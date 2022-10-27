ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

WATCH: Deaf Dog In Minnesota Learns Sign Language, Becomes Viral Sensation

By Taylor Linzinmeir
101.3 KDWB
101.3 KDWB
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhtR1_0ip1TpgI00
Photo : Getty Images

A deaf dog in Minnesota has stolen the Internet's heart after a video of him understanding commands in American Sign Language (ASL) went viral.

The 11-year-old mixed terrier bull named PeeWee was rescued by 35-year-old Nikki Engleman when he was seven months old. He was found wandering the streets with a number of health problems, including a large burn on his back and a skin infection that lead to rashes. However, Engleman assumes PeeWee was born deaf.

Engleman bought PeeWee a book on using sign language with babies. They started with the basics, like the signs for food, going to the bathroom, and getting picked up. Now, PeeWee knows 15 signs in total. "He learns super fast, I taught him roll over in a day and he knows other words such as baby... He's very smart, he's one of the smartest dogs I've ever had," Engleman said (via the Daily Mail).

She posted about PeeWee on her TikTok account to educate others about ASL for dogs, and now her pet has 172,400 followers on the social media platform.

"At first he struggled. It took a long time for him to be okay being left alone. Now, he's a part of our family and he's very good at communicating with us," she said (via the Daily Mail). Check PeeWee out below.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Dog With Facial Paralysis Melts Hearts Online

A dog who had a tough start to life has delighted the internet with his trademark facial expressions after his picture gained viral attention. Eleven-year-old Oogie lives in Kentucky with his owner Emily Gehlhausen. Adopted from the Kentucky Humane Society in 2011, when he was just six months old, he had already been returned to the shelter twice.
KENTUCKY STATE
Newsweek

Cute Moment Dog Meets Human Baby Brother for the First Time Caught on Video

A heartwarming video of a dog meeting her human "baby brother" for the first time has delighted TikTok users, with more than 370,000 views and over 35,000 likes. In the footage posted by nurse practitioner Ellie Treece, Reyna the Vizsla can be seen walking over to the newborn baby, putting her face right up to him and sniffing him, before furiously wagging her tail.
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
pethelpful.com

Two Senior Poodles Surrendered to Florida Rescue Are Breaking Hearts

As animal lovers, there are few things more upsetting than the seeing an animal suffer. All pets are deserving of care and love, but unfortunately, not all receive that from their owners. Two senior dogs were not given the care they needed before being surrendered to a rescue, and the result is heartbreaking.
VENICE, FL
Gillian Sisley

11-Year-Old Refuses to ‘Love Dog’ He Never Wanted

Pets are generally considered something that most children have at one point wanted, or had growing up. And this makes sense, as science proves that having a pet reduces stress and improves overall mood and the quality of an owner’s mental health.
Newsweek

Cat 'Aghast' After Hearing a Human Meowing Has Internet in Stitches

Ever wish you could speak in a language your pet could truly understand? One man seems to have cracked cat communication in a viral video shared online on Thursday. Shared on Reddit's popular r/aww forum, the video was reposted by u/MorgrainX but the original poster has not so far been discovered.
Newsweek

Kitten's Reaction to Seeing Owner in Bathtub for First Time Melts Hearts

One cat's adorable reaction to seeing the bathtub for the first time has delighted viewers online this week. Regula Gnãgi lives near San Diego, California, with her 2-year-old black cat named Floh—German for flea. While digging through old kitten photos, Gnãgi stumbled on the picture of a tiny Floh the first time she saw the bathtub and shared it on Reddit's popular r/aww forum.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ohmymag.co.uk

This helpless puppy was burnt with cigarettes and kicked around in a bucket

During his short life, Stuart Little was abused beyond belief, starved to near death and tortured with lit cigarettes. The rescue that took him into their care can’t understand how the ‘scumbags’ behind it could be capable of such cruelty. Found with cigarette burns on his head.
Newsweek

Golden Retriever Who Greets Toddler In Cot Every Morning Melts Hearts

A golden retriever who greets his owner's toddler every morning is melting hearts on social media. Claudia Hughes told Newsweek her daughter, Vanora, 2, has been loved by their 3-year-old dog, Taco, "from the moment he met her." "He seemed to be sharing our happiness during the first days of...
pawesome.net

French Bulldog’s Face When Mom Steps In Pee Is Just Too Funny

Part of owning a dog is understanding that sometimes there might be a little accident. Though a dog may be potty trained, there are occasions when they cannot go outside quickly enough. Or sometimes, illness or an infection may cause temporary incontinence. It’s not the dog’s fault. One...
101.3 KDWB

101.3 KDWB

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
641
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

Twin Cities' #1 Hit Music Station

 https://kdwb.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy