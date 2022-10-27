Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundStill UnsolvedIredell County, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
WBTV
Input wanted for Lynx Silver Line
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for your opinion on the plan to change the Lynx Silver Line route. It would run a line from Matthews to Uptown, then out to Charlotte Douglas International airport and ending in Belmont. There’ve been several iterations of the...
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N in North Carolina, officials say
The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at I-485, Exit 19.
WBTV
WBTV to air the 76th annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade returns to light up the night on Tryon Street in Charlotte once again this year. The parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 23. WBTV is once again the parade’s media sponsor and will air the parade live at 6 p.m.
‘Free-for-all’: Street drifting, racing take over SouthPark intersection leaving residents concerned
CHARLOTTE — Several residents in SouthPark witnessed street racing and stunts late Friday night at the intersection of Tyvola and Park roads. Serena Battista watched it happen from her condo balcony. There were cars doing doughnuts, drifting, screeching tires and the noises of loud engines and horns. “It was...
Two entrapped, rescued in North Carolina crash
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.
WBTV
Families brace for rainy weather this Halloween
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we creep closer to Halloween, so does the possibility of rain and storms. Come Monday, WBTV meteorologist Elissia Wilson says to watch out for inclement weather. Some families said this will change their Halloween plans. “Trying to get as much stuff done just in case...
Kittens born inside cockpit of display jet at North Carolina aviation museum
HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Aviation Museum had a pleasant surprise last week when it found kittens had been born in one of its jets. The museum said a stray cat who roams the area had kittens in a T-33 Shooting Star, a Cold War jet trainer on display at the museum, according to WSOC-TV.
17-year-old girl reported missing, Mooresville police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday. The Mooresville Police Department said Trinity Cross was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 30. The teen, who has a history of running away, left around 8 a.m. and hasn't been seen since, police said. She could be in the Mooresville, Cornelius or Huntersville areas.
WBTV
Feedback sessions begin for Lynx Silver Line
Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection. Medic said no injuries were reported, but the area will still take a while to reopen as crews repair downed power lines. Courts hear arguments in affirmative action case. Updated: 20 hours ago. Monday marked the first day of...
WBTV
Gaston County woman recounts friendship with country queen Loretta Lynn
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Over the weekend, an American music legend was laid to rest and on Monday, Loretta Lynn’s best friend talked about the two’s decades of memories. It’s a little-known fact that Lynn’s best friend, Phyliss Jones lives in Gaston County. Lynn is the Godmother...
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
Girl dies after being hit by SUV in NC, troopers say
OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A young girl died after being hit in Oak Ridge on Monday night while trick-or-treating, according to the NC Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m., two teenage girls were walking in the area of Haw River Road and Apple Grove Road when they were both hit by an SUV. One of […]
WBTV
New Food Lion in Cleveland to open on Wednesday
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The big day is almost here! A new Food Lion is opening in Cleveland, North Carolina. The grocery store giant made the announcement on Tuesday. The new store is located at 11745 Statesville Blvd. and will open to the public at 8:00 a.m. on November 2, 2022, following a 7:45 a.m. special ribbon-cutting ceremony.
WBTV
Power lines down after hit-and-run
Crash takes down power lines, shuts down busy northwest Charlotte intersection. Medic said no injuries were reported, but the area will still take a while to reopen as crews repair downed power lines. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for your opinion on the plan...
WBTV
Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are injured and traffic is snarled from a multi-car crash on Interstate 77 in Charlotte. The crash happened near the North/South Carolina state line on I-77 North, near Arrowhead Road. WBTV crews say traffic is backed up for miles. Live video from the scene...
Overturned tractor-trailer carrying live chickens prompts closure on Highway 64 in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Part of Highway 64 in Burke County is closed Monday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned and went off the road. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a Case Farms truck was carrying a few hundred live chickens on US 64 between Conley and Fisher Davis Road near Morganton before it turned over around 7:30 a.m.
WBTV
Troopers: 1 killed in Watauga Co. crash, alcohol believed to be a factor
Watauga Co., N.C. (WBTV) - A Sugar Grove man is behind bars after a believed drunk driving crash killed one person and critically injured another. According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Halloween in the area of U.S. 321 and Phillips Branch Road.
WBTV
Northwest Charlotte intersection closed after crash takes down power lines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crash at a busy intersection near Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte may leave early morning commuters struggling to get to work on time. Officials say the crash -- which has been declared a hit-and-run -- happened around 4 a.m. on Oakdale Road, near Miranda Road and close to the post office.
Comments / 0