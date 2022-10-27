ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue uses drone technology to rescue family on fishing boat

Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue rescued a father and his two daughters whose 22-foot fishing boat was adrift in the channel between Illahee and west Bainbridge Island. At 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue said it received a call from a worried mother and wife. The woman said her husband and two daughters went fishing out of the Brownsville marina at 5 p.m. Tuesday. At 10 p.m., she said her husband called her saying the vessel had a dead battery and the boat would not start. At 1:30 a.m., the woman called 911 concerned she had not heard from her family, who were not answering their cellphones, Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue said.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
KOMO News

Crews put out commercial fire in South Lake Union neighborhood

SEATTLE — Firefighters responded to a commercial fire in the South Lake Union neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The fire began at a one-story building in the 1100 block of Harrison Street, according to the Seattle Fire Department, which first tweeted about the fire at 3:16 a.m. Seattle fire tweeted...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Crews put out early-morning residential fire in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire that may have been started in a barbeque in Redmond early Monday morning. Redmond fire said the fire — located in the 3200 block of East Ames Lake Lane NE around 1:10 a.m. — "appeared to have started in a barbeque located under a covered patio on the back deck of a 5,000 square foot rambler with daylight basement and then extended into the roof."
REDMOND, WA
KOMO News

Two shot while walking along Alki Beach Halloween night, police say

SEATTLE — Seattle police said two people were shot while walking along Alki Beach in an apparent random shooting Monday night. Police responded to the shooting near 62nd Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest around 10:30 p.m. Seattle firefighters said a 37-year-old male was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and a 37-year-old female was transported in serious condition.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Suspect in Kent homicide turns himself into police

KENT, Wash. — The suspect of a homicide in Kent over the weekend turned himself into police on Wednesday. The Kent Police Department said the 20-year-old — whose name will not be revealed until he's charged — was accompanied by his attorney when he was arrested and then booked into King County Jail, police said.
KENT, WA
KOMO News

Homelessness even worse 7 years following Emergency Declaration

SEATTLE, Wash. — When you look for them, you can find great success stories, of people experiencing homeless, getting into homes, but still, most would agree that the number of people in need, is growing. “This crisis continues, the number of children sleeping outside is growing exponentially,” said Marty...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man with gunshot wound in head in Auburn rushed to hospital

AUBURN, Wash. — Police are searching for clues after a man was shot in the head in Auburn early on Tuesday morning. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers received a call reporting a shooting in the Lowes parking lot at 2:24 a.m. While on the scene, police received another call saying an involved vehicle was abandoned on 15th Street Northwest. Shortly after that, another update came in about a shooting victim in the 5600 block of South 318th Court, according to police.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Two teenagers seriously injured after racing cars in Issaquah ends in crash

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — At least two people remain in the hospital after being involved in a crash in Issaquah late Monday evening. Two cars were racing on Highlands Drive Northeast approaching the intersection at Discovery Drive around 11:18 p.m. The first vehicle was an Infinity and the second was a Mercedes. The driver of the Infinity failed to stop at a red light as a third driver was turning left on a green signal.
ISSAQUAH, WA
KOMO News

Data from Tacoma police's Crime Reduction Plan shows promising results

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore revealed the first 90-day findings of his data-driven crime reduction plan during the Tacoma City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon. Moore was hired for the role late last year when the city saw a sharp rise in assaults, vehicle thefts, and homicides....
TACOMA, WA

