Houston, TX

This Is The Most Haunted Restaurant In Texas

By Ginny Reese
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever been enjoying dinner and felt like an extra guest was seated next to you? Tons of restaurants across the country are rumored to be haunted .

The Food Network compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in each state. The website states, "It could be that your favorite local watering hole or eatery is haunted. These spooky haunts across the country are serving up spirited hospitality with a side of thrills and chills."

According to the list, Texas' most haunted restaurant is Ambrosia in Houston. The website explains what makes the eatery so haunted:

"When brothers Peter and Tien Tran found the location for Ambrosia , their Southeast Asian-inspired Houston restaurant, they knew there was something special about the building’s ambiance. The mood lends itself to the sultry design, outfitted with iron lanterns, a backlit fountain anchored by a roaring lion and lush tropical plants. It also sets the scene for a vibe of another kind — a spooky one. Staff often report feeling like they’re being watched and when alone, they hear things moving around and see kitchen utensils moving around out of the corner of their eye. Some have even heard their names being called out, despite being alone. There’s even a video of the frozen margarita machine’s toggle switch flipping on by itself. It’s more ambiance than the Trans bargained for, but you scan score a bargain of your own during Ambrosia’s daily happy hour specials. From the food menu, don’t miss the Tom Yum shishito peppers with hot and sour sauce or the tamarind salmon with pad Thai glaze and cucumber ribbons."

The full list of America's most haunted restaurants can be found on The Food Network's website .

