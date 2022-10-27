Read full article on original website
Related
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed after 2 vehicles collide in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was struck and killed while on a sidewalk after two vehicles collided Monday night, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive in...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
FOX Carolina
Coroner responds to Monday night crash in Greer
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of motorcyclist killed in Greenville County crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The coroner has released the name of a motorcyclist killed on Saturday morning in Greenville County. Troopers said it happened early around 2:20 a.m. on South Carolina Highway 124, about 4 miles west of Greenville. According to troopers, a motorcycle was traveling west on highway 124,...
Mother charged after baby found unresponsive in bathtub in South Carolina
An Upstate mother has been charged after her one-year-old baby died after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in late August.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Coroner identifies victim of motorcycle-involved fatal collision
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner says one person is dead after a fatal collision over the weekend. Officials say they responded to Old Easley Hwy. & Sentell Rd. on Friday in response to a motorcycle versus motor vehicle collision. Sadly, officials say the driver of the...
FOX Carolina
SUV crashes through historic Greenville business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of a business that has been in Greenville for more than 50 years are working to determine if the building can be saved after a vehicle crashed through it. The Greenville Police Department said an SUV hit the Mr. Mattress showroom on Wade...
FOX Carolina
Anderson Co. investigator shares new details about unsolved Pendleton quadruple homicide
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pickens County, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — A woman was killed in a crash Sunday morning in Pickens County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Calhoun Memorial Highway in Greenville, according to the coroner. Troopers said Reanna Robinson, 21, of Anderson, went off the side...
FOX Carolina
Driver identified after car overturns along highway in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person on Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened along US 123 near SC 124 at around 7:30 a.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along US 123 when...
wspa.com
1 in custody following shooting in Taylors
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
Accused Deputy killer dies while in custody
An Upstate man accused of killing a sheriff’s deputy over the summer has died in hospice care. The Spartanburg County coroner says, Duane Leslie Heard died Friday in Rock Hill.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. man
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for Jeffrey Reddick who was last seen Friday in the Shiflet Road area of Anderson. Officials say Reddick was wearing a light brown leather coat, blue flannel shirt, jeans and boots. He has two...
2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
ATV crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Friday night in an ATV crash in Anderson County. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened before 11 p.m. at a private residence. The coroner said two people were in an ATV-Razor riding in an open field on the driver’s property when the vehicle hit […]
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
One dead following weekend shooting in the Upstate
Police in Mauldin are investing a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a report of shots fired, at the Lions Gate Apartments on Old Mill Road, where they found a man with a gunshot wound at the apartment complex.
FOX Carolina
Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on into car in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Greenville County that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 124. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Highway 124 when they...
WYFF4.com
Suspect in custody after chase in Anderson County, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after a chase. Deputies say it started on Highway 243 when they tried to pull over a car for reckless driving. We're told the driver had a warrant, got out of the car and...
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 injured after ATV overturns in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died and another was injured during an ATV crash on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 11:00 p.m. last night. According to the Coroner’s Office, it appears that the...
