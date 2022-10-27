ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona Daily Wildcat

Meet the UA's 2022 Homecoming court

Vanessa Addison was nominated for Homecoming queen by the Chemistry and Biochemistry Ambassadors. She is a biochemistry major and is currently involved with biomedical research on campus. Addison is deeply involved with the community through her work as a peer mentor, a tutor at the SALT center, an emergency medical technician and a volunteer at Sister José Women's Center.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

University of Arizona alumni rally to save canceled Homecoming parade

Participants of the Homecoming parade in a Halloween decorated car on Oct. 28. The University of Arizona Homecoming parade began in 1929 and has been an annual feature of Homecoming up until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It has not been held since. On Oct. 20, UA...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona football loses their third straight game, moving to 3-5 on the season

The Arizona football team took on USC this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Tucson. The first half had an abundance of offense as both teams scored on just about every drive. However, the score stayed low at 17-13, with USC in the lead due to multiple field goals. The Arizona offense was holding its own, but the defense could not seem to stop the Trojans from scoring. USC responded to Wildcat scores with big plays that would take away the momentum from the defense while putting pressure on the offense.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: Abortion bans and regulations: Why universities and businesses need to start caring about them

On Sept. 23, protesters gathered outside the Arizona State Capitol building in response to Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson’s near-total abortion ban. The overturning of Roe v. Wade in June sparked a wave of abortion bans across the country. Johnson responded to the reversal of Roe v. Wade by lifting an injunction on an 1864 abortion ban. The reinstatement of this 1864 ban effectively made almost all abortions illegal in the state of Arizona, even in cases of incest and rape.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Apollo and Lenae sing their hearts out at 191 Toole

The audience joined Apollo in singing some of his hit songs from his most recent album. On Oct. 22, Ravyn Lenae and Omar Apollo performed at 191 Toole on their "Prototype" tour. Before the show started crowds stretched down the block with fans eager to get inside. Around 7 p.m.,...
TUCSON, AZ

