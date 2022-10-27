ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Update on Connecticut drought

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyVcG_0ip1Nbmk00

Hartford, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Drought conditions continue to improve in Connecticut.

The weekly report from the U.S. Drought monitor indicates roughly two-thirds of the state from central to eastern Connecticut not showing any drought intensity.

Most of western Connecicut and the immediate shoreline is still classified as abnormally dry.

A small portion of northwestern Fairfield County and southwestern Litchfield County are still classified as being in a "moderate drought".

Several rounds of rain in September and October have helped to alleviate the dry conditions.

This comes on the heels of a hot, arid summer that impacted farmers and forced some cities and towns to undertake water conservation measures.

Comments / 0

Related
milfordmirror.com

CT schools starting to charge for school meals as aid depletes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many school districts in Connecticut are preparing to stop offering free meals with state funds expected to run out as early as November. Under federal law, school districts with 40 percent or more students from low-income families receiving food...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’

A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut giving $23.9M in rent rebates to 45K people

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — About 45,000 renters in Connecticut will receive a collective $23.9 million this fall from a rent rebate program, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The renters will receive an average of $540 as part of the Connecticut Renters’ Rebate Program, which aims to help those who are elderly […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
cbia.com

Labor Shortage Crisis Needs an ‘All of the Above Solution’

Solving the manufacturing industry’s labor shortage is a critical issue for Connecticut’s economy. “We must continue working together to address the labor shortage,” Carolyn Lee, president of The Manufacturing Institute, said at the Oct. 27 Made in Connecticut Manufacturing Summit in Wallingford. Lee said there are 12.9...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

The most prolific serial killers in Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — After Netflix released its latest thriller series, ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, based on the gruesome true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, Americans are reminded of their fascination with serial killers. Serial killers, sometimes referred to as serial murderers, are defined in many ways. Over the years an exact definition has not been […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy