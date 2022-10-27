Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed
As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'
Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
Complex
Lupita Nyong’o Says She Knew Immediately She Was ‘Going to Be a Meme’ After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Lupita Nyong’o wasn’t surprised she became a meme earlier this year in connection with the exhausting coverage surrounding The Slap. In fact, as the Oscar-winning actress revealed in a new interview, she “knew as soon as it was over” that widespread memory would indeed be taking place.
digitalspy.com
Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is
Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
Robert Downey Jr. Once Shared It Would Be Hard to Let Go of Iron Man If the Character Was Re-Cast
Robert Downey Jr. addressed the possibility of being re-cast in his earlier days as Iron Man, and he didn’t welcome the possibility.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
wegotthiscovered.com
The first reviews of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ are in, and it’s being touted as the best MCU film in years
While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might be a few weeks away from most Marvel fans, however, some critics, and creatives have finally had their chance to see the film at its global premiere, and the reactions are in. The global premiere took place tonight in Hollywood, and all the stars...
ABC News
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o, shine on the purple carpet
The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere took over Hollywood Boulevard on Wednesday night with stars from the film showing up in their best outfits. From Angela Bassett’s purple ensemble to Lupita Nyong'o's stunning white gown, many came out to support the sequel to "Black Panther" in their "purple" carpet best.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
EW.com
Brendan Fraser thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy reboot flopped because it wasn't fun: 'It's hard to make that movie'
Brendan Fraser has shared his thoughts on the 2017 reboot of The Mummy starring Tom Cruise, which flopped at the domestic box office with a $32.2 million debut. "It is hard to make that movie," Fraser told Variety in a new joint cover interview with The Whale director Darren Aronofsky. "The ingredient that we had going for our Mummy, which I didn't see in that film, was fun. That was what was lacking in that incarnation. It was too much of a straight-ahead horror movie."
ComicBook
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
Angela Bassett Makes a Fierce Arrival in Purple Moschino Dress & Sparkling Heels at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere
Angela Bassett celebrated her reprising role as Queen Ramonda at the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere on Wednesday night. The event took over the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with several stars from the film showing up to support the life and legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero, King T’Challa. Bassett looked absolutely stunning for the occasion. The Emmy Award-winning actress wore a vibrant purple gown by Moschino. The garment featured a peplum-style flare at the cups of the bodice, a pleated hemline and dramatic train. To place more emphasis on her look, the “9-1-1” alum accessorized...
Zoe Saldaña Says Jerry Bruckheimer Took 'Accountability' For Bad Film Experience
The actor previously revealed she nearly "quit the business" after working on one of the producer's films.
Influencer tells white people not to see Black Panther Wakanda Forever
Things are starting to get out of hand, and it seems like the days go by it's only going to get nasty and dirty!. An influencer took to social media to discourage white people from seeing the black Panther Wakanda Forever on opening weekend.
ETOnline.com
Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Winston Duke Reveals He Split His Pant Wrestling Chadwick Boseman When They First Met
Winston Duke recalled how the first time he met Chadwick Boseman on the set of 2018's Black Panther he ended up splitting his pants. Duke portrays M'Baku, leader of the Jabari Village tribe in Wakanda, and was an early adversary to Boseman's King T'Challa in Black Panther. What started off as a rivalry soon grew into a shared respect between the characters, and M'Bakufought alongside Black Panther to stop Killmonger from taking over Wakanda. M'Baku returns in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, again helping defend Wakanda against Namor and his underwater kingdom of Talocan. But it's the promotional tour for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever where Winston Duke shared the story of wrestling Chadwick Boseman and ending up with split pants.
