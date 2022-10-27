OVI Checkpoint In North Ridgeville Friday Night

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH - The Lorain County OVI Task Force announced on Thursday that an OVI checkpoint will be held in the City of North Ridgeville tomorrow night. The OVI checkpoint, funded by a federal grant, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

Thus far in 2022, there have been eighteen fatal crashes in Lorain County, with nine of them being OVI related.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday.

