in police custody after he barricaded himself inside a Delmar, Del. home - along with a woman and a toddler - for several hours Monday. During a joint press conference held at the Delmar Police Department, Delaware State Police said the...
WBOC
10th Year of Open Enrollment on Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace Starts Nov. 1
NEW CASTLE, Del. – Coming off a record-breaking year for enrollment on Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace, officials say Delawareans seeking coverage for 2023 will find more choice in insurers and plans than ever before, and continue to find enhanced federal subsidies, which began last year under the Biden administration. The subsidies have helped to reduce consumer costs by as much as 40%, according to Delaware Health and Social Services.
WBOC
Somerset Health Hosting Free Flu Vaccinations Clinic in November
WESTOVER, Md. – The Somerset County Health Department will be holding free flu vaccination clinics on Nov. 1 from 2-4 p.m. and Nov. 15, 22, and 29 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Somerset County Health Department, Section C, 8928 Sign Post Road, Westover, MD. Vaccinations will be given by...
WBOC
Lewes Public Library to Hand Out Free Children's Clothes
LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children Saturday November 12 through Saturday November 19. The initiative is in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. The Lewes library says that items will be available...
WBOC
Wicomico Sheriff's Deputy Arrested for Rape
SALISBURY, Md. - A deputy with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is facing rape and related charges following accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman in the parking lot of a Salisbury department store. The sheriff's office said Monday a release that on it received a complaint from a woman...
