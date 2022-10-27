Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
U.S. FTC to order education tech firm Chegg to boost security
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday called on education technology provider Chegg Inc to bolster its data security, citing lax security practices that regulators said exposed the personal data of millions of customers. The proposed FTC order would also require the company to limit...
104.1 WIKY
Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) – Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin. “The need for a decision is coming to...
104.1 WIKY
FAA, U.S. telecom agency hold 5G C-Band aviation talks -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The senior leaders at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Commerce Department’s telecommunications unit met to discuss aviation safety concerns raised by new 5G C-Band deployments, two sources briefed on the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday. FAA acting Administrator Billy Nolen and Alan Davidson, who...
104.1 WIKY
French govt to consult over motorbike road tests after court order
PARIS (Reuters) -France government said on Monday it would hold consultations on introducing roadworthiness tests for motorbikes, after the country’s highest administrative court ordered it to phase in such inspections in line with European Union regulations. A 2014 EU directive required member states to impose periodic technical inspections for...
104.1 WIKY
Putin says a gas hub can be set up in Turkey quite easily
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a natural gas hub could be set up in Turkey quite easily and predicted that many in Europe would want to sign contracts for supplies. Putin made his remarks in a news conference. Earlier this month Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan...
104.1 WIKY
Swedish economy heading for ‘tough winter’, new finance minister says
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Swedish economy is heading into a recession next year, driven by rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine, the country’s new finance minister said on Monday. The economy is now expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023, and there is significant risk that the outcome could...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s 2021 climate emissions highest since 2006, report says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s greenhouse gas emissions rose more than 12% in 2021 largely due to surging deforestation in the Amazon rainforest under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a non-profit report said on Tuesday. The data comes as environmentalists, sustainable investors and many world leaders praise Sunday’s election...
104.1 WIKY
EV battery production faces supply chain, geopolitical headwinds – report
(Reuters) – A fragile supply chain marred by geopolitical tensions could hit the planned expansion of electric vehicle (EV) battery production, slowing EV adoption, S&P Global Mobility warned in a report on Monday. The auto industry information provider said original equipment manufacturers’ battery-electric and hybrid vehicle sales aspirations will...
104.1 WIKY
South Korean government pledges all-out effort to boost exports
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s government vowed on Tuesday to make every effort to boost export growth in semiconductors, rechargeable batteries and areas promising new growth, after preliminary government data showed exports fell the most in 26 months in October. “It will be difficult for exports to reverse...
104.1 WIKY
Indonesia inflation eases in Oct, still above central bank target
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s inflation rate eased in October but remained above the central bank’s target range for five straight months, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday, against market expectations for a slight acceleration. The headline annual inflation rate cooled to 5.71% in October, compared with 5.95%...
104.1 WIKY
Grocery retailer Pick n Pay to start accepting cryptocurrency payments
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – One of South Africa’s largest grocery retailers Pick n Pay is expanding a pilot of adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to more stores after the successful completion of the first phase, it said on Tuesday. The announcement came weeks after the Financial Sector Conduct...
104.1 WIKY
Kremlin: Considering ‘further steps’ over allegation Britain attacked Nord Stream gas pipelines
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday it was considering what “further steps” to take in connection with its allegation that Britain was responsible for an attack on the Nord Stream undersea gas pipelines. Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that British navy personnel had blown up the Nord...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula to attend COP27 climate change summit
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will participate in this month’s COP27 United Nations climate summit in Egypt, the head of his political party said on Tuesday. Environmentalists cheered Lula’s election win on Sunday after he campaigned on promises to protect the Amazon...
104.1 WIKY
France’s Thales says hackers claim to have stolen data
PARIS (Reuters) -French defence and technology group Thales said on Tuesday the hacker group LockBit 3.0 claimed to have stolen some of its data and was threatening to publish it. Thales said the extortion and ransomware group had announced plans on the dark web to release the data on Nov....
104.1 WIKY
ECB could start shrinking bond portfolio from start of 2023, Nagel says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank has a long way to go before it is done with interest rate hikes and it should also start reducing its oversized holding of government debt at the start of next year, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told a German newspaper. “We should...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. automaker Ford opens $260 million campus in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – U.S. automaker Ford Motor Co opened its new global technology and business center on the outskirts of Mexico’s capital on Monday after a $260 million investment. The new campus will host business operations, global transformation activities and the largest engineering center in Mexico, according...
104.1 WIKY
India to press rich countries to keep climate fund pledge
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will use next week’s U.N. climate conference to urge rich countries to keep their promise to give $100 billion a year in funding to help developing nations deal with climate change and switch to cleaner energy, two government sources said. New Delhi will...
104.1 WIKY
U.S., Ecuador agree to establish fair trade working group
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Ecuador have agreed to establish a fair trade working group and explore potential negotiations on labor, environment, and digital trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s office said on Tuesday. Tai met Ecuador’s commerce minister Julio Jose Prado in Washington on Friday...
104.1 WIKY
Danish PM’s bloc could lose majority in parliament, exit poll shows
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark’s former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen looked set to become king-maker following an election on Tuesday in which neither the ruling left nor the right-wing opposition looked set win a majority in parliament, according to an exit poll. The result could for the first time in...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Full steam a-Fed
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Some of the developed world’s central banks might be nearing peak rates and preparing to pivot – Australia’s and Canada’s spring to mind – but not the Fed. Not. At....
Comments / 0