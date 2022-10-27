Charges announced for Roseville teen who 'went crazy' and killed his grandmother

Two days after a widespread alert was sent out across the Twin Cities warning of a homicide suspect being on the loose, the Roseville Police Department has announced charges for the 17-year-old suspect.

The suspect, accused of killing his grandmother with a knife and baseball bat, has since been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint also noted that the suspect's sister told police he "went crazy" attacking the family with the baseball bat.

Police say they arrived at the home to a bloody scene and found 88-year-old Patricia Maslow lying in a hospital bed in a rear bedroom, covered in blood.

Maslow reportedly had several puncture wounds to her neck and what police described as a multi-tool with the knife blade open lying in her chest.

After his arrest, the suspect reportedly told detectives he felt like he was "going crazy" feeling like he was "being someone else."

"This is a heartbreaking case. We will do everything in our power to support this family's healing as it proceeds through our justice system," Ramsey County Attorney John Choi shared in an email to News Talk 830 WCCO. "A very special thank you to the first responders in the Roseville law enforcement community for their work these past few days."

David Engman is a pastor, and Chaplin with the Minneapolis Police Department. He says when officers and other first responders witness such a horrific scene, time is of the essence for processing it.

"We have about a 72-hour window to talk about that trauma and process it" says Engman. "Because if you can visualize it this way, when the trauma comes it goes into, I think it's the right side of the brain. Talking about it processes it over through the left side of the brain."