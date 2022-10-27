ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

WLBT

Louisiana man killed after SUV leaves I-55, hits tree in median

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Louisiana man was killed during a wreck on I-55 in Pike County over the weekend. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2018 Mercedes SUV driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on I-55 when it left the road and collided with a tree in the median.
PIKE COUNTY, MS
iheart.com

Helicopter Crash In Gulf Kills One, Critically Injures Two

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a deadly helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico. The Coast Guard received a call on Wednesday from Westwind Helicopter that a Bell 407 with three people on board had gone down about 46 miles south of Morgan City. A Coast Guard air...
MORGAN CITY, LA
WJTV 12

Louisiana man killed in crash on I-55

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that killed a Louisiana man. The crash happened on Saturday, October 29 just after 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 55 in Pike County. According to MHP, a 2018 Mercedes SUV, driven by Ledarius Weary, 29, of Baton Rouge, was traveling south on […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

3 taken to the hospital, Denham Springs post office closed after 'suspicious smell' detected

The Denham Springs post office was closed and three people were taken to the hospital Monday after a suspicious smell was detected inside the building, police said. Around 6:15 a.m., the Denham Springs Police Department and Denham Springs Fire Department were asked to investigate the suspicious odor — described as a chemical smell — inside the post office on Del Orleans Avenue, said Sgt. Scott Sterling, a spokesman for the police department.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, officials confirmed. According to emergency responders, the car crashed into 12047 Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, emergency responders took one person,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTLO

Louisiana man reported missing at Buffalo River

Clinton Smith (Photo courtesy of National Park Service) Authorities have been searching for two days for a Louisiana man reported missing at the Buffalo National River. Sixty-seven-year-old Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge reportedly did not return from a planned hike Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County. According to...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
brproud.com

Deputies: Man jailed after threatening girlfriend with AK47 assault rifle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 29-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars this Halloween as a suspect in a domestic abuse case. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) Cedron Black is accused of arming himself with an AK47 assault rifle after a verbal spat with his girlfriend took a turn for the worse.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge couple’s attempted custody exchange allegedly takes a turn for the worst, ends in violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man accused of trying to beat his former partner of nine years in front of their children has been arrested, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) says 31-year-old Rashaad Randall is behind bars on a charge of domestic abuse battery child endangerment with a $2,500 bond after his ex told deputies he tried to punch her while their young children were present.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras

Louisiana Man Arrested for Alleged Felony Theft and Burglary After Homeowner Captures Crime on Surveillance Cameras. Raceland, Louisiana – On October 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre reported the arrest of Danny Brown, 55, of Raceland, Louisiana, for an alleged theft and burglary at a Raceland residence. Deputies...
RACELAND, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO busts alleged meth and fentanyl dealers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On the first day of October, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip about two people who might be dealing fentanyl and crystal meth. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Kayla Poche, 29, of Baton Rouge and William Chisholm,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Weather Alert: Saturday severe threat updates

Update as of 3 p.m. – Tornado Watch has been cancelled for Southeast Louisiana. Current radar shows a line of scattered showers and storms over the area. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected to move through the region in the late morning into the afternoon. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side bringing a marginal risk (1/5) over the Baton Rouge area and a slight risk (2/5) near and east of the I-55 corridor from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) for severe weather. The threat has shifted to the east from yesterday. It will take some time for storms to get strong and by then, the line will begin to push east of our area.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana

Pedestrian Killed, Driver Arrested in Fatal Early Morning Crash on I-10 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police stated on October 26, 2022, that on October 25, 2022, shortly after 2:00 a.m., LSP Troop I responded to a report of a stalled vehicle in the center eastbound lane of Interstate 10 west of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, around mile marker 108. The responding trooper discovered shortly after arriving that a person had been struck by a pickup truck just east of the abandoned vehicle.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA

