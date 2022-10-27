ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

SNP suffers biggest ever backbench revolt over transgender bill

By Libby Brooks and Severin Carrell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07fn65_0ip1UIxS00
people carrying Trans rights banners taking part in the Pride Glasgow parade in 2017 Photograph: David Cheskin/PA

The Scottish National party suffered its largest backbench revolt in its 15 years in power over the vote on its bill making it easier for transgender people to change their legal sex, with one minister resigning in order to vote against the plans.

The community safety minister, Ash Regan, quit, prompting Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister, to accuse her of failing to raise her concerns with colleagues. Seven SNP members voted against the party whip and two abstained.

However, the gender recognition reform bill was voted through stage one to applause across the Holyrood chamber, following an intense and at times emotional debate on Thursday afternoon.

The plans introduce a system of self-declaration for obtaining a gender recognition certificate (GRC), removing the need for a psychiatric diagnosis of gender dysphoria, reducing the time someone must have been permanently living in their gender before they can apply, from two years to three months, and dropping the age at which people can apply from 18 to 16, in line with wider Scots law on legal capacity.

Supported by every party in Holyrood bar the Scottish Conservatives, it was a red line for the Scottish Greens in their cooperation agreement with the SNP following last May’s Holyrood elections.

It was voted through at stage one by 88 votes for to 33 against, with four abstentions, including seven SNP members voting against the party whip and two abstaining. This significant rebellion is reflective of the febrile public discourse that has taken hold around the bill, which is contested by some campaign groups, who argue it will fundamentally alter who can access women-only services and believe they have not been adequately consulted.

In the chamber on Thursday afternoon, supportive MSPs urged colleagues to seek out the testimony of transgender people and suggested that Scottish government delays had allowed a vacuum to develop allowing people “to interpret the bill as something it is not”.

As MSPs debated the bill for the first time, members on both sides of the debate suggested amendments for the government and scrutinising committee to consider at the next stage of the legislative process, underlining that the bill may yet undergo significant revisions.

Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, warned the government should “address the concerns outlined today if they wish to continue to command support right across the chamber”. In her concluding remarks, the social justice secretary, Shona Robison, who has responsibility for the bill, pledged to “give all a fair hearing” at the next stage.

Robison and Joe Fitzpatrick, the convenor of the equalities committee that scrutinised the draft bill before Thursday’s debate and recommended its key principles to MSPs, assured the chamber that many concerns raised were beyond the scope of the bill, and that they were satisfied the bill itself would not change any of the protections or definitions set out in the Equality Act 2010, a key concern of critics.

But the Scottish Conservatives’ equalities spokesperson, Rachael Hamilton, who voted against the plans in committee, warned of critical voices not heard, unanswered questions and overlooked implications of the bill, including uncertainty about what it means to live in the acquired gender. She also referred to concerns raised by the Equality and Human Rights Commission about its cross-border impact and urged the Scottish government to “listen to the legitimate concerns of women and the Scottish public”.

In a deeply personal speech, the Scottish Conservatives’ shadow justice secretary, Jamie Greene, a gay man, broke party ranks to support the bill. He told colleagues: “I know how it feels to be told how you feel is just a phase, or to be suppressed … or is a mental illness.” He described his sadness at hearing the same bad faith arguments used against transgender reform as had been employed against gay rights, but challenged the government to be “more honest” about the bill’s interaction with women’s rights.

Scottish Labour’s Pam Duncan-Glancy, who also sits on the equalities committee, said that “as a disabled woman I know that all rights are hard fought and hard won”.

There were a number of areas in which the bill could be improved, she said, including arbitrary time periods for waiting and reflection, data collection, and the detail of guidance to ensure that medicalisation cannot be reintroduced to the process. She added that her party would propose an amendment to the bill stating categorically that nothing in it affects the protections of the Equality Act.

Responding to calls from Conservative members to delay the bill until the conclusions of the Cass review into care for gender-questioning young people, Robison said clinical services and decision-making bore no relation to the bill under consideration.

Following reports that senior SNP figures had pushed for a free vote on the issue, and with a number of ministers and backbenchers known to have significant doubts about the changes, Regan resigned as community safety minister immediately before the debate, in order to vote against the government.

Accepting her resignation and thanking Regan for her contribution to government, Sturgeon accused her of failing to raise her concerns with colleagues.

An SNP spokesperson said: “As is normal practice, SNP MSPs are expected to support government legislation,” but would not comment on the possible consequences for those who broke the whip.

Comments / 58

Raider Pat
3d ago

You have many rights ,you have the right to go away and stop pushing your sick lifestyle on us which I really hope you choose to do.

Reply(11)
105
Gay Bailey
2d ago

Why not just take yourself to the courthouse pay your fee for name change and go on with your life. Stop making a spectacle of yourselves.

Reply(2)
49
Freebooter Republic
2d ago

You expect special privileges because you want to pretend you're someone else. There's a place for people like you. It's called Hollyweird. It's full of people who make their living pretending to be someone they're not. Other than that: Xin loi, I have nothing for you.

Reply(7)
40
Related
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak could be forced out in six months, says Labour as ‘fuming’ Tories cancel membership OLD

Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak could be forced out as Conservative leader by disgruntled Boris Johnson loyalists within six months, according to Labour.It comes as some Tory supporters have cancelled their memberships after Mr Sunak was named as Liz Truss’s successor, with one saying they felt the party had been “destroyed from within”.While some grassroots Tories felt “delighted” by the news, others said the move has left them “fuming” that members were not able to vote for candidates to take over at No 10.Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Johnson supporters in the Commons would continue the “chaos”...
BBC

We beg for forgiveness from Nigerians - Aisha Buhari

Nigeria first lady Mrs Aisha Buhari say di reason why she aplogise to Nigerians na because e fit dey possible say di admnistration never do wetin pipo want completey. For one exclusive interview with BBC she say di kontri pipo bin get high expectations from her husband goment and e fit be say dem no meet all dia expectations.
Daily Mail

Russia takes one last swipe at Liz Truss, saying she will be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy' and was Britain's most 'disgraceful' PM, as global leaders react to resignation

Russia has taken one last swipe at Liz Truss following her resignation as Prime Minister, saying she was a 'disgrace' of a leader who would be remembered for her 'catastrophic illiteracy,' as world leaders reacted to the news. 'Britain has never known such a disgrace of a prime minister,' Russia's...
BBC

Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?

Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Maths teacher’s breathtaking claim about death rate in China was right

The maths teacher who said “Every time I breathe, somebody dies in China” is correct (Letters, 4 October). The death rate in China is over seven per thousand people, and with a population of more than 1.4 billion people this means more than 9.8 million people die in China each year. The normal breathing rate for adults is around 16 breaths per minute. This leads to 16 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 8,415,360 breaths per year. Even taking a higher rate of 18 breaths per minute leads to 18 x 60 x 24 x 365.25 = 9,467,280 breaths per year. So there are many more deaths in China each year than the number of breaths taken by most people.
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
The Guardian

Saudi Arabia has screwed over the US – and the world – yet again. Enough is enough

In July, Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia and shared a fist bump with the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. As a presidential candidate, Biden had promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” for its human rights abuses and its seven-year war against Yemen. But a devastating global pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine forced him to set these concerns aside in favor of realpolitik. Biden needed the Saudis to increase oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for American consumers, so he swallowed his pride and treated the crown prince as the world leader he aspires to be.
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
The Guardian

The Guardian

489K+
Followers
111K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy