WATCH: Kari Lake says her favorite actor is 'any actor who’s been canceled'

Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Specialty Taco Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Coming Down Hard on AirbnbGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'
In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween
The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is...
AOL Corp
Maya Rudolph felt 'embarrassed and humiliated' during 'Late Show with David Letterman' appearance: 'I did not have a good time'
As an actress, frequent awards show fixture and Saturday Night Live veteran, Maya Rudolph knows how to think — and joke — on her feet. But in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the Loot star admits struggling to find her footing as a celebrity who also needed to be funny off stage, citing an awkward appearance on Late Show with David Letterman, in 2009.
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
Washington Examiner
Luke Bryan defends DeSantis concert appearance following left-wing backlash
Country singer Luke Bryan responded Sunday to the wave of backlash he faced for allowing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to make a surprise appearance at his Friday concert. Video from Friday’s show posted to social media showed Bryan walking onto the arena stage with the lights on and no music playing as the show began, a departure from the pageantry typical of Byran’s performances. Bryan then started talking to the crowd about the deadly storm before calling the Florida governor onto the stage, an appearance Bryan said in a statement Sunday was at the governor’s request.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Anne Hathaway tells The View 'abortion can be another word for mercy'
Sharing her "own personal experience with abortion" on The View on Tuesday, actress Anne Hathaway said that "abortion can be another word for mercy." "We’re in the fight. We’re in the fight every day. We’re in the fight every minute," she said of the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Washington Examiner
Jason Aldean and wife troll 'woke' media with Halloween skit
Country music star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, used Halloween as an opportunity to troll the "woke" media with their costumes. The Aldeans dressed up as fictional news anchors Ron Burgundy and Veronica Corningstone from Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. "Good evening Nash Vegas and welcome to Channel...
Henry Cavill and Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso Make Red Carpet Debut At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere
Their red carpet debut! Henry Cavill brought girlfriend Natalie Viscuso to the Enola Holmes 2 premiere, marking their first public appearance together. The Superman actor, 39, posed alongside his love at Netflix’s Paris Theater in New York City on Thursday, October 27. Cavill wore a classic, double-breasted, pinstripe, gray suit for the event with a white shirt and red tie. Viscuso, 33, wore a cream-colored gown with a capelet.
Captain America 4 Producer Breaks Silence On Harrison Ford Joining The MCU
Captain America: New World Order, the fourth installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, is taking shape and steadily adding to its cast. And just last month, it was reported that the film had landed a major star in the form of Harrison Ford. The Hollywood icon is set to take on the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, replacing the late William Hurt. Since the news broke, Marvel Studios had remained mum on the recasting, until now. Producer Nate Moore broke his silence on Ford’s inclusion and teased what viewers can expect from his MCU debut.
