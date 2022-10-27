ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fox News

Students rip 'woke' colleges for Halloween 'offensive' costume warnings: 'Don't think that's their place'

Colleges across America are warning students of "cultural appropriation" as they prepare to dress up for Halloween, giving tips on how to avoid offending others. Schools such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ohio University, University of Colorado-Boulder, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Michigan are all encouraging students to choose a Halloween costume that does not appropriate another culture.
MADISON, WI
The Atlantic

The College-Admissions Merit Myth

Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases that could end America’s experiment with affirmative action in higher education. The challenges to the admissions programs at Harvard and at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill—both brought by Students for Fair Admissions, a coalition of unnamed students assembled by the conservative legal strategist Edward Blum—argue that the institutions discriminate against Asian American students, and that eliminating the use of race in admissions would fix the problem.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
TheStreet

A Parent's Guide to Healthcare for College Students- Q&A Pro Series

Is your child currently enrolled or heading to college soon?. "Of all the things we have to deal with our kids, if you had to say what's the most important aspect of you and your kid and your concerns about your kids, it's going to be health care", says Jamie Hargrove, an attorney, CPA, and estate planning expert.
BET

Black And White High School Students Punished For A Mock ‘Slave Auction’

Students at River Valley High School in Yuba City, California, have been reprimanded for participating in a mock “slave auction” that was posted on social media. According to CNN, the viral video showed white members of River Valley High School’s football “selling” their Black teammates. The disturbing video had Black students with belts around their neck, made to look as if they were to be hanged. The Black students were also wearing just their underwear.
YUBA CITY, CA
Washington Examiner

West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people

EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
WEST CHESTER, PA
Daily Mail

Parents FUME and say 'not all students are equipped to become doctors' after NYU fired organic chemistry professor because his classes were 'too hard' and had to 'lower standards' to keep kids from failing

Parents are responding in anger to the firing of NYU professor Maitland Jones Jr., following complaints from students that they received poor grades in his organic chemistry course. 'Because the stakes are so high and not all students are equipped to become doctors sometimes you have to make 'cuts,'' said...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: My child got an attendance award at school – and I’m furious about it

Last week, my son came home from school with a sparkling new pencil case he had won for his 100 per cent attendance. He was so excited about his accomplishment, beaming with pride. I told him what a lovely pencil case it was, but quickly delivered a monologue to him about how attendance does not make a child good or bad. It is lovely he has gone to school every day so far this term, but it isn’t something I could congratulate, because it wasn’t his accomplishment – just his luck of the draw.“There are kids who haven’t been...
Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
MSNBC

White beauty standards are putting Black women in danger

Racism kills, and a new study on the potentially harmful effects of chemical hair straighteners has shown the paradox many nonwhite people face when forced to conform to white beauty standards. Late last week, the National Institutes of Health released findings from a study that suggested women who use chemical...
COLORADO STATE

