ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Suspects considered "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in to Sumter County Sheriff's Office

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects who they say are considered armed and dangerous have turned themselves in to law enforcement. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted on charges of armed robbery and first degree assault & battery after an incident on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on Childrens Lane in Sumter. Deputies say Lewis and Hale robbed and shot at a victim after meeting to make a sales purchase.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Teen suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault, turn themselves in

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that two teen suspects turned themselves in. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted in connection to a robbery. SCSO said Lewis contacted law enforcement Monday evening. Hale contacted investigators Tuesday morning. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, urges caution when meeting online buyers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday. Investigators said on Oct. 30 at around 4:30 p.m. the victim met with the suspect as part of a phone sale. The victim told police he met the man at the 900 block of Assembly at a pre-arranged meeting. The man displayed a gun and took the phone before leaving. No one was injured in the incident.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: Shooting leaves one man dead at Spring Lake Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia. One man is dead after a shooting, according Columbia Police Department. Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 29th. Columbia Police responded to the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Minivan used in early morning attempted murder case in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after officers were called to a Waffle House at 3 a.m. Sunday. Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad Street, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
SUMTER, SC
wach.com

Police searching for alleged Lexington store shoplifter

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an alleged shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars of goods in mid-September. Official believe the man, seen in security footage wearing all black, stole over $875 of merchandise from a Lowe's Home Improvement...
LEXINGTON, SC
WSAV News 3

SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening. According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Garners Ferry Road apartment shooting leaves one dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say the coroner is assisting in the investigation of a shooting that happened late Saturday night. The department shared in the early morning hours of Sunday that, just before midnight, officers were called to 7645 Garners Ferry Road - Spring Lake Apartments. Investigators said...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman

CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
CAYCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy