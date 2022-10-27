The Arizona football team took on USC this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Tucson. The first half had an abundance of offense as both teams scored on just about every drive. However, the score stayed low at 17-13, with USC in the lead due to multiple field goals. The Arizona offense was holding its own, but the defense could not seem to stop the Trojans from scoring. USC responded to Wildcat scores with big plays that would take away the momentum from the defense while putting pressure on the offense.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO