With two wins over Western Michigan this weekend, the Michigan hockey team is up three spots to No. 1 in the country in this week's college hockey rankings. The Wolverines defeated the Broncos, 5-4, in Ann Arbor on Friday, and then traveled out west to Kalamazoo and defeated Western Michigan once again, 6-5 in overtime. Freshman Rutger McGroarty had a hat trick on Saturday, which helped Michigan to the win.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO