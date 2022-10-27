Read full article on original website
KOMO News
FAA seeking public feedback on airline seating safety
The United States Federal Aviation Administration is seeking feedback from the public regarding the size and safety of commercial airplane seats. The FAA is giving the public until November 1 to give feedback on their gripes with current seating standards. The objective is to create a new federal standard for...
KOMO News
New poll shows gap narrowing between Murray and Smiley in Washington Senate race
SEATTLE, Wash. — The gap appears to be narrowing in the race between Democratic incumbent Sen. Patty Murray and her Republican challenger, Tiffany Smiley, according to a new poll. The two are running for Washington's U.S. Senate seat. The poll conducted by the Trafalgar Group from Oct. 25-28 shows...
KOMO News
Candidates in Washington's 4th District talk inflation, immigration and abortion policies
WASHINGTON — This election, voters in Washington’s 4th Congressional District will decide if they want to keep Republican Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside or chose his opponent, Democrat Doug White of Yakima. Newhouse was elected to Congress in 2014 and previously served as a state lawmaker and director of...
