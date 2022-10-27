Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Alabama equestrians reorganize as a club after 2021 shutdown
Horse lovers at the University of Alabama were remiss after the school shut down its equestrian sporting events. So students are bringing it back. Equestrians at the school decided to start up an eventing club, where students can ride horses and show them at various events. Club members told WVUA...
wvua23.com
Bring a treat: Taylorville Baptist Church celebrates Halloween with a twist
Taylorville Baptist Church held a Fall festival this past Sunday, Oct. 30. It highlighted a problem facing many Americans not just during the holiday season, but year-round: hunger. The church collected canned goods as an “entrance fee” for the event. The food goes toward a donation drive that combats food...
wvua23.com
GALLERY: NICU babies dressed to impress for Halloween
UAB Hospital’s Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit showcased some of their tiny patients in their Halloween best today. Here’s a look at the pictures. NICU personnel strictly monitored the infants during the photoshoot.
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Oct. 27, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Anthony Willis, 55, is last known to be living in the area of Willow Brook Drive in Tuscaloosa. Willis is wanted on a first-degree property theft charge. Daniel Turner, 29, is last known to...
wvua23.com
Engineering open house offers unique experience for students
The University of Alabama’s College of Engineering hosted an event Friday called E-Day. It was an opportunity for prospective students to learn about the engineering and computer science program at the university. Students could tour the College of Engineering, meet faculty and learn about student organizations within the college’s...
wvua23.com
County worker retires, heads to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees
After spending months witnessing the devastation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through his television screen, retired Tuscaloosa County Public Works employee George Berry decided to do something about it. He booked a one-way ticket overseas and for the next four weeks, Berry will distribute clothes and do logistics planning in Krakow, Poland, for the Norwegian nonprofit A Drop in the Ocean.
wvua23.com
Fayette plastic surgeon has license revoked over inappropriate behavior
A plastic surgeon who practiced medicine in the Fayette area had his medical license revoked after he admitted to having sex with several patients and employees. The Medical Licensure Commission of Alabama found Robert Pearce Bolling to be “unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to his patients.”
wvua23.com
Update: Man, 22, facing attempted murder charges after I20/59 shooting
Update 1:25 p.m., Oct. 31: A 22-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting this morning on Interstate 20/59. The shooting happened while the victim was driving between the 72- and 73-mile markers in the southbound lane. His car was shot several times, and the victim was shot once. He’s expected to survive his injuries, investigators said.
wvua23.com
Teen recovering after being shot while driving on I 20/59 Monday
One person is behind bars while the teen he’s accused of shooting while driving on Interstate 20/59 Monday morning is recovering from his injuries. The incident happened on I-20/59 southbound between the 72- and 73-mile markers around 7:30 a.m. The 19-year-old victim’s injuries are not life threatening, but he...
wvua23.com
Man accused in Duncanville stabbing facing attempted murder charges
A man is facing attempted murder charges after a stabbing in Duncanville on Oct. 27. The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call in the 11000 block of Overland Road and found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times. Investigators said the victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive his injuries.
Comments / 0