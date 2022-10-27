Read full article on original website
Suspects considered "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in to Sumter County Sheriff's Office
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects who they say are considered armed and dangerous have turned themselves in to law enforcement. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted on charges of armed robbery and first degree assault & battery after an incident on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on Childrens Lane in Sumter. Deputies say Lewis and Hale robbed and shot at a victim after meeting to make a sales purchase.
Stolen pickup owner working hard in hopes that deputies can recover his stolen dually
Lexington, SC 10/31/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A Lexington County man is trying to locate his stolen dually pickup. Mike says his truck was stolen from the parking lot of the US Hwy 1 Flea Market on Augusta Road at approximately 1:00 p.m. last Saturday, October 29, 2022. Mike has...
Teen suspects wanted for armed robbery and assault, turn themselves in
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that two teen suspects turned themselves in. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted in connection to a robbery. SCSO said Lewis contacted law enforcement Monday evening. Hale contacted investigators Tuesday morning. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office...
CPD searching for armed robbery suspect, urges caution when meeting online buyers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they’re searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Monday. Investigators said on Oct. 30 at around 4:30 p.m. the victim met with the suspect as part of a phone sale. The victim told police he met the man at the 900 block of Assembly at a pre-arranged meeting. The man displayed a gun and took the phone before leaving. No one was injured in the incident.
Armed robbery during marketplace transaction near USC reported, suspect sought
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The University of South Carolina Police Department and Columbia Police Department are searching for an armed robbery suspect. On Sunday, Oct. 30, the victim of a reported armed robbery was robbed near campus on 900 Assembly Street. LOCAL FIRST | DHEC reports first child flu-related...
Columbia Police: Shooting leaves one man dead at Spring Lake Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia. One man is dead after a shooting, according Columbia Police Department. Investigators say the shooting happened shortly before midnight on Saturday, October 29th. Columbia Police responded to the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road.
Woman arrested after confrontation leads to injuries, damaged cars at Sumter Waffle House
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in jail on charges that include attempted murder following a frantic chain of events in a Waffle House parking lot. Sumter Police said that 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray was taken into custody only after showing up at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital for treatment of a minor injury at the same time officers were there to speak with victims.
Here's the services the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety offers domestic violence victims
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety has been taking part in National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “October is annually recognized as annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month and whereas although progress has been made toward preventing and ending domestic violence and providing support to survivors and their families, important work remains to be done," said Director of Public Safety Charles Austin.
Minivan used in early morning attempted murder case in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A woman is facing attempted murder charges after officers were called to a Waffle House at 3 a.m. Sunday. Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray, 35, of Broad Street, is charged with attempted murder, assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.
Police searching for alleged Lexington store shoplifter
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an alleged shoplifter who stole hundreds of dollars of goods in mid-September. Official believe the man, seen in security footage wearing all black, stole over $875 of merchandise from a Lowe's Home Improvement...
Coroner Fisher releases details of weekend fatal crash in Cayce along with the decedent’s identity
Lexington, SC 10/31/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Sunday afternoon that one person died in head-on collision late Friday night. According to Fisher, this occurred on Alexandria Road (800 blk.) just off Knox Abbott Drive in the City of Cayce. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 p.m. on October 19, 2022.
SLED investigating officer involved shooting in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Aiken County Friday evening. According to police, deputies and members of the Aiken County SWAT team responded to a home on Beech Island where a 15-year-old murder subject was believed to be inside on October 28. […]
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
Garners Ferry Road apartment shooting leaves one dead
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say the coroner is assisting in the investigation of a shooting that happened late Saturday night. The department shared in the early morning hours of Sunday that, just before midnight, officers were called to 7645 Garners Ferry Road - Spring Lake Apartments. Investigators said...
Man convicted of executing girlfriend in front of her own children in Calhoun County cemetery
ST MATTHEWS, S.C. — An Anderson man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in front of her own children two years earlier. Prosecutors with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office said that, on July 24, 2020, 41-year-old Charles...
Teenage Circle K murder suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire in Aiken, deputy injured
A deputy received minor injuries in an incident Friday afternoon off Storm Branch Road in Beech Island.
Crash leaves pedestrian dead in Richland County over Halloween weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of Florence as the victim in Saturday’s pedestrian crash. Rutherford said, “We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident.”. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it...
Deputies from Aiken, Richmond Counties arrest murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd.
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Sheriff's Office assisted Richmond County in locating a murder suspect on Storm Branch Rd. Friday afternoon. Capt. Eric Abdullah with ACSO tells FOX54 the suspect, who is now in custody, is involved in a murder case in Richmond County. The suspect is under the age of 18.
Richland County sheriff fires deputy accused of assaulting inmate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says he's fired a deputy accused of assaulting a inmate at the county jail. Lott said Friday that former deputy Nathan Harris, 26, is charged with assault and battery third degree. According to Lott, Harris was transporting inmates back to the...
Head-on crash in Cayce claims life of West Columbia woman
CAYCE, S.C. — The Lexington County Coroner's Office has released new details related to a Friday night crash in Cayce. According to a statement from Coroner Margaret Fisher, the crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of Alexander Road. According to Fisher, the driver, identified as 38-year-old...
