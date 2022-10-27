Read full article on original website
Living the best life!
4d ago
Dastardly cowardice to attack an elderly man 2 to 1! Pathetic pieces of crap that need to rot in jail for this!
Related
thewashingtondailynews.com
Town offers reward to catch tree vandal
WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
Washington man charged with forcible rape
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Washington man turned himself in and has been charged with second-degree forcible rape in an incident that happened on Oct. 30. Matthew Keyes, 52, turned himself in at the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office, according to a Facebook post from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He received a $50,000 secured bond, […]
WITN
DEPUTIES: DNA links Greenville man to 2018 break-in
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a DNA match led them to arrest a Greenville man for a break-in that happened more than three years ago. Izarion Blango is charged with breaking or entering, safecracking, larceny of a firearm, and attempt to obtain property by false pretense. Pitt County...
AOL Corp
Two NC residents facing attempted murder charges for incident in Atlantic Beach, police say
Two people are facing attempted murder charges after an incident in Atlantic Beach in August, police said. Titus Dicker and Alexandria Powell, both of Greensboro, N.C., were extradited to the county last week. They each face 3 counts of attempted murder, according to police. Dicker, 22, also has a weapons...
WITN
Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
Grifton teen charged in accidental death of Kinston teen
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Grifton 19-year-old is facing charges after a 17-year-old was shot and killed in Kinston Saturday afternoon. Kinston police said they responded to the 700 block of East Vernon Avenue to a report of someone shot. When they arrived, they found the 17-year-old dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators determined the […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for firearm charge
An Ayden man was sentenced Friday, October 28, 2022 to 110 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a press release from the Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Hia-Keem Don’ae Rice pleaded guilty to the charge on October 12, 2021.
WITN
UPDATE: Lenoir County mobile home wasn’t completely lost in fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The investigation into the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening continues. According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started and escaped without injuries. Stroud said Lenoir...
Two people hospitalized following shooting in Greeneville Sunday morning
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized for gunshot wounds following a shooting at around 3 a.m. Sunday in Greeneville, according to Greeneville Police Capt. Timothy Davis. Greenville police responded to the shooting in the 100 block of Old Asheville Highway. The conditions of the victims are currently unknown,...
WITN
Jacksonville dentist office collects Halloween candy for a good cause
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - A local dentist office is pulling a reverse trick or treat for a good cause. Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville will be collecting candy on Tuesday, November 1st to support the NC Packs for Patriots non-profit. Pack for Patriots collects candy donations from local dentist offices...
WITN
Greenville names new police chief
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran police officer has been named Greenville’s next police chief. Greenville City Manager Ann Wall made the announcement official on Monday that Ted Sauls, Jr. is getting the job permanently. Sauls is a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran who has dedicated his entire career...
Man posed as CIA officer at North Carolina gym, warrants say
A man was arrested on Thursday for pretending to be a CIA officer at a Wake Forest Planet Fitness gym, according to arrest warrants.
Eastern NC August death investigation ruled double homicide
The Carteret County Sheriff's Office and the NC State Bureau of Investigation ruled the discovery of two men found dead in their home on Aug. 3 a double homicide.
WITN
Emergency responders investigate mobile home fire
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Emergency responders are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire that happened Saturday evening. According to Lenoir County Emergency Service Director Murry Stroud, the residents were at the mobile home on 5159 Eubanks road when the fire started. Murry says the residents were able to...
2 women dead in Edgecombe County crash with 18-wheeler, NCSHP says
Two women are dead after a car crash on Friday involving an 18-wheeler in Edgecombe County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
jonescountync.gov
Jones County DSS – Special Meeting Notice
Pursuant to NC Gen. Stat. 143-318.12, the Jones County Department of Social. Services Board will call a special meeting at the Jones County DSS/Health. Department Conference Room located at 418 Hwy 58 N Unit D, Trenton, NC. 28585 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 beginning at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of.
cbs17
Oh deer! Rocky Mount police find a visitor in high school
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount High School had an unexpected visitor Friday morning. The Rocky Mount Police Department assisted North Carolina Wildlife in reference to a deer that was located in an office. N.C. Wildlife officers successfully removed the deer from inside the school. The deer broke...
thewashingtondailynews.com
James C. Hammond III
James C. Hammond III, of Grimesland, NC, passed away October 27, 2022. Graveside service will be held Friday, November 4, 2022 at 2 PM at Homestead Memorial Gardens cemetery, Greenville, NC. Viewing will be on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 4 to 8 PM at Leon Randolph Memorial Chapel in Washington, North Carolina. Arrangements by Leon Randolph Funeral Home, 208 W. MLK Jr Drive, Washington, NC.
wcti12.com
Pitt County man sentenced to more than nine years in prison on gun charges
AYDEN, Pitt County — An Ayden man was sentenced to a little more than nine years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hia-Keem Don'ae Rice pled guilty to the charge on Oct. 12, 2021. Court documents show Greenville Police stopped Rice in a traffic...
Comments / 1