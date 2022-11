"See you on the other side,” read the jumbotron on the stage hours ahead of Travis Scott’s headlining performance at the third annual Astroworld fest in November 2021. What was intended to read as an otherworldly invitation into a new musical era turned into a bad omen. One year later, it’s still too soon to fully grasp the gravity of one of Houston’s most controversial tragedies.

