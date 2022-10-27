Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrat Slotkin says Cheney's endorsement emphasizes need to put democracy over politics
A Michigan Democratic congresswoman who has been endorsed by GOP Rep. Liz Cheney emphasized on Tuesday how a shared concern for a functioning democracy can unite Democrats and Republicans despite policy disagreements. In an interview on "CNN This Morning," Rep. Elissa Slotkin said of Cheney, who is set to campaign...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is 'not interested in solving problems'
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs. Campaigning alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit, and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kemp steers away from criticizing Trump ahead of Georgia governor's race
For all of former President Donald Trump's efforts to defeat Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp during the primary, the Republican governor is loath to criticize his party's most influential figure ahead of next week's general election. Asked by CNN's Kaitlan Collins why he thinks Trump has steered clear of the state...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rick Scott calls attack on Paul Pelosi 'disgusting' but dodges questions about election conspiracies shared by alleged assailant
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs the Senate Republicans' campaign arm, on Sunday called the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, "disgusting" but dodged questions about election conspiracy theories that were shared by the alleged attacker on social media. "It's disgusting, this violence is horrible," Scott said...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republicans ride optimistic wave into closing week of campaign, with all eyes on fight for Senate control
Republicans are riding a wave of optimism into the closing week of the fall campaign, eyeing seats far deeper into Democratic terrain than party leaders imagined only weeks ago, with rising GOP confidence of winning a strong House majority amid signs that critical Senate seats are also increasingly within their grasp.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Five takeaways from the second Georgia gubernatorial debate
Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams faced off in their second and final gubernatorial debate Sunday night, with a little more than a week to go before Election Day amid record high early voting in the state. They sparred over the state's economy, abortion rights and,...
Liz Cheney backs Democrat Tim Ryan in Ohio Senate race
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Tuesday endorsed Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan over Republican J.D. Vance in the Ohio Senate race, the latest sign of just how far the one-time member of House GOP leadership has fallen out with the Trump-dominated wing of her party. “I would not vote for J.D....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
As Election Day approaches, Trump-DeSantis 2024 rivalry seeps into the public
When Election Day arrives in Florida, Donald Trump will vote for a Republican whose political demise he may soon find himself plotting. Months after Trump told The Wall Street Journal he would support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection, the former President and his home-state governor appear increasingly likely to collide in a heated 2024 presidential primary. While neither has formally announced a presidential campaign, both have taken steps in the closing days of the 2022 cycle to cement themselves as team players and kingmakers --?locking horns in those pursuits.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Juan Ciscomani makes his play in Arizona as Republicans look to expand their Hispanic ranks
Juan Ciscomani enthusiastically bounds toward potential voters, introducing himself by announcing that he is running for Congress. "Anything that I can do to earn your vote or your support? Any questions?" he asks over and over as he encounters new people at an outdoor mall here in Tucson. Ciscomani is...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Black men say they feel ignored by politicians. A historic Senate face-off between two Black men isn't helping
Aaron Bethea says he has voted election after election for US presidents, governors and senators -- and yet those lawmakers have done little to nothing to improve life for him, his family or his community. Bethea said he believes the issues he cares about, financial freedom and equal investment in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'We can walk and chew gum at the same time': Cheri Beasley vows to fight inflation and for abortion rights
Cheri Beasley, the Democratic nominee for US Senate in North Carolina, said Sunday her state needed a senator "who's going to fight hard to lower costs" but avoided a question over whether she was satisfied with how President Joe Biden and national Democrats have handled inflation. "Folks want to know...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
More than 20 million pre-election ballots cast in voting ahead of the 2022 midterms
More than 20.7 million pre-election ballots have been cast in 46 states as of Sunday, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. Three states have now crossed the 2 million ballot threshold. More than 2.8 million ballots have been cast in Texas, while more than 2.6 million have been cast in Florida and more than 2.1 million in California. Florida counties were required to start early in-person voting by Saturday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN to host town hall with former Vice President Mike Pence
Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall just eight days after the midterm elections on Wednesday, November 16. The event will be moderated by CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper and the former vice president is expected to take questions from Tapper and a live studio audience.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chief Justice John Roberts puts temporary hold on release of Trump's tax returns to Congress
Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court order requiring the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. The tax returns had been set to be turned over to the House Ways and Means...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
January 6 committee obtains eight emails showing possible planning of post-election crime
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol has obtained eight emails from late 2020 that a judge determined show Donald Trump and his lawyers planning to defraud courts and obstruct the congressional vote on the presidency. A new court filing from Trump's then-attorney...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Top US cyber official says there's no 'specific' threat to elections, but is concerned about harassment and intimidation
There are no "specific or credible" threats to disrupt election infrastructure in this year's midterm contests, one of the nation's top cybersecurity officials said Sunday, even as the federal government remains concerned about attempts -- both online and in-person -- to interfere in the vote. "It is a very complex...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump asks Supreme Court to stop IRS from turning over his tax returns to the House
Former President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to put on hold the release of his tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee. Trump filed the emergency request on Monday with the high court after a federal appeals court cleared the way last week for the returns to be disclosed to the House Ways and Means Committee in the coming days.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece killed in Seoul crowd surge
Rep. Brad Wenstrup's niece, Anne Marie Gieske, died in the Halloween crowd surge in Seoul over the weekend, the Ohio Republican said in a statement Monday. "Monica and I, and our entire family, are grieving the loss of our niece Anne Marie Gieske. She was a gift from God to our family. We loved her so much," Wenstrup said in the statement.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden issues a warning as he accuses oil and gas companies of 'war profiteering' off Russia's invasion of Ukraine
President Joe Biden escalated weeks of sharp warnings to energy producers on Monday by floating a so-called "windfall" tax on their corporate profits, calling out major gas companies for racking up gains from a spike in prices he attributes to Russia's war in Ukraine. "Record profits today are not because...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pelosi says children, grandchildren are 'heartbroken and traumatized' in first comments since attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says that while her husband, Paul, continues to improve following Friday's violent attack in their San Francisco home, their children and grandchildren "are heartbroken and traumatized." "Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul,"...
Comments / 0