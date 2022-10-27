ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Punk Food: Sugar Loaf’s Drive-In Burger

By Madalyn Nones | Punk Foodie
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O1W19_0ip1XvY800

Sugar Loaf chefs Lindsay and Nebi Berhane met while both working and touring as professional dancers, a career that included travel and experiencing of other cultures which only added to Lindsay and Nebi’s existing deep connection to food through their own cultural heritage.

Nebi’s family originates from Ethiopia while Lindsay’s family comes from Albania. The power of creating connections through food sparked the impetus for Sugar Loaf.

When Lindsay and Nebi started conceptualizing Sugar Loaf, they agreed on the need to serve a burger. Both chefs held fond memories of late night burgers from local drive-ins. It took a lot of taste-testing and experimentation before the pair finally developed a burger reminiscent of that nostalgic childhood experience, deemed the “Drive-In” burger.

Aside from reliving childhood memories, the inspiration behind the “Drive-In” burger comes from the Great Depression in El Reno, Oklahoma. Prices of beef skyrocketed in the 1920’s, but onions remained relatively cheap. As a result, cooks smashed thinly sliced onions into their beef patties to stretch the beef’s supply. Nebi always preferred burgers topped with griddled onions, so Lindsay and Nebi gravitated toward an onion burger. The “Drive-In” features an all beef patty smashed with thinly sliced, sweet vidalia onions, topped with American cheese, a smoky-sweet special sauce, and bread & butter pickles on the side. It is served on a sesame seed bun, toasted with a 50/50 mixture of beef fat and butter.

Sugar Loaf makes sure the burger is localized with Atlanta artisan butchers such as Pine Street Market and Kinship Butcher, who source sustainably raised beef and grind it in-house. After a thorough survey of locally made bread, they selected burger buns from TGM Bread .

Currently, Lindsay and Nebi sell weekly at the Piedmont Park Green Market and every other week at the Grant Park Farmers Market. Occasionally, they host a burger pop-up at various Atlanta breweries to highlight burgers including the Drive-In burger as well as other regional burgers such as their  “Carolina style” slaw-burger.


Punk Foodie offers this weekly column about Punk Food, a moniker for a cuisine without defining or distinctive ingredients, techniques and dishes which is being born out of the increasing infusion of the diverse cultures and experiences that live in our city. Find out where Sugar Loaf is popping up next and go deeper via Punk Foodie’s weekly guides and pop-up calendar .

The post Punk Food: Sugar Loaf’s Drive-In Burger appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spoonuniversity.com

Navigating Atlanta's Freedom Farmers Market

Freedom Farmers Market has been serving Atlanta fresh produce, dairy, baked goods, and more for eight years. The market runs year-round from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm every Saturday. Freedom Farmers Market's namesake is literal in two senses. First, the market operates in a mutually independent manner, meaning customers hold...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Taste Around Town comes to Chamblee

An all-new, hyperlocal dining experience comes to Chamblee this week. “Taste Around Town is the only all-inclusive tasting experience for adults where foodies will discover fantastic tried-and-true neighborhood favorites and new ones too,” said Dale DeSena, founder of Taste of Atlanta. Rough Draft is a media partner of Taste Around Town. Taste of Atlanta will […] The post Taste Around Town comes to Chamblee appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CHAMBLEE, GA
atlantafi.com

Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location

Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

Fried Green Tomato Festival kicks off in Juliette

JULIETTE, Ga. — Folks from all over headed to Juliette for the Fried Green Tomato Festival on Saturday. After a two year hiatus, the festival is finally back and celebrating the iconic 1991 film of the same name. The town of Juliette was put on the map, and the...
JULIETTE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Ribbon cutting celebrates new park in the English Avenue neighborhood

English Avenue has a new greenspace named Mattie Freeland Park, named in honor of the beloved community matriarch who passed away in 2008. It was Freeland’s dream to turn what had been an empty lot filled with abandoned vehicles into a clean, safe, beautiful space in which the community could gather, grow food, and play. […] The post Ribbon cutting celebrates new park in the English Avenue neighborhood appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

If you’ve got entertainment on the brain, don’t worry; you’re not alone! Good news — there’s a great mix of shows you can choose from this week. Bad news — it’s going to be a hard decision to choose which performance you’ll make it to!
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Oct. 28 – 30

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 119 (and counting) underground dining events with 65 ITP and 54 OTP. You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area, Westend Area, West Midtown Area and Various ITP. For OTP, see East & Northeast, Way Northeast, West & […] The post Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Oct. 28 – 30 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Wild Heaven to hold fundraiser for Second Helpings Atlanta

Wild Heaven Beer is helping raise money for Second Helpings Atlanta (SHA), a local nonprofit dedicated to delivering fresh surplus food to hunger relief agencies.  The brewery is offering a new small-batch Double IPA called “Full Plates, Full Hearts,” according to a press release. Proceeds from the sale of the brew, which is an Irish […] The post Wild Heaven to hold fundraiser for Second Helpings Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia

If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Five things to expect from ‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ in downtown Atlanta

Harry Potter, a Millennial mainstay for nearly a quarter century with books and films, now has become an exhibition in a 31,000-square-foot space in downtown Atlanta at 200 Peachtree in part of what used to Macy’s. Fans of the many movies can explore faithfully replicated spaces that allow them to pick a Hogwarts school, create […] The post Five things to expect from ‘Harry Potter: The Exhibition’ in downtown Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Wicked City Eats: Atlanta restaurants worth the drive

The low country near the North Georgia mountains? Yup. Dive Southern Coastal Kitchen recently opened near downtown Canton, and it’s easy to tell it’s a labor of love from the moment you walk in—seafoam green walls, ropes, boat oars, mermaids and other nautical references including an antique brass diving helmet that sits guard on the edge of the bar adorn the space. Closer inspection reveals a large wall of family photos and other meaningful flourishes, including a massive anchor that for years decorated the front yard of a family home in Hilton Head before making its way to Canton.
ATLANTA, GA
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Coweta County, GA

Coweta County in Georgia is a vibrant community located south of Atlanta. It is one of the top counties in the United States, ranked fourth in the 2017 Best Counties to Live in a U.S. News & World Report study. It's a great place to visit for its charming small-town...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
cohaitungchi.com

9 of the Most Amazing Things to Do in Atlanta at Night

From concerts to action-packed sporting events to a sleepover at the aquarium, the list goes on for things to do in Atlanta at night. Here are 9 ideas for your itinerary. Topgolf is a sprawling entertainment venue that includes a high-tech driving range that offers different styles of games that can be played solo or with up to 6 people. There’s also a full-service restaurant, bars, pool tables, over 200 televisions, free Wi-Fi, and a rooftop terrace with a fire pit.
ATLANTA, GA
Narcity USA

8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions

It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy