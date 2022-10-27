ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

4 takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz debate

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tr88D_0ip1OY3E00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (NEXSTAR) — Tuesday night’s Pennsylvania senatorial debate between Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican challenger Mehmet Oz provided plenty of punch, as the pair butted heads over several issues, including their reputations, abortion laws and the state economy.

Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate

Pennsylvania is one of a few state races under national spotlight, as its winner could represent a pickup seat for Senate Democrats or else a hold for Senate Republicans — and ultimately cement control of the current 50-50 Senate. Both Fetterman and Oz hope to fill the seat of Sen. Pat Toomey (R), who’s retiring after two terms.

Tuesday’s debate was Fetterman and Oz’s first and last face-off before the election, and both men went in with separate final pitches to Pennsylvanians. Fetterman, 53, has faced concerns over his health after a near-fatal stroke back in May , though his campaign released a letter from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center indicating his ability to serve as senator.

Former daytime talk-show host Oz, meanwhile, faces the hurdle of convincing Pennsylvanians he’s the unlikely but correct person for the job. Oz, 62, has faced criticism from Fetterman , and others, of being out of touch and extreme — in addition to not being from the state. This summer, Fetterman’s campaign even erected billboards on the highway from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, reading “Now leaving New Jersey for Pennsylvania…just like Dr. Oz.”

The 4 sleeper races that may decide the Senate majority

The debate included jabbing from both men. Here are the four big takeaways from Tuesday.

Fitness to serve

While Fetterman defended his health, saying he trusts “real” doctors who have given him the go-ahead to serve as senator should he win, he didn’t say whether he would release his full medical records, explaining he believes he’s been fully transparent with Pennsylvanians thus far. He addressed previous comments made by the Oz campaign on his health, saying “I’ve had a stroke. He [Oz] has never let me forget it. It [the stroke] knocked me down but I got back up. And that’s what this campaign is about: fighting for everyone who ever got knocked down.”

Fetterman’s health takes center stage in PA Senate debate

Oz, meanwhile, pushed back against Fetterman’s critiques of the physician being a rich elite “with 10 gigantic mansions” made from selling questionable medical products. Oz said he never sold the weight-loss products he’s been accused of selling, saying the items were merely advertising for his show. Oz said he “ruffled feathers” on his show because he told the truth and armed people with information, which he said he’d do as a senator.

Black, rural voters weigh in on Pennsylvania Senate race

Economy/inflation

While neither candidate outlined specific plans for protecting/stimulating Pennsylvania’s economy, both indicated they’d be fighting for residents to afford comfortable lives.

Fetterman said he’d support increasing the state’s minimum wage — currently $7.25 per hour — to $15 per hour, in addition to going after companies that gouge prices. Fetterman argued that businesses should not be getting subsidies if they can’t afford to pay their employees fairly.

Oz said he’d support the state’s economy through spending cuts, not raising taxes — in addition to “opening up” the state’s energy potential. While Oz would not say that he’d support passing a $15 minimum wage law, he said he’d work to support Pennsylvania businesses in a way that the market would automatically adjust for workers to make more than $15 per hour.

Fetterman’s doctor says he is recovering ‘well’ from stroke

Abortion

After the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June, abortion rights in Pennsylvania is one of the race’s biggest issues.

While Oz claimed Fetterman supports “abortion at 38 weeks, on the delivery table,” Oz himself says he also doesn’t support federal legislation on abortion, saying he would not support legislation that intervenes with state’s rights on the matter.

Fetterman denied Oz’s claims, saying he only supports reinstating Roe v. Wade regulations, in addition to letting women’s healthcare being between them and their doctor. Fetterman said given the opportunity, he’d codify abortion rights for Pennsylvanians, saying, “Abortion is healthcare.”

Pennsylvania Senate debate: Oz, Fetterman abortion stance

Crime/safety

Fetterman fielded questions about claims he’s “soft” on crime by touting past decisions he made as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, where he said he “worked with the police and the community” to push back on gun violence. The lieutenant governor also knocked Oz for his own safety agenda, saying “all he’s [Oz] done in put a plan up on his website in the past 24 hours.”

Oz claimed Fetterman supported “releasing criminals from jail no matter what they’ve done” and said that as senator, he’d support background checks on guns and more investment in mental health to address gun violence. Oz said, however, that he had some problems with elements of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act , which was passed in June.

In their closing statements, Fetterman and Oz underlined themselves as fighting for Pennsylvanians in different ways.

While Fetterman said his campaign was about fighting for those who’ve been “knocked down,” in addition to “forgotten communities,” Oz said he’s running to help those who are “unhappy with where America’s headed.”

What polls say

A CNN poll released Monday showed Fetterman with a 6-point lead (51% of likely voters) over Oz (45%). Meanwhile, a CBS News-You Gov poll published Tuesday showed only 2-point lead for Fetterman over Oz.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

What happened at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary

The small town of Petros hides a haunted gem. Nestled in the town of 526 stands a prison that once held some of the states most dangerous prisoners. In recent years, it has been a tourist attraction and hosted concerts allowing for up to 4,000 attendees. Before these moves for entertainment and tourism income, the prison started with a different area of economic growth in mind.
PETROS, TN
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Biden awkwardly walks offstage after giving speech in Pittsburgh

President Joe Biden appeared lost and did not know where he was supposed to exit the stage after giving his speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Thursday. Biden was departing the stage after giving remarks on infrastructure in the Keystone State, notably appearing alongside Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA).
PITTSBURGH, PA
Washington Examiner

In too deep: John Fetterman's wife claims that swimming is 'very racist'

Gisele Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, claimed on a podcast episode that "swimming in America is very racist." On Thursday, Gisele mentioned on the iGen Politics podcast that her husband's Pennsylvania lieutenant governor's mansion came with a pool. The pair used the pool to teach minority children how to swim, said Gisele.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden thinks John Fetterman is an 'impressive, incredibly bright and talented person' but wouldn't say if the president watched Democrat's painful debate against Republican Dr. Oz

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hurled compliments at Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman from the podium Wednesday, after his painful performance in Tuesday night's debate against Republican Dr. Oz. 'The president has found him to be impressive, incredibly bright and talented person, who's just as capable, as always,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Obama silent on Fetterman support after debate struggles

Former President Barack Obama has not addressed the future of his campaigning efforts for Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman following the Democratic candidate's debate performance. Fetterman is running for Senate in Pennsylvania against Republican opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz, who he debated Tuesday night. Fetterman, who suffered a near-fatal stroke in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.
WATE

WATE

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy