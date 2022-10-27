ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

equal reciprocity 101
4d ago

To not excuse the mayor for not taking the extra step in reviewing with her administration and the parish attorney but in all fairness the metro council was just as negligent to the handling of the citizens affairs as they have made numerous mistakes in leadership as the reports of inappropriate actions of cats board and bus system was allowed to continuously receive money and not pay bills. then the same council members sat idle while fema refused to cover flooded homes in Baton Rouge because of the city did not follow 2016 flood mitigation plans for rebuilding the mayor and her chief administrator delayed letters to the homeowners and debated with and gave no assistance to the flood victims who were treated unfairly by fema who were deemed a flood hazard they also stop those homeowners who home was flooded in may from receiving assistance from the LA restore program and the city and no council members spoke then either. all of them should be investigated and resign.

keep it clean
4d ago

she hasn't taken responsibility for anything since she's been in office

theadvocate.com

Early voting numbers up from previous midterms in Baton Rouge area ahead of final day on Tuesday

Voter participation is up in the Baton Rouge area compared to recent November midterm elections ahead of the final day of early voting on Tuesday. Through Saturday, the daily average of early votes cast is up from the 2018 midterm elections in every parish in the Baton Rouge area except West Feliciana, according to Louisiana Secretary of State data.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Guillory revised financial disclosures to ethics administration after failing to report business ownership

The Louisiana Ethics Administration confirmed Monday that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory failed to report several businesses in which he and his wife have ownership, a violation of state ethics disclosure laws. The Ethics Administration sent Guillory three letters by certified mail Oct. 18 advising he omitted information on financial disclosure...
LAFAYETTE, LA
NOLA.com

Civil Service League: Amendment 3 would weaken government employees protection from politics

Constitutional Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, if successful, would weaken the “Little Hatch Act,” or political activities protection afforded over 51,000 classified civil service employees outlined in Article 10 of the Louisiana Constitution. The provisions in Section 9 protect classified civil service employees of our state, and cities of New Orleans, Opelousas and Plaquemines Parish. Municipal fire and police employees are also covered under Part II of Article 10.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 2, 2022

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Forms and...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Louis J. Arceneaux House in Carencro named historic property

The Lafayette Preservation Commission nominated and designated the Louis J. and Amelia Arceneaux House in Carencro as a historic property. The house, which dates back to the 1700s, at 134 Rose Lane was voted into the Lafayette Historic Register unanimously during a Thursday meeting. The property met several of the...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Nov. 2, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Two St. George supporters face off to represent part of proposed city on EBR school board

Two supporters of the city of St. George are vying to represent the southeast corner of East Baton Rouge Parish on the school board. District 6 candidates Jill Dyason, the longest serving member of the school board, and Nathan Rust, a father of two children attending Baton Rouge schools, each say their support for the movement that was born from of a desire to break the area away from the school system will not prevent them from working on behalf of all children in the parish while the challenge to St. George’s incorporation plays out in court.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Longtime deputy Joyce Jackson announces candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff in 2023

Deputy Joyce McGee Jackson has officially announced her candidacy for Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office (TPSO) for the primary election on October 14, 2023. A lifelong resident of Tangipahoa Parish, she has been employed with the sheriff’s office for seventeen years. Jackson has been married for 31 years to Willie “Rat” Jackson and she and her family are members of New Life Church of Christ. She says that after Sheriff Daniel Edwards announced he would not seek re-election she was approached by many members of the community about seeking the office. After prayerful consideration and consulting with family and friends, Jackson said she made the decision to run, and she is very excited about meeting the challenges the Sheriff’s Office will face in the years to come.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members

LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

AP Schools Job Fair seeks 24 teachers (November 10)

Ascension Public Schools is holding a Fall Job Fair to fill 24 current teacher openings and 13 paraprofessional openings across the district. Those wishing to secure teaching or teacher support positions for the current year should attend as well as those who will be graduating from teacher preparation programs in December and May.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Head of EBR school security resigns just months after taking job

BATON ROUGE - Robert McGarner, the retired BRPD deputy chief who was put in charge of security at the East Baton Rouge School System earlier this year, abruptly left the job this month. A spokesperson for the school system said that McGarner submitted his resignation letter on Oct. 14. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Clinton Elementary School holds homecoming election and coronation

As part of homecoming week festivities in East Feliciana Parish public schools, Clinton Elementary School hosted its annual coronation ceremony Oct. 20. To practice the democratic process, students in each grade level cast ballots for their peers and elected the following court:. Miss and Mr. Pre-K Xyren Beauchamp and Braxton...
CLINTON, LA
theadvocate.com

State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
GONZALES, LA

