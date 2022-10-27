Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Would Agree to Talks to End Ukraine War on These Conditions: Kremlin
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West needs to "take into account the interests" of Moscow to start talks to end the blood conflict.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine’s Kherson region
(Reuters) – Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said on Monday evening they were extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region. In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head...
Ecuador’s Lasso names lawyer Santos as new energy minister
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso on Monday named lawyer Fernando Santos as the country’s new energy minister, the third person to hold the post since Lasso took office in May 2021. Santos, an experienced oil industry lawyer, takes over from Xavier Vera, who resigned on...
Putin says a gas hub can be set up in Turkey quite easily
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a natural gas hub could be set up in Turkey quite easily and predicted that many in Europe would want to sign contracts for supplies. Putin made his remarks in a news conference. Earlier this month Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan...
Iran university students strike, piling pressure on rulers
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian university students pressed ahead with sit-down strikes on Tuesday in support of some of the biggest protests since the 1979 revolution, ignoring harsh warnings by elite security forces and a bloody crackdown. The Islamic Republic has faced sustained anti-government demonstrations since Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini...
Biden to ask Congress to act if oil cos don’t lower costs, White House says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday will call on oil and gas companies to invest some of their record profits in lowering costs for American families, a White House official said. “And if they don’t, he will call on Congress to consider requiring oil companies to...
S.Korea president calls for safety measures to prevent crowd accidents
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called on Tuesday for safety measures to prevent accidents with masses people, saying the Halloween crush that killed more than 150 in the capital shows the importance of crowd management, his office said. Yoon made the remarks as he presided over a cabinet...
Pakistan’s Sharif lands in Beijing to discuss economy, debt
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to meet Chinese leaders and discuss plans for the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a $65 billion investment in the South Asian nation. The major investment in development and energy projects in Pakistan is part...
Israel election: what could happen
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israelis are voting in their fifth election in four years in a tight race that pits centrist Prime Minister Yair Lapid against right-wing former premier Benjamin Netanyahu, with an array of smaller parties that will set the shape of the next government. Polls suggest Netanyahu’s Likud...
U.S. calls for immediate end to hostilities in east Congo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Monday said it condemns the resumption of fighting by the March 23 Movement (M23) group in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying the hostilities have caused significant human suffering including deaths and injuries among civilians. The United States calls for an immediate...
Egyptian security arrests dozens ahead of COP27 climate summit- rights group
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian security forces have arrested nearly 70 people in connection with calls for protests to coincide with the COP27 climate summit, a rights group said. They also briefly detained an Indian activist after he set off on a protest march from Cairo. The arrests come after...
Ukraine says it will press on with Black Sea grain deal
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that his country would continue exporting grain from its Black Sea ports under a U.N. programme despite Russia’s pullout because the shipments offered stability to world food markets. He made his comments following talks with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala....
India to press rich countries to keep climate fund pledge
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will use next week’s U.N. climate conference to urge rich countries to keep their promise to give $100 billion a year in funding to help developing nations deal with climate change and switch to cleaner energy, two government sources said. New Delhi will...
Macau to conduct community-wide testing for COVID-19 on Tuesday
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Macau’s government said on Monday it would conduct community-wide testing for COVID-19 on Nov. 1 as the world’s biggest gambling hub grapples to contain the spread of the virus, which has seen authorities reinstate tough curbs. (Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Anne Marie...
Japan has tools to smooth out yen moves, says ex-finance ministry exec
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese authorities cannot control yen levels with currency intervention but they have various tools to smooth out volatile moves driven by speculators, former top finance ministry bureaucrat Yasushi Kinoshita said on Monday. Japan has been conducting yen-buying interventions since September to prevent a sharp slide in...
Bolsonaro’s radio silence after Lula victory has Brazil worried
BRASILIA (Reuters) – More than 16 hours after losing the election to his fierce leftist adversary, Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to say one word publicly, let alone concede defeat. Brazil is on edge, with pro-Bolsonaro truckers setting up roadblocks in 12 Brazilian states. The president...
Iran indicts some 1,000 people in Tehran over unrest, Tasnim reports
DUBAI (Reuters) – About 1,000 people have been indicted in Tehran over rioting and the trials will be held in public this week, the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted the head of the judiciary in the Iranian capital as saying on Monday. Iran has been gripped by protests since...
Erdogan says constitutional change will protect families against ‘perverse trends’
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a constitutional amendment that his party will present to Turkey’s parliament will protect families from what he called “perverse trends,” appearing to take aim at global same-sex marriage laws. Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP) is preparing to...
