Challengers to Colorado's large capacity magazine ban withdraw request for injunction

Related
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado custody evaluator suspended amid criticism of evaluation industry
The Colorado State Court Administrator’s Office has suspended a high-profile custody evaluator from continuing to receive court appointments following controversy over his parenting recommendations amid recent media scrutiny of the parenting evaluation industry. Jaime Watman, an official in the State Court Administrator’s Office, in a statement confirmed last week’s...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Colorado’s soaring auto theft turns violent
Colorado is on track for the second year in a row to be the No. 1 state in the entire nation for auto theft. That’s more than a dubious distinction — it’s a wakeup call. As cops will tell you, auto theft isn’t merely a property crime; it’s one of those leading indicators that says a lot about public safety in general. And Colorado’s overall crime rate has indeed surged over the past few years.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado's rental assistance program to no longer accept applications
Colorado’s temporary short-term emergency rental assistance program will no longer accept applications after 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15. The program has used almost all the federal funds received through acts of Congress, according to a press release. While applications for the program will cease in just two weeks, funding will continue to be payed to those who are already awarded. The review process will continue until all program funds are awarded and distributed. Residents in Denver, Larimer and Boulder counties can still apply for assistance from local jurisdictions.
coloradopolitics.com
Sentinel Colorado: Vote ‘no’ on an affordable housing plan that needs to be rewritten
Few things threaten all of us in Colorado like the untenable cost of housing, but Proposition 123 isn’t the right solution. An exploding population of homeless people and those facing homelessness — as the cost of living and housing spiral far beyond meager salaries — jeopardizes all of Colorado.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Chronicling Colorado’s fentanyl devastation
Who are the faces of fentanyl? The victims of the deadly opiate that has been devastating our state include:. A 1-year-old Brighton child who died after ingesting pure fentanyl. A 31-year-old physicist visiting from New Mexico, who died alone in a Glendale hotel room, where he was found with drug...
coloradopolitics.com
OUT WEST ROUNDUP | Western states broker proposed deal over drought-stricken Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE — New Mexico, Texas and Colorado have negotiated a proposed settlement that they say will end a yearslong battle over management of one of the longest rivers in North America, but the federal government and two irrigation districts that depend on the Rio Grande are objecting. New Mexico...
coloradopolitics.com
Early voting slows over Halloweekend, reaching 14% turnout 8 days before Election Day
With eight days left until Election Day, just over 14.1% of registered voters have returned their ballots for the November election, according to data released Monday from the Secretary of State’s Office. As of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, 537,735 ballots have been turned in. That means around 94,800 ballots were...
