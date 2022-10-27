Disney World Has Announced Another Nostalgic Popcorn Bucket, But This Time There Shouldn't Be Seven Hour Lines

Earlier this year the biggest news coming out of Walt Disney World wasn’t the new Guardians of the Galaxy Roller Coaster or the announcement of a new parade, it was a popcorn bucket. A special limited edition bucket shaped like Figment , the little purple dragon and unofficial mascot of Epcot led to lines up to seven hours long . Get ready for more insanity because a new popcorn bucket, based on the classic Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride attraction is coming, and while they likely won’t be any easier to get, you shouldn’t have to wait in line.

Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride hasn’t existed as an attraction at Magic Kingdom since 1998, but fans who miss the attraction will get to scratch that nostalgic itch when a new popcorn bucket arrives November 1. Disney made the announcement via TikTok , in the Pet Cemetery of the Haunted Mansion. A small figure of Mr. Toad has resided there ever since his attraction “died.”

The good news for fans is that you won’t need to wait in massively long lines for this one. The Mr. Toad popcorn buckets will be available via mobile order (with a limit of two buckets per order, and one order per day). So guests will be able to order the bucket when Magic Kingdom opens in the morning, then they will be notified via the app when it is their turn to come and pick up their popcorn.

There will almost certainly more people looking for popcorn buckets than there are buckets to be had, so not everybody will get one, but at least this way you don’t stand in a line for half the day only to discover that they’ve run out before you made it to the front of the line.

It’s perhaps a little surprising that the Mr. Toad popcorn bucket is being sold at Magic Kingdom, where Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride has been closed for nearly 25 years, and not at Disneyland, where the attraction has been going strong since opening day in 1955 .

But that’s probably exactly the reason why. Mr. Toad is greatly missed at Magic Kingdom, Disney World fans are going to want this bucket as a way of remembering what they lost, likely much more than Disneyland fans would. There was a significant fan outcry asking Disney to reconsider the closure. There was even a website, that is still up toda y, trying to rally support for keeping the attraction. While fans of an attraction coming together to voice displeasure is common place now, see the current Splash Mountain protests , the loss of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride was one of the earliest examples of theme park fans using the internet to unite.

The Magic Kingdom version of Mr. Toad's Wild Ride was replaced by The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. There are some easter eggs inside the Pooh attraction that reference the former tenants of the space.