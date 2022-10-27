Man shoots woman, self in North Side apartment building

CHICAGO — A woman was shot by a man in the hall of a residential building in the city’s Near North Side neighborhood Wednesday night. The man was also found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, police say.

Police officials responded to shots fired at the 1000 block of North LaSalle Avenue around 10:04 p.m. and found a 24-year-old woman in the hallway of a residential building with gunshot wounds to the torso and buttocks.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was also found at the site with a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

According to police reports, the man shot the woman multiple times before sustaining, what appeared to be, a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

This story is currently still developing, and police are investigating the incident.

