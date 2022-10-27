Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Historical Society Presents Fall Fun Trivia Night Nov. 15th
The Oswego County Historical (OCHS) will present a Fall Fun Trivia Night on Tuesday November 15 at 7:00pm at GS Steamers Bar & Grill, 70 E. First St. in Oswego. Donation for trivia play is $10.00 per person and tickets will be available at the door on the night of the event or in advance by pickup or delivery by calling the museum at 315-343-1342.
iheartoswego.com
10th Mountain Div. Band Returns For Fulton Veterans Day Concert
Once again, members of the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Div. Band, stationed at Ft. Drum, will be joining the Fulton Community Band for a free Veterans Day concert, 7:00 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, in the G. Ray Bodley High School auditorium. “We are absolutely thrilled to be sponsoring this...
iheartoswego.com
Shineman Foundation Supports 2022 OCO’s Giving Thanks Celebration
The Shineman Foundation has lent its support to Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Giving That Grows initiative by signing on as a Gold Level Sponsor for OCO’s “Giving Thanks” celebration. Presented by G & C Foods and Eagle Beverage, the food and beverage pairing event will held Friday,...
iheartoswego.com
2022 Cayuga Naturally Photo Contest Winners
Photographers captured their favorite flora, fauna and places for hiking, canoeing, fishing, hunting and wildlife watching in the photographs they submitted to the 2022 Cayuga Naturally Photograph Contest. The photographs depict the beauty of the streams, lakes, trees, wildflowers, birds, animals and other aspects of nature found in Cayuga County.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Cinema 7 11/04/2022 - 11/10/2022
Black Adam (PG-13), Black Panther 2 (PG-13), Halloween Ends (R), Hotel Transylvania 4 (PG), Lyle Lyle Crocodile (PG), One Piece Film Red (PG-13), Prey For The Devil (PG-13), Smile (R), Ticket To Paradise (PG-13)
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Joins ‘Operation Green Light’
The City of Fulton has joined Oswego County in supporting Operation Green Light, a way to support military veterans, was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “All city department heads have been asked to wear green on Nov. 10, and they are planning to light up their departments in green,” said Mayor Michaels. “In addition, green lights will be displayed in the Municipal Building’s community room this month. We encourage all our residents to ‘light up Fulton’ in support of our veterans, family members and their spouses.”
iheartoswego.com
Mary D. Victory – October 27, 2022
Mary D. Victory, 57, a resident of Oswego passed away on October 27, 2022, at the University Hospital in Syracuse. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (LaMay) Cronk and had attended Oswego schools. She was a cook at Valhaven and worked as a...
iheartoswego.com
Sharon Ann Muroski – October 27, 2022
Sharon Ann Muroski, 77, passed away comfortably in the care of her daughter Thursday, October 27, 2022, at her home in Oswego, NY. Sharon was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Alfred and Ethel (Wells) Meeker. She was a life resident. She was the wife of the late...
iheartoswego.com
Steven R. Buck – October 26, 2022
Steven R. Buck, 23, of Fulton passed unexpectedly on October 26, 2022. Born in Oswego, he was the son of Kevin and Patricia (Gehan) Buck. Steven was a 2018 graduate of Oswego High School where he was a member of both Jazz and Concert Bands and shared his love of his saxophone.
iheartoswego.com
Rev. William Schleinitz III – October 29, 2022
Rev. William Schleinitz III, 67, of Oswego passed on October 29, 2022. Born in West Islip, New York, he was the son of the late William and Betty Schleinitz II. William was employed by SUNY Oswego, where he worked as an instructional support technician. He was a reverend for many years, played an active role in UUP/NYSUT, held many certifications, and finalized his career at SUNY Oswego less than six months ago.
iheartoswego.com
Port of Oswego Receives $754,000 For Container Reach Stacker
The Port of Oswego was awarded $754,000 of a $900,000 dollar project to invest in a container reach stacker and move forward with the Port’s short sea shipping project from the USDOT America’s Marine Highway Projects, it was announced by William Scriber, Port of Oswego Authority, (POA), executive director and CEO.
iheartoswego.com
Farnham Family Services to Distribute Free Food Boxes
Farnham Family Services has partnered with Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield to help fight food instability on Oswego County. Farnham has received a Community Health Award from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield in support of its Community Connections program. Excellus’ Community Health Awards are specifically designed to address social determinants of health that improve the health of residents in the communities Blue Cross Blue Shield serve.
iheartoswego.com
Gail Griffin Jones – October 30, 2022
Gail Griffin Jones, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on October 30, 2022. She was the daughter of Leita (Lacey) and William Griffin of Oswego. Gail was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Frederick “Teddy” Jones, who died in 1997. She is survived by a...
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Announces Fulton PD Ramping Up Enforcement Initiatives, Quality of Life Patrol
The City of Fulton Police Department has stepped up its enforcement initiatives and Quality of Life Patrol in the city, announced Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. This past weekend alone, our PD efforts resulted in eight overall arrests in everything from illegal substances to traffic tickets, she said. “I applaud Chief...
Comments / 0