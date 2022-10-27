Read full article on original website
Rockford Christian teacher surprised with chocolates and a check
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A third grade teacher gets a surprise of her life when she was surprised with chocolates and a giant check. Cory Park teaches third grade at Rockford Christian Elementary School. Park and her class made a video for Yowie International Chocolates about saving the ocean, especially...
River Bluff Nursing Home to get board of directors
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - River Bluff Nursing Home takes another step towards stability, as the Winnebago County Board announces the care facility will soon have a board of directors. The Winnebago County Board announced the approved resolution on Monday, saying the group will create goals and strategize to ensure River...
Rockford Public Schools now have mobile bus-tracking app
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools has launched a mobile app for K-12 families to track bus routes in real time. The app, called Stopfinder, is a two-way platform that lets the district share transportation schedules, announcements and updates directly with students’ families and care providers. The district...
What are those ‘Rockford Sun’ papers in your mailbox?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “Real Data, Real Value, Real News”. That’s the slogan written directly at the top of what appeared to be a newspaper titled the “Rockford Sun”, which arrived in dozens of area mailboxes this week. “The news, media is where we get...
Early voting numbers rise heading towards November 8 elections
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline residents flock to early voting sites ahead of the November 8 Election. When Illinois permanently gave its residents the vote-by-mail option in August, opponents worried there were too many chances for error. However, Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow and Boone County Clerk Julie Bliss report...
Over 840,000 Illinoisans have requested vote-by-mail ballots
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - More than 695,000 people in Illinois have already voted in the Midterm election. The Illinois State Board of Elections said Monday that a significant amount of people are deciding to vote by mail. ISBE officials said vote-by-mail applications have been off the charts compared to elections before...
Edgebrook Center announces indoor farmers market in time for fall
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As we prepare for the fall and winter temperatures to hit, the Edgebrook Center announces a new farmers market option. An indoor farmers market starts Wednesday and will run weekly through December 7th, excluding November 23rd. The stop will feature nine vendors, ranging from bakeries to...
Beloit-based student competes nationally to create affordable eye care
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Though millions of Americans wear glasses, frames cost a pretty penny. VSP Vision Care, which provides the most vision insurance in the country, reports the average cost of glasses, not including prescription lenses, is $242. A full pair, on average, is $351 without insurance. For 18-year-old...
NICU babies celebrate first Halloween at UW Health SwedishAmerican
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few of Rockford’s tiniest trick-or-treaters made their Halloween debut Monday. Nurses at the UW Health SwedishAmerican Neonatal Intensive Care Unit used felt decorations to dress up some of their patients for the holiday. The hospital shared a peek into the unit and its festive...
Survey: Realty in the Rockford area is a family business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the Ragans, the phrase “A chip off the old block,” goes further than just personality. “It’s just so nice to ask each other questions and really use each other as soundboards when things are going rough, or celebrate when things are going great,” said Realtor Jayne Ragan.
Stephenson County Clerk candidate race heats up
STEPHENSON CO., Ill. (WIFR) - Election Day nears and tension rises for Stephenson County Clerk candidates. “I bring experience, maturity, knowledge and competency to this position,” said Chandra Morris, the Democratic County Clerk candidate. Election Day is right around the corner and Stephenson County Clerk candidates are making a...
Tulsi Gabbard endorses Bailey for governor
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) for governor Monday morning. The 2020 presidential candidate announced she was leaving the Democratic Party during the first episode of her podcast on Oct. 11. Gabbard was the nation’s first Hindu and Samoan-American in Congress. Gabbard...
Single mom of two kids is presented with keys to her new home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no tricks and all treats for a Stateline single mom who has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity, after COVID put a three-year wait period in their plans. It was a heartwarming day for Kayla Tolfere, who was surrounded by family and...
Anderson Japanese Gardens Spook-tacular event welcomes residents to enjoy a thrilling afternoon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spook-tacular returned to Anderson Japanese Gardens on Saturday afternoon, attracting people of all ages. The spook-tacular is a popular area tradition for families. Given the chance to interact with animals from wildlife Sanctuary Hoo Haven, tour the garden graveyard and of course, trick-or-treat throughout the gardens. Children could also sit down with members from the Rockford Public Library for some scary stories.
Touch-a-Truck event offers a sweet treat for kids and energy saving tips for adults
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Moving from a Rockford Halloween celebration to a Machesney Park celebration as thousands of people attended the 6th annual Touch-a-Truck event. Guests had the chance to participate in Trunk-or-Treat, enjoy great food from Napoli Pizza and J and C Ice Cream. If your children are lovers of hot wheels or techno mobile they would’ve loved exploring the firetrucks, construction trucks and emergency vehicles the event had on hands.
Pottery Lounge celebrates five years with a spook-tacular event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pottery Lounge in the Forest Plaza celebrates its five-year anniversary with a Halloween themed party. The locally owned Paint Your Own pottery studio invited all family members for treats, games, goodie bags, temporary tattoos, balloon animals and of course, some spooky pottery painting and glazing. “We...
Chicago man faces first-degree murder charge in shooting at Auburn Manor
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A suspect is in custody and faces a first-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting Saturday at Auburn Manor in Rockford. Dushawn Stallworth, 22, of Chicago is currently lodged in the Winnebago County jail. According to police he was identified in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during a follow-up investigation.
One arrested in deadly high-speed chase in Winnebago, DeKalb counties
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A high-speed chase Saturday, that started in Winnebago County, ended in Dekalb County with a rollover crash that killed one person. According to investigators, DeKalb County deputies were called to the area of Twombly Road near the Ogle County line to help the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit. But before they could join the chase, the suspect vehicle crashed - killing a passenger.
Rockton businesses line Main Street to pass out their sweetest treats to trick-or-treaters
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Downtown businesses get in the Halloween spirit for the Main Street Trick-or-Treat event as kids and parents dress up and fill up their bags with candy. Speaking of bags, they could be had for free this year, compliments of one of the villages newest stores, Home in Rockton.
