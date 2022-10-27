Texas Resident Adds Lots Of Zeros To Bank Account With Lottery Win

Photo: Getty Images

One lucky Texas resident is now a couple million dollars richer after claiming a lottery ticket .

A resident from Cibolo claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $2 million from the drawing on October 14, the Texas Lottery announced Thursday (October 27). The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at QuikTrip at 23953 Interstate Highway 35 N. in Schertz. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, matched all five white ball numbers (9-22-26-41-44) but not the Mega Ball number (19). They also picked a Megaplier of 2.

Mega Millions drawings are broadcast on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10:12 p.m. CT.

In more Texas lottery news, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Richardson for the drawing on Monday (October 24). The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at the Tom Thumb at 3411 Custer Parkway. It matched all five white ball numbers (18-23-35-45-54) but not the red Powerball number (16). Another resident won $200,000 on a Power Play after matching four out of five white ball numbers and the Powerball number. Eighty-one Texans won at least $100 in the drawing. Overall, over 90,000 people won at least $4 in Monday night's Powerball drawing. Texas residents have 180 days from the draw date to claim lottery prizes.