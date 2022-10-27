Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
Utah Backup Quarterback Bryson Barnes Has Respect Of Teammates, Coaches
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s backup quarterback Bryson Barnes was put into a difficult situation last Thursday according to head coach Kyle Whittingham when starter Cam Rising took himself out of the Utes’ game against Washington State just minutes before kickoff. Barnes for his part, has never leaned into how difficult it is to not know you are starting until the 12th hour, instead simply insisting it’s all about being prepared like you are starting every week. It’s that attitude that has earned him trust and respect from both his teammates and coaches.
kslsports.com
BYU AD Tom Holmoe Shares Initial Thoughts On Reported Big 12 TV Extension
PROVO, Utah – The reported Big 12 TV extension will be a windfall of money for BYU athletics. An average of $31.5 million per year in TV revenue isn’t Big Ten or SEC money, but for BYU and members in the Big 12, it’s huge. The financials of the new extension begins in the 2025-26 academic year, the first full season when Texas and Oklahoma are gone and into the SEC.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Has Fun With The Spirit Halloween Costume Trend
SALT LAKE CITY- You’ve probably seen the meme trend by now where people take a Spirit Halloween package and photoshop it with a costume of their choice- often poking fun at very mundane, everyday life things such as work. Utah football decided to take the trend into their own hands, creating a Kyle Whittingham costume kit and the things it includes are spot on.
kslsports.com
Whittingham On FS1 Controversy: It’s Not Like We Were Trying To Pull The Wool Over Their Eyes
SALT LAKE CITY – One storyline that popped off from the Washington State game last Thursday was broadcaster Petros Papadakis at FOX Sports 1 going on record with John Canzano after the game to air out grievances about not being made aware of the fact Utah’s Cam Rising would not be playing.
kslsports.com
No Season-Ending Injuries For The Utes, Cam Rising, Dalton Kincaid Day-To-Day
SALT LAKE CITY- Some very encouraging news came out of head coach Kyle Whittingham’s Monday press conference- there are no season-ending injuries for Utah after Washington State. However, there are guys who are banged up, most notably quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Dalton Kincaid who will be day-to-day as Utah prepares to host Arizona at 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday.
kslsports.com
TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU Football Game At Boise State
PROVO, Utah – The potential final chapter of the BYU football series with Boise State has a kickoff time. BYU’s last scheduled trip to the blue turf to take Boise State will kick off at 5 p.m. (MT) on FS2. According to Fox Sports’ schedule for week 10 in college football. Boise State’s official website has the game listed as either FS1 or FS2.
kslsports.com
BYU WR Kody Epps Out For Season With Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU’s leading receiver Kody Epps is out for the remainder of the 2022 season. Epps suffered an upper-body injury late in the fourth quarter during a loss to the Liberty Flames on October 22. As a result, he missed the East Carolina game on October 29 and will be out for the remaining three guaranteed games in BYU’s season.
kslsports.com
Utes Move Up In AP Top 25 After Gutsy Win In Pullman
SALT LAKE CITY- Sometimes ugly gets the job done and that’s probably the best way to describe Utah’s win on Thursday night. With several starters either beat up or out for the game, the Utes pulled off a gutsy performance in Pullman that while not pretty, earned the respect of the AP Top 25 voters who moved Utah up two spots to No. 12.
kslsports.com
Utah Tech’s Defense Holds On Final Play To Win Shootout
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech Trailblazers won their second football game of the season after holding off the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on the final play of a shootout. The Lumberjacks hosted the Trailblazers at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches, Texas on Saturday, October 29. Utah Tech...
kslsports.com
Second-Half Touchdowns Lead No. 5 Weber State To Win Over No. 11 Montana
OGDEN, Utah – A pair of Bronson Barron touchdowns led the Wildcats to a 24-21 Big Sky Conference win over the Montana Grizzlies on Saturday afternoon. No. 5 Weber State (7-1, 4-1) hosted the No. 11 Montana Grizzlies (5-3, 2-3) in a Big Sky Conference matchup at Stewart Stadium on Ogden, UT on Saturday, October 29.
kslsports.com
Tony Finau Commits To First PGA Event Of 2022/23 Season
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau will embark on his first 2022/23 season event when he tees it up at the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. The last tournament Finau featured in was the Presidents Cup when he contributed to Team...
kslsports.com
Report: Big 12 Conference Agrees To New Media Rights Deal With ESPN, Fox
SALT LAKE CITY – The Big 12 Conference agreed to a a new media rights deal with ESPN and Fox, according to Michael Smith and John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. The deal was reported on Sunday, October 30. The conference’s new media rights deal is reportedly a six-year...
kslsports.com
Tom Holmoe Reveals 2022 Halloween Costume
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – BYU’s king of Halloween Tom Holmoe revealed his much anticipated 2022 costume. This year he is dressed as Yoda. In years past, Holmoe has typically stuck with a pop culture-related costume – like Voldemort or Ernesto De La Cruz from Disney’s Coco. He also went as Rafiki one year, which was a huge win.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
Utah city ranked among top 30 best foodie cities in America
Following a study of more than 180 American cities that analyzed 29 key metrics of “foodie-friendliness,” ranging from restaurant meal cost to the number of food festivals per capita, WalletHub determined that Salt Lake City is the No. 30 best foodie city in the U.S. in 2022.
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
eastidahonews.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Utah road rage confrontation
SANDY, Utah (KSL.com) — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. “We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband...
weber.edu
Once homeless, woman is now award-winning student at WSU
OGDEN, Utah – A few years ago, Jessica Stratton was living in her car with $2.08 to her name. Now she’s a 4.0 student studying computer science at Weber State University, and last month received the Student Pathway Award from Women Tech Council. Stratton left a turbulent home...
