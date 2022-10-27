ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from crash along Wade Hampton Blvd. in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian killed during a crash along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer. Officials said the crash happened around 6:00 P.M. on Monday. According to officials, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive,...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responds to Monday night crash in Greer

Highlighting what's new in the area including Northern Suga, Bradbury Bistro, and Madewell. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Crews are working to determine whether the Mr. Mattress showroom, located on Wade Hampton Boulevard for more than 50 years, can be repaired. Operation Gratitude saying thanks to active military...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

SUV crashes through historic Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owners of a business that has been in Greenville for more than 50 years are working to determine if the building can be saved after a vehicle crashed through it. The Greenville Police Department said an SUV hit the Mr. Mattress showroom on Wade...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver identified after car overturns along highway in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person on Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened along US 123 near SC 124 at around 7:30 a.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along US 123 when...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

1 in custody following shooting in Taylors

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after shooting at vehicles in Taylors Monday morning, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they responded to The Townes townhouse community on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors for reports of a suspect shooting at vehicles around 4 a.m. Monday morning.
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for missing Anderson Co. man

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for Jeffrey Reddick who was last seen Friday in the Shiflet Road area of Anderson. Officials say Reddick was wearing a light brown leather coat, blue flannel shirt, jeans and boots. He has two...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

ATV crash kills 1 in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Friday night in an ATV crash in Anderson County. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the crash happened before 11 p.m. at a private residence. The coroner said two people were in an ATV-Razor riding in an open field on the driver’s property when the vehicle hit […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist dies after crashing head-on into car in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Greenville County that killed a motorcyclist on Saturday morning. Troopers said the crash happened at around 2:20 a.m. along Highway 124. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling along Highway 124 when they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 injured after ATV overturns in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died and another was injured during an ATV crash on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene at around 11:00 p.m. last night. According to the Coroner’s Office, it appears that the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

