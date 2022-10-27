ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania voters react to Fetterman, Oz debate

By Caitlyn Shelton
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1atpYm_0ip1Nh5600

( NewsNation ) — Pennsylvania’s Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and his Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz faced off in a high-stakes debate Tuesday evening. After it wrapped up, NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo asked voters at a watch party in Philadelphia to weigh in on the debate.

Juliana, a Conservative undergraduate student, says she came into the debate undecided and that abortion is an issue of importance for her.

“I do believe that life starts at conception. I do also want the least amount of federal government intervention in our public and private affairs as possible. But I also do believe that Oz is not mitigating the rights or beliefs based on his opinion in the debate,” Juliana said.

During the debate, Oz and Fetterman seemed to be split down party lines on the topic. Democratic candidate John Fetterman said he supports codifying Roe v. Wade, and his Republican challenger Mehmet Oz believes abortion restrictions should be left up to individual states.

Even with his comments in the debate, Juliana says Oz has her vote. Jessica, a Democrat, says she also focused on what candidates had to say about abortion restrictions.

“I want to have control over my own maternal health choices. Honestly, I was pleased to hear from Oz that he would vote against a federal abortion ban. That kind of surprised me and definitely drew a line in the sand between him and Mastriano, who I think is a very dangerous person to be in the governor’s seat in Pennsylvania,” Jessica said.

Another Democratic voter said she’s airing on the side of Fetterman.

“I thought it was really brave of him to come out there dealing with what he’s dealing with (…) I think it’s important that we see people in their human state. That is the human way to have struggles. I really felt what he was going through and felt like that was probably the best choice for me,” Najah, a podcaster and mother of three, said.

After Fetterman suffered his stroke, Najah believes what is in his head and in his heart is intact, and the way he was speaking in the debate was just a function of what he is dealing with right now.

Eric, an independent, said before the debate he was leaning toward Fetterman, but now he has changed to Oz’s side.

Pennsylvania Senate debate: Oz, Fetterman abortion stance

“I felt that Fetterman just looked like he didn’t have command of the facts. I do think his condition, unfortunately, is going to affect his ability to do the job. I thought Oz was pretty clear on the issues, and I thought he presented himself well. He definitely threw out some plans, where I didn’t see any plans coming out of Fetterman,” Eric said.

Fetterman has a narrow lead in the tight race with Oz. As of Monday, Fetterman had a 53% chance of winning the Senate seat over Oz’s 47%, according to Decision Desk HQ’s election model. Some analysts believe the polls could see a shift following the debate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 20

Diane Harris
4d ago

fetterman said I stand w roe vs wade, practiced phrase to the point of his voice escalation on the same words every time, never did he say codify. the reporter is putting words there fetterman didn't speak. he is unfit for office. release medical records or leave the race.

Reply
6
Eric Culver
2d ago

Anyone who saw that debate and thinks fetterman is a good choice. Is about as bright as a sack of hammers. I wasn't sure but fetterman is a total wreck.

Reply
2
AP_000425.1d15557f447b4ebd82496adca29b17e8.0106
4d ago

Mlyn You have more worries to think about than aborting your unborn child!!!

Reply
6
Related
wtae.com

Obama coming to Pittsburgh to campaign for Fetterman

Former President Barack Obama is coming to Pittsburgh Saturday to campaign for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman as the Nov. 8 election approaches. The exact time and location of the event has not been revealed, but both Obama and Fetterman are set to appear. Pennsylvanians who’d like to attend the event...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

‘I’ll be much better, but he will still be a fraud’: John Fetterman flips own health struggles against Mehmet Oz

With a precious nine days to go before the election, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman rallied Harrisburg-area canvassers on Sunday — a potentially fortuitous day for door-knocking, given how many Pennsylvanians were likely at home watching the Eagles-Steelers game. Canvassers gathered at the AFSCME headquarters in Swatara Township for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Voter turnout among women will be key factor in Pennsylvania races

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - With two critical races here in the Commonwealth, candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are crisscrossing the state hoping to get out the vote. CBS3 spoke with a political analyst about the impact women voters will likely have, on the outcome of these races. The midterm elections are just a week away and the nation is closely watching the battleground state of Pennsylvania. With two high-profile races on the ballot, governor and U.S. Senate, political analysts say women may be the deciding factor in this election cycle."The Pennsylvania senate race, it could come down to the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sounding off: Readers share views as election approaches

Pennsylvanians are faced with a choice for Senate that very well might tip the balance of power in Washington. Voters should consider what they want for the future of our great country. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is, by his own admission, a new progressive Democrat in the mold of Reps....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Debate discussion

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Congressman Scott Perry from the Harrisburg area is dropping his lawsuit against the justice department. He will also talk about an impeachment attempt that is now underway against Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Lifelong Democratic official in NJ switches to Republican

Former New Jersey Assemblyman Tom Foley, a lifelong Democrat, announced live on the air that he is switching to become a registered Republican. Foley is a former assemblyman, Atlantic County freeholder, Pleasantville councilman, Atlantic City Professional Firefighters battalion fire chief and Atlantic City director of emergency management. Foley was also...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending ‘pink envelopes’ for antlerless deer hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The bill would […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WATE

Tennessee candidates speak before midterm elections for District 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Current Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (TN-3) and Democratic candidate Meg Gorman both received the chance to speak about issues that the district and state are facing. This is the chance that both candidates can explain their campaigns before the Nov. 8 elections. Here are the ones...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC News

Chuck Todd after Pennsylvania debate: Senate races 'not won or lost' on stage

Meet the Press NOW is live in Pittsburgh, Pa., a state that could dictate the Senate’s balance of power. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Republican senate nominee Mehmet Oz’s debate shows that senate races “are not won or lost on the debate stage.” In this political environment, Chuck Todd reports, “party identity may matter more to voters than anything else.”Oct. 26, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WATE

WATE

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy