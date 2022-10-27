ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County woman gets 10 to 15 years for killing high school coach in drunk driving crash

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 5 days ago

OAK PARK (WWJ) -- A 56-year-old woman whose drunk driving killed a local high school coach will serve 10 to 15 years in prison.

Wendy Bass of Huntington Woods was reported as having a blood alcohol level of 0.28% -- three times the legal limit -- at the time of a crash that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Ben Jones, who was a Cranbrook Kingswood High School football coach.

Driving under the influence, Bass was speeding on the I-696 service drive near Woodward in Pleasant Ridge when she slammed into the back of Jones' Jeep. The force of the impact pushed Jones' vehicle into two cars in front of him, causing him fatal injuries.

Bass was charged with drunken driving causing death, reckless driving causing death and second-degree murder. She was later released on a $50,000 bond, and in November 2021, a judge ordered Bass to stand trial .

As reported by The Oakland Press , the defendant took a plea deal at a pre-trial on September 12, 2022. Bass agreed to plead guilty to the drunken and reckless driving charges in exchange for the prosecutor dropping the second-degree murder charge.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Bass to serve 10 to 15 years in prison.

Cranbrook Kingswood High School released a statement following the sentencing.

"Ben was a deeply respected member of the Cranbrook Schools community. His loss continues to be keenly felt by all of us, but none more so than the young men he coached. The memory of his mentorship and colleagueship will be with us all for a long time to come. He is still greatly missed."

