Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Suspects connected to string of Bellevue and Redmond crimes finally caught
BELLEVUE, Wash. — For the last few months, a trio of suspects has been targeting businesses in Bellevue and Redmond. And now that streak has come to an end after Bellevue police were able to track them down and search a stolen vehicle they were using. “They recovered credit...
KOMO News
Several Pierce County homes have their Halloween decorations destroyed, windows broken
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A group of teens has been caught on numerous surveillance videos vandalizing Halloween decorations in Pierce County over Halloween weekend. Homeowners in Tacoma, Auburn, Federal Way, and Puyallup have reported windows being shattered, pumpkins being smashed and decorations being slashed. In one of the surveillance...
KOMO News
Family's car stolen from Seattle Children's hospital while baby was in surgery
SEATTLE, Wash. — A family's car was stolen from the parking garage of Seattle Children's hospital while their baby was undergoing brain surgery, and now police are looking for the person responsible. Parents Cali and William Fager drove up from the Spokane area for their son's surgery. Their son,...
KOMO News
King Co. homelessness authority offers incentive package for landlords, housing providers
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) has a new incentive program to encourage landlords to help house people experiencing homelessness in empty apartment units. "It is a human right to be housed and folks deserve the same opportunity to live inside that everybody else does," KCRHA...
KOMO News
UPS to hire 1,500 seasonal employees this weekend in greater Seattle area
The holiday shopping season is around the corner, and to staff up for the retail rush, UPS is planning to hire at least 60,000 seasonal employees nationwide this weekend during its annual ‘Brown Friday’ event. UPS will be looking for delivery drivers, warehouse workers and driver helpers to...
KOMO News
Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue uses drone technology to rescue family on fishing boat
Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue rescued a father and his two daughters whose 22-foot fishing boat was adrift in the channel between Illahee and west Bainbridge Island. At 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue said it received a call from a worried mother and wife. The woman said her husband and two daughters went fishing out of the Brownsville marina at 5 p.m. Tuesday. At 10 p.m., she said her husband called her saying the vessel had a dead battery and the boat would not start. At 1:30 a.m., the woman called 911 concerned she had not heard from her family, who were not answering their cellphones, Central Kitsap Fire & Rescue said.
KOMO News
Crews put out commercial fire in South Lake Union neighborhood
SEATTLE — Firefighters responded to a commercial fire in the South Lake Union neighborhood on Tuesday morning. The fire began at a one-story building in the 1100 block of Harrison Street, according to the Seattle Fire Department, which first tweeted about the fire at 3:16 a.m. Seattle fire tweeted...
KOMO News
Police investigating if recent string of cannabis shop burglaries are connected
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Authorities in western Washington are looking into whether a series of burglaries at cannabis shops could be connected. There's been no confirmation of a link yet, but many of the burglaries have happened in a similar way. Two stores in Auburn and one in Renton...
KOMO News
Tacoma's budget looks to increase funding for police, expanding homelessness services
TACOMA, Wash. — Time is running out for residents to give their input on Tacoma's budget for 2023 and the following year. The new budget proposes increases for the police department and programs to help those who are homeless. The plan is to increase funding for the Tacoma Police...
KOMO News
KOMO's Eric Johnson shows why George's Sausage & Delicatessen continues to thrive
SEATTLE, Wash. — To walk into tiny George's Sausage & Delicatessen on Madison Street in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood, is to be transported. All about you are cans and bottles and boxes of groceries and delicacies from far away. There are imported mustards and horseradish's, all different kinds. There...
KOMO News
Columbia Winery will close tasting room in Woodinville at the end of the year
WOODINVILLE, Wash. — A different kind of bottle shock in Woodinville's Wine Country -- The Columbia Winery announced it's closing its longtime tasting room in Woodinville on Dec. 23. Columbia's parent company, E. & J. Gallo, confirmed the closing in a statement to KOMO News calling it a "difficult...
KOMO News
Husband describes chaotic scene after wife wounded in drive-by at Alki Beach
SEATTLE, Wash. — Two people wounded in a drive-by shooting along Seattle's Alki Beach on Halloween night never saw the attack coming, according to the husband of one of the victims. Jeremiah Olson said his wife, Ayla Mathews, went out with a friend to walk her dog and greet...
KOMO News
Crews put out early-morning residential fire in Redmond
REDMOND, Wash. — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire that may have been started in a barbeque in Redmond early Monday morning. Redmond fire said the fire — located in the 3200 block of East Ames Lake Lane NE around 1:10 a.m. — "appeared to have started in a barbeque located under a covered patio on the back deck of a 5,000 square foot rambler with daylight basement and then extended into the roof."
KOMO News
Two shot while walking along Alki Beach Halloween night, police say
SEATTLE — Seattle police said two people were shot while walking along Alki Beach in an apparent random shooting Monday night. Police responded to the shooting near 62nd Avenue Southwest and Alki Avenue Southwest around 10:30 p.m. Seattle firefighters said a 37-year-old male was transported to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition and a 37-year-old female was transported in serious condition.
KOMO News
Suspect in Kent homicide turns himself into police
KENT, Wash. — The suspect of a homicide in Kent over the weekend turned himself into police on Wednesday. The Kent Police Department said the 20-year-old — whose name will not be revealed until he's charged — was accompanied by his attorney when he was arrested and then booked into King County Jail, police said.
KOMO News
Homelessness even worse 7 years following Emergency Declaration
SEATTLE, Wash. — When you look for them, you can find great success stories, of people experiencing homeless, getting into homes, but still, most would agree that the number of people in need, is growing. “This crisis continues, the number of children sleeping outside is growing exponentially,” said Marty...
KOMO News
Man with gunshot wound in head in Auburn rushed to hospital
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are searching for clues after a man was shot in the head in Auburn early on Tuesday morning. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers received a call reporting a shooting in the Lowes parking lot at 2:24 a.m. While on the scene, police received another call saying an involved vehicle was abandoned on 15th Street Northwest. Shortly after that, another update came in about a shooting victim in the 5600 block of South 318th Court, according to police.
KOMO News
Two teenagers seriously injured after racing cars in Issaquah ends in crash
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — At least two people remain in the hospital after being involved in a crash in Issaquah late Monday evening. Two cars were racing on Highlands Drive Northeast approaching the intersection at Discovery Drive around 11:18 p.m. The first vehicle was an Infinity and the second was a Mercedes. The driver of the Infinity failed to stop at a red light as a third driver was turning left on a green signal.
KOMO News
Police chief 'disappointed' 4 armed carjacking suspects released from custody
DES MOINES, Wash. — The police chief of Des Moines says it is a 'travesty' that four suspects from an armed carjacking over the weekend have already been released from custody. In a statement Wednesday morning, Chief Ken Thomas points the finger at prosecutors and the judge for the...
KOMO News
Data from Tacoma police's Crime Reduction Plan shows promising results
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Chief Avery Moore revealed the first 90-day findings of his data-driven crime reduction plan during the Tacoma City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon. Moore was hired for the role late last year when the city saw a sharp rise in assaults, vehicle thefts, and homicides....
Comments / 0