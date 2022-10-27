ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ridgeville, OH

OVI Checkpoint In North Ridgeville Friday Night

By Ray Davis
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06OKd5_0ip1UEQY00

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH - The Lorain County OVI Task Force announced on Thursday that an OVI checkpoint will be held in the City of North Ridgeville tomorrow night. The OVI checkpoint, funded by a federal grant, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Thus far in 2022, there have been eighteen fatal crashes in Lorain County, with nine of them being OVI related.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday.

Hear news updates at the top and bottom of the hour: HERE

©iHeartMedia 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
647K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kisscleveland.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy