Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a wreck on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2018 Mercedes SUV driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.
iheart.com
Helicopter Crash In Gulf Kills One, Critically Injures Two
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard received a call on Wednesday from Westwind Helicopter that a Bell 407 with three people on board had gone down about 46 miles south of Morgan City. A Coast Guard air...
Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
1 dead, 2 critical after helicopter crashes into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coast
MORGAN CITY, La. — One person is dead and two others are in critical condition at the hospital after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast on Wednesday. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter belonging to Westwind Helicopter Inc. crashed into the...
theadvocate.com
Gulf's first two zones for offshore wind farms selected off Louisiana, Texas
The federal government has selected the first two areas for offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico, clearing the way for a process that could have windmills spinning over the waves near Louisiana by the decade’s end. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Monday finalized the...
theadvocate.com
3 taken to the hospital, Denham Springs post office closed after 'suspicious smell' detected
The Denham Springs post office was closed and three people were taken to the hospital Monday after a suspicious smell was detected inside the building, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., the Denham Springs Police Department and Denham Springs Fire Department were asked to investigate the suspicious odor — described as a chemical smell — inside the post office on Del Orleans Avenue, said Sgt. Scott Sterling, a spokesman for the police department.
Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, officials confirmed. According to emergency responders, the car crashed into 12047 Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, emergency responders took one person,...
KTLO
Louisiana man reported missing at Buffalo River
Clinton Smith (Photo courtesy of National Park Service) Authorities have been searching for two days for a Louisiana man reported missing at the Buffalo National River. Sixty-seven-year-old Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge reportedly did not return from a planned hike Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County. According to...
Employees Assaulted at South Louisiana Spirit Halloween Store, Police Searching for Alleged Suspects
At least two employees were assaulted at a Spirit Halloween store in south Louisiana. Spirit Halloween stores usually pop up a couple of months before Halloween to offer a large variety of costumes and accessories, but for one store employee at a Houma location, this year has been absolute hell.
wbrz.com
Police rescue man who crashed car into bayou, then write him a ticket
HOUMA - Police wrote a man a ticket after they helped save him from drowning inside his car, which plummeted off a bridge and into a bayou after he failed to stop for a barricade. The Houma Police Department said good Samaritans had to help first responders fish the 62-year-old...
Sheriff’s Office looking for Iberia Parish man missing since September
Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a man missing since September.
brproud.com
Deputies: Man jailed after threatening girlfriend with AK47 assault rifle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars this Halloween as a suspect in a domestic abuse case. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) Cedron Black is accused of arming himself with an AK47 assault rifle after a verbal spat with his girlfriend took a turn for the worse.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge couple’s attempted custody exchange allegedly takes a turn for the worst, ends in violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a $2,500 bond after his ex told deputies he tried to punch her while their young children were present.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras
Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras. Raceland, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland, Louisiana, for an alleged theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Deputies...
brproud.com
EBRSO busts alleged meth and fentanyl dealers in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On the first day of October, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about two people who might be dealing fentanyl and crystal meth. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kayla Poche, 29, of Baton Rouge and William Chisholm,...
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
brproud.com
Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates
Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
wbrz.com
Person pulled from mangled truck after wreck on Airline Highway; victim seriously hurt
BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders had to free someone from a badly damaged truck after a crash on Airline Highway. The wreck was reported around 9:20 a.m. on Airline near Jefferson Highway. Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Witnesses reported seeing an overturned pickup...
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana
Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish eyed for $7.5 billion 'blue' ammonia plant from Texas energy startup
In another move that could boost the Baton Rouge area’s move toward a cleaner industrial corridor, a Texas-based energy startup on Monday announced it will consider a 1,700-acre site on the Mississippi River’s west bank in Ascension Parish for a $7.5 billion hydrogen-ammonia plant. Clean Hydrogen Works, formed...
Comments / 0