Challengers to Colorado's large capacity magazine ban withdraw request for injunction

Colorado’s temporary short-term emergency rental assistance program will no longer accept applications after 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15. The program has used almost all the federal funds received through acts of Congress, according to a press release. While applications for the program will cease in just two weeks, funding will continue to be payed to those who are already awarded. The review process will continue until all program funds are awarded and distributed. Residents in Denver, Larimer and Boulder counties can still apply for assistance from local jurisdictions.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO