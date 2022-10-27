ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Digest

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain

TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
FLORIDA STATE
Health Digest

Will A Torn Rotator Cuff Heal On Its Own?

We use our shoulders a lot, which means it's an area that's not easy to function with when injured. Injuries happen, though, so when it comes to the rotator cuff and such an important joint, you may wonder what your treatment options really are. According to the Mayo Clinic, the...
Medical News Today

What is sick sinus syndrome?

Sick sinus syndrome (SSS) is the name that doctors use to refer to heart rhythm problems. These occur when the sinus node, the heart’s natural pacemaker, does not keep a regular heartbeat. People with SSS may have bradycardia, a slow heart rate of. , or tachycardia, when the heart...
scitechdaily.com

Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction

Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
Medical News Today

What to know about Klippel-Trénaunay syndrome

Klippel-Trénaunay syndrome (KTS) refers to a condition that impacts the development of blood vessels, soft tissues, and bones. It often presents with characteristic features, such as a red or purple birthmark, an overgrowth of soft tissues and bones, and vein problems. KTS describes a rare condition that affects the...
Medical News Today

5 unusual symptoms of diabetes

Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Health Digest

Can Changes In Sleep Patterns Lead To A Higher Lung Cancer Risk?

Circadian rhythms impact nearly every aspect of human health and well-being, including hunger, metabolism, digestion, hormone levels, brain function, body temperature, and mood (per Riordan Clinic). Before electricity, people lived according to the cycles of the sun and moon, waking at sunrise and going to sleep when the sun set. Your internal clock still decides which physiological and behavioral functions are optimal during the day and which processes kick in at night.
Healthline

IBS-D: Diagnosis and Treatment Options

Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) isn’t the same for everyone. While some suffer with constipation, others deal with diarrhea. Keep reading to learn about irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D), including its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment methods. Symptoms. IBS-D shares many symptoms with the other types of IBS (IBS-C and...
Healthline

Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)

People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
Health Digest

Can Antibiotics Cause Stomach Issues?

Have you ever experienced stomach pain, diarrhea, or bloating after taking antibiotics? These side effects are relatively common, as most antibiotics can disrupt the gut flora and cause all sorts of symptoms, explains Henry Ford Health. For example, metronidazole — an antibiotic prescribed for bacterial vaginosis — can make you feel nauseous or even give you a headache (via MedlinePlus). Other side effects may include stomach pain, hives, dizziness, seizures, and aching joints.
MICHIGAN STATE
Wbaltv.com

Woman's Doctor: Drug offers relief for those suffering with endometriosis pain

There is a new tool to treat endometriosis, a painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside it, and it's difficult to treat. A drug called Myfembree is now approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of moderate to severe endometriosis pain.
cohaitungchi.com

Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment

Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the body either doesn’t make enough insulin (a hormone that allows cells to take...
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy