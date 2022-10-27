Update on Connecticut drought

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Drought conditions continue to improve in Connecticut.

The weekly report from the U.S. Drought monitor indicates roughly two-thirds of the state from central to eastern Connecticut not showing any drought intensity.

Most of western Connecicut and the immediate shoreline is still classified as abnormally dry.

A small portion of northwestern Fairfield County and southwestern Litchfield County are still classified as being in a "moderate drought".

Several rounds of rain in September and October have helped to alleviate the dry conditions.

This comes on the heels of a hot, arid summer that impacted farmers and forced some cities and towns to undertake water conservation measures.