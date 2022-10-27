NEW CASTLE, Del. – Coming off a record-breaking year for enrollment on Delaware’s Health Insurance Marketplace, officials say Delawareans seeking coverage for 2023 will find more choice in insurers and plans than ever before, and continue to find enhanced federal subsidies, which began last year under the Biden administration. The subsidies have helped to reduce consumer costs by as much as 40%, according to Delaware Health and Social Services.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 2 HOURS AGO