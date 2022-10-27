ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Ashland Police Investigating Death of Toddler

 5 days ago

Ashland, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:10 a.m., APD officers were dispatched to a motel in the 800 block of England Street for a medical emergency involving a 2-year-old child. Upon arrival the child was discovered alone in the motel room in medical distress. APD officers began life saving measures until Hanover Fire/EMS personnel arrived on scene. The child was immediately transported to VCU Medical Center and listed in critical condition. On Thursday, October 20, 2022, the child was pronounced deceased.

Investigators have been and will continue working closely with the Hanover County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services. This is an ongoing and active investigation.

Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, VA and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, VA were arrested without incident. Tulloss and Gilliens were arrested for Child Neglect and Abuse.

The Ashland Police Department would like to thank everyone involved thus far with this investigation; staff at VCU Medical Center, Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia, Child Protective Services Unit of the Hanover Department of Social Services and the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Ashland Police Department at (804) 798-1227 or leave a tip at www.ashlandpolice.us . Anyone providing a tip can remain anonymous.

Richmond, VA
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

