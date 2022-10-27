To not excuse the mayor for not taking the extra step in reviewing with her administration and the parish attorney but in all fairness the metro council was just as negligent to the handling of the citizens affairs as they have made numerous mistakes in leadership as the reports of inappropriate actions of cats board and bus system was allowed to continuously receive money and not pay bills. then the same council members sat idle while fema refused to cover flooded homes in Baton Rouge because of the city did not follow 2016 flood mitigation plans for rebuilding the mayor and her chief administrator delayed letters to the homeowners and debated with and gave no assistance to the flood victims who were treated unfairly by fema who were deemed a flood hazard they also stop those homeowners who home was flooded in may from receiving assistance from the LA restore program and the city and no council members spoke then either. all of them should be investigated and resign.
she hasn't taken responsibility for anything since she's been in office
