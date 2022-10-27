Read full article on original website
Related
What It Means When Your Potassium Levels Are High
Both high and low potassium levels have consequences. What does it mean when your potassium levels are high, what are the main causes, and how do you treat it?
KXLY
Some Patients Swap Opioids for Medical Cannabis to Treat Pain
TUESDAY, Oct. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Medical cannabis may be a viable alternative to opioids for managing pain on both an individual and community level, according to a study published online Sept. 27 in Substance Use & Misuse. Carolyn E. Pritchett, Ph.D., from Emerald Coast Research in Tallahassee,...
Will A Torn Rotator Cuff Heal On Its Own?
We use our shoulders a lot, which means it's an area that's not easy to function with when injured. Injuries happen, though, so when it comes to the rotator cuff and such an important joint, you may wonder what your treatment options really are. According to the Mayo Clinic, the...
What Really Causes Blackheads On Your Chin
People with oily skin are especially likely to get blackheads. They can show up almost anywhere on the body, but facial blackheads can be the most noticeable.
Medical News Today
What is sick sinus syndrome?
Sick sinus syndrome (SSS) is the name that doctors use to refer to heart rhythm problems. These occur when the sinus node, the heart’s natural pacemaker, does not keep a regular heartbeat. People with SSS may have bradycardia, a slow heart rate of. , or tachycardia, when the heart...
scitechdaily.com
Better Than Opiates: Pain Relief Without Side Effects and Addiction
Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
What Is Post-Menstrual Syndrome?
Post-menstrual syndrome may be premenstrual syndrome's lesser-known sister condition, but for those who experience it, it's just as real and burdensome.
Medical News Today
What to know about Klippel-Trénaunay syndrome
Klippel-Trénaunay syndrome (KTS) refers to a condition that impacts the development of blood vessels, soft tissues, and bones. It often presents with characteristic features, such as a red or purple birthmark, an overgrowth of soft tissues and bones, and vein problems. KTS describes a rare condition that affects the...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
The Four Types Of Sciatica Explained
Even though sciatica is common, there are different types, each coming with various causes and risk factors. These are the different types of sciatica.
Can Changes In Sleep Patterns Lead To A Higher Lung Cancer Risk?
Circadian rhythms impact nearly every aspect of human health and well-being, including hunger, metabolism, digestion, hormone levels, brain function, body temperature, and mood (per Riordan Clinic). Before electricity, people lived according to the cycles of the sun and moon, waking at sunrise and going to sleep when the sun set. Your internal clock still decides which physiological and behavioral functions are optimal during the day and which processes kick in at night.
Healthline
IBS-D: Diagnosis and Treatment Options
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) isn’t the same for everyone. While some suffer with constipation, others deal with diarrhea. Keep reading to learn about irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D), including its symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment methods. Symptoms. IBS-D shares many symptoms with the other types of IBS (IBS-C and...
Healthline
Understanding Idiopathic Postprandial Syndrome (IPS)
People with IPS often experience symptoms of low blood sugar even though their blood sugar levels are within a normal range. A doctor may recommend making changes to your diet to ease symptoms. You frequently feel out of energy or shaky after a meal. You think you might have low...
The 5 Best Types Of Food To Eat For Itchy Skin
Itching, also known as pruritus, is a common skin problem that can be unbearable, regardless of which part of the body is affected.
A Trial RSV Vaccine For Pregnant Women Offers Promising Results In Infants
A new trial vaccine shows promise for prospective mothers worried about their newborns developing RSV.
Can Antibiotics Cause Stomach Issues?
Have you ever experienced stomach pain, diarrhea, or bloating after taking antibiotics? These side effects are relatively common, as most antibiotics can disrupt the gut flora and cause all sorts of symptoms, explains Henry Ford Health. For example, metronidazole — an antibiotic prescribed for bacterial vaginosis — can make you feel nauseous or even give you a headache (via MedlinePlus). Other side effects may include stomach pain, hives, dizziness, seizures, and aching joints.
How Sleep Can Help Women Succeed In The Workplace
We all know the importance of sleep, but did you know it can also affect your career, especially as a woman? Discover how better sleep helps women succeed.
Wbaltv.com
Woman's Doctor: Drug offers relief for those suffering with endometriosis pain
There is a new tool to treat endometriosis, a painful disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside it, and it's difficult to treat. A drug called Myfembree is now approved by the Food and Drug Administration for treatment of moderate to severe endometriosis pain.
What Are The Most Common Prescribed Antidepressants?
Antidepressants are medications typically used to treat anxiety and depression. Learn more about the antidepressants most commonly prescribed by doctors.
cohaitungchi.com
Diabetic Stomach Pain: Causes and Treatment
Diabetes can lead to complications throughout the body and commonly causes digestive disorders such as gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach). This can lead to stomach problems and pain. Diabetes is a chronic condition in which the body either doesn’t make enough insulin (a hormone that allows cells to take...
Health Digest
New York, NY
89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.https://www.healthdigest.com/
Comments / 0