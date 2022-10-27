Big Central Conference football scoreboard, complete coverage: Week 9

A rubber match. That is what will decide who gets to play for spot in Saturday's regional volleyball at Norwalk High School with a ticket to the state final four at stake. Northern Lakes League co-champions Northview (20-5 overall, 12-2 NLL) and Perrysburg (19-6, 12-2) each won on the other's home court during league play, with the total points in those two four-set matches being nearly a tie (Northview edged the Yellow Jackets 181-179). On Sept. 20, the Wildcats won at Perrysburg, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, and on Oct. 13 the Yellow Jackets won at Northview, 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 4 MINUTES AGO