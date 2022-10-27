ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kemp steers away from criticizing Trump ahead of Georgia governor's race

For all of former President Donald Trump's efforts to defeat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during the primary, the Republican governor is loath to criticize his party's most influential figure ahead of next week's general election. Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins why he thinks Trump has steered clear of the state...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi 'disgusting' but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, "disgusting" but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. "It's disgusting, this violence is horrible," Scott said...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Five takeaways from the second Georgia gubernatorial debate

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams faced off in their second and final gubernatorial debate Sunday night, with a little more than a week to go before Election Day amid record high early voting in the state. They sparred over the state's economy, abortion rights and,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Liz Cheney backs Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday endorsed Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan over Republican J.D. Vance in the Ohio Senate race, the latest sign of just how far the one-time member of House GOP leadership has fallen out with the Trump-dominated wing of her party. “I would not vote for J.D....
OHIO STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public

When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers --?locking horns in those pursuits.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms

More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16. The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump's then-attorney...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Top US cyber official says there's no 'specific' threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation

There are no "specific or credible" threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year's midterm contests, one of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts -- both online and in-person -- to interfere in the vote. "It is a very complex...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump asks Supreme Court to stop IRS from turning over his tax returns to the House

Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the release of his tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. Trump filed the emergency request on Monday with the high court after a federal appeals court cleared the way last week for the returns to be disclosed to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece killed in Seoul crowd surge

Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece, Anne Marie Gieske, died in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul over the weekend, the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday. "Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much," Wenstrup said in the statement.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pelosi says children, grandchildren are 'heartbroken and traumatized' in first comments since attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that while her husband, Paul, continues to improve following Friday's violent attack in their San Francisco home, their children and grandchildren "are heartbroken and traumatized." "Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,"...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

